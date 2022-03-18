|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|6.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Liton Das, 1 run.
|6.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Liton Das, No run.
|5.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal, A dot to end but this is a good start for Bangladesh. On a length and around off, kept out.
|5.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal, Two more! On the pads Tamim works it through mid-wicket for two.
|5.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Fuller and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|5.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Misses out! There was width on offer, it was just outside off, it is guided to point.
|5.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, EDGY FOUR! Looks to stroke this delivery just outside off on the up, it flies off the outside edge past second slip and down to the third man fence.
|5.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|4.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, On the stumps, this is played back to the bowler. Tidy from Ngidi but nothing on offer for him.
|0.0 : Time for national anthems! It is Bangladesh's first followed by the South African one. We are done with the anthems now.Â South African players are in the huddle and they spread out now to take their respective positions. Tamim IqbalÂ and Liton DasÂ are the openers for Bangladesh. Players from both sides takeÂ knee in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Lungi NgidiÂ to start with the ball for South Africa. Here we go...
|4.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, On the stumps, defended.
|4.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Liton Das, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|4.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Liton Das, On middle, defended.
|4.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, Tamim now takes one! On off, length, Tamim pushes it between cover and mid off, both look at each other as to who is going for the ball Tamim till then, takes a quick run.
|4.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Liton Das, Lovely timing again! Around off, Das plays it late and guides it through point for one.
|3.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal, That is a nasty delivery to end! Shorter again, this time well-directed. On the body, Tamim fends it on the leg side for one.
|Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal, WIDE! Short one but down the leg side. Left alone.
|3.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Just the one! Fuller and on off, this is pushed wide of mid off for one. Tamim will now face Rabada for the first time in this game.
|3.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Shot! Once again right off the middle. Length and on off, Das opens the face of the bat and guides it to point.
|3.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Length and outside off, easy leave.
|3.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Another good stroke! The wicket seems a beauty! Length and on off, Das strokes it on the up through covers for two.
|3.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Good length and on off, Das blocks.
|2.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, SIX! That is over the fence! Tamim is underway in style and the first runs off Ngidi is a biggie, yes it is the shorter side but this is a brilliant shot. Shorter and outside off, Tamim slaps it well over the point fence for a biggie.
|2.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, Angled into middle, Iqbal pushes it to mid on.
|2.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, Once again it is a length ball on off, this is pushed to mid off.
|2.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, Solid! Length and on off, it is blocked.
|2.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, Length and on off, Iqbal pushes it to covers.
|2.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, BEATEN! That is a beauty! That is not there to drive though! Length and outside off, Tamim goes after it but is beaten.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Bangs this one short on off. Das pulls itÂ through mid-wicket for a couple. Das and BangladeshÂ are underway finally!
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Pitches this fuller and the ball moves away from the batter. Das looks to drive but gets beaten off the outside edge.
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, A good-length delivery, outside off. Das leaves it alone.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Angling into body now. This time again some extra bounce. Das just about manages to defend it towards the leg side, little uppishly though.
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Ohh...this one takes off! Back of a length, outside off. This one bounce steeply and goes towards the keeper to his right. Das lets it go.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das, Starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off, a bit of extra bounce. Das looks to defend it but the ball hits him high on the bat.
|0.6 : Kagiso RabadaÂ will share the new ball with Lungi Ngidi.
|Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, Lands this on a length and outside off. Iqbal lets it go as it seams away with some good bounce.
|0.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, On a length, on middle. Iqbal blocks it soldily.
|0.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, Fullish delivery on off. Iqbal drives it to mid off.
|0.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, Beaten this time! A good-length delivery, outside off and seaming away. Iqbal goes for a big booming drive but misses.
|0.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, On a length, on middle. Iqbal works it towards squareÂ leg with the angle.
|0.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal, Ngidi starts with a good-length delivery on off from 'round the wicket. Iqbal blocks this off the front foot.
|0.0 : Russell Domingo, the Bangladesh coach, says that the performance in New Zealand was one of the best he has been part of and that series gives them lot of confidence. He adds that Afghanistan series was a confidence booster too as they have some quality spinners in their lineup. He mentions that having Shakib Al HasanÂ gives them lot of balance and it is great to have him in the side. Tells that experience plays a big role and it is nice to have that.Â Â
|Mark Boucher, the South African coach, says thatÂ it has been a successful season and it is also about how they finish. He mentions that it is an important series for them and they hope to do well. Tells that there is lot of depth in the side and with Nortje and Quinton de KockÂ missing in the first ODI, it is an opportunity for other guys. He says that it is not ideal to have full-strength side for the Test series but it is what it is.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (WK), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of South Africa. They have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|With all the Test cricket going on, it is now time to shift focus on the ODI format. It is a three-match ODI series between South Africa and Bangladesh with the first being played in Centurion! Welcome to the coverage.
|Both the sides head into this encounter in form. Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in their own backyard and South Africa recently whitewashed India, they too won at home. Both will want to keep the good work going. However, this is going to be a huge challenge for the visitors who are not such a great visiting side. However, they are an unpredictable team and can surely beat anyone on their day. South Africa on the other hand, will see this as an opportunity to take maximum Super League points and on