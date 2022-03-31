|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . . . 2 . | 2 . . . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|10.5 : Khaled Ahmed to Sarel Erwee, No run.
|10.4 : Khaled Ahmed to Sarel Erwee, No run.
|10.3 : Khaled Ahmed to Sarel Erwee, A length ball, on off. Erwee presses forward and defends it to cover.
|10.2 : Khaled Ahmed to Sarel Erwee, This is sliding down the leg side, on a length. Extracts some extra bounce as well. Erwee fails to work it around the corner.
|10.1 : Khaled Ahmed to Sarel Erwee, FOUR! Sarel ErweeÂ finding his feet now. It is a short ball, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ rocks back and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|9.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Top shot! Width offered, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ gets on top of the bounce and punches it hard past the extra cover fielder for a boundary.
|9.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, This is a wayward ball, angling down leg. Dean ElgarÂ sways away from the line of the ball.
|9.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, Back of a length, just outside off. Dean ElgarÂ taps it past the backward point fielder and comes back for the second run. Good intent shown by the batters.
|9.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Shouts of catch it, but that went way over the gully region! Back of a length, outside off. Elgar tries to play it away from his body, and looks to punch it through cover. It takes the thick outside edge and flies over the gully fielder for a boundary.
|9.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, Good-length ball, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ lets it through to the keeper.
|9.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Leg bye! A full ball, around leg. Sarel ErweeÂ misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls away behind square on the leg side for a leg bye. A stifled appeal but that was surely heading down leg.
|8.6 : Khaled Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Full and outside off. Dean ElgarÂ leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
|8.5 : Khaled Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Back of a length, around off. Dean ElgarÂ keeps it out.
|8.4 : Khaled Ahmed to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Easy pickings for Dean Elgar! Ahmed strays on the pads. Elgar flicks it nonchalantly past the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
|8.3 : Khaled Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Ahmed drags his length back a bit, just outside off. Dean ElgarÂ lets it sail through to the keeper.
|8.2 : Khaled Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Another ball that is full and around off. Dean ElgarÂ keeps it out.
|8.1 : Khaled Ahmed to Sarel Erwee, Full and outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ drives hard but the fielder at cover half-stops it and the batters take a single.
|7.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, This is darted on the pads, from over the wicket. Dean ElgarÂ misses his flick and gets hit near his hips.
|7.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Drop and run! Short of a length, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ taps it towards backward point and scampers through to the other end.
|7.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, On a length, around off. Erwee dabs it onto the deck.
|7.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, BEAUTY! That cut the batter in half! This is a back-of-a-length ball that nips back in sharply, from outside off. Erwee hangs back to block but the ball sneaks through the gap between his bat and pad.
|7.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Good-length ball, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ leaves it alone.
|7.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, FOUR! Top effort in the deep by Taskin Ahmed but it goes in vain in the end! A full ball, around leg. Sarel ErweeÂ clips it behind square on the leg side. Taskin runs across to his right, puts in a dive to stop the ball but he fails to do so.
|6.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Edgy! Short of a length, around the corridor of uncertainty. Elgar looks to defend but it goes off the thick outside edge, past the diving fielder at gully for a boundary.
|6.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Back of a length, well outside off. Dean ElgarÂ leaves it alone watchfully.
|6.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Fuller in length, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ leaves it alone.
|6.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, On a length and jagging back in late from outside off. Dean ElgarÂ looks to defend at first but sways away from the line of the delivery in the end. The ball goes just past his outside edge. Well bowled!
|6.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Full and outside off. Dean ElgarÂ prods but lets it sail through to the keeper.
|6.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, On a good length, around off. Dean ElgarÂ covers his line and keeps it out.
|5.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Another ball, short of a length, around off. Sarel ErweeÂ blocks it out, off the back foot.
|5.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, On a length, jagging back in from middle. Elgar nudges it wide of the mid-wicket fielder and settles for a single.
|5.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, Slightly shorter in length, jagging back in late from outside off. Elgar stays back to block but he misses and gets hit on his elbow.
|5.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, Hossain pitches it right up, outside off. Elgar runs down the track but lets it through to the keeper.
|5.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, Full and outside off. Dean ElgarÂ lets it be.
|5.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Dean Elgar, Back of a length, nipping back in from off. Dean ElgarÂ stays back and tucks it awkwardly towards backward square leg.
|4.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Sarel Erwee, Good-length ball, just outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ does not bother playing at that one.
|4.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Sarel Erwee, Back of a length, around off. Sarel ErweeÂ dabs it to the off side.
|4.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Sarel Erwee, Taskin changes his angle and comes over the wicket. He serves a full ball, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ leaves it alone.
|4.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, A length ball, angling in from off. Dean ElgarÂ sits back and flicks it wide of the mid-wicket fielder for a single.
|4.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, On a length, outside off and staying a touch low. Dean ElgarÂ covers his off stump and lets it be.
|4.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, On a length and way outside off. Dean ElgarÂ lets it through to the keeper.
|3.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, A bit full and around middle. Sarel ErweeÂ defends it off the front foot.
|3.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, This is a length ball, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ shoulders his arms at this one.
|3.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, On a length, around off. Sarel ErweeÂ hangs back and blocks it onto the deck.
|3.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Short of a length, angling in from outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ offers no shot to it.
|3.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Good-length ball, around off. Sarel ErweeÂ keeps it out watchfully.
|3.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Fuller in length, well outside off. Erwee leaves it alone.
|2.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Back of a length, outside off. Elgar does not bother playing at that one.
|2.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Pitches it up, just outside off. Elgar looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|2.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Short of a length, around leg. Elgar hangs back and nudges it behind square on the leg side for a brace.
|2.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Lovely shot! Just a punch down the ground! A bit full, around off. Elgar prods and just works it back past the bowler through mid off. The fielder there gives it a chase but the ball wins.
|2.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Drags his length back a bit, just outside off. Dean ElgarÂ shoulders his arms at this one.
|2.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Fuller in length, around the fourth stump. Elgar leans and defends it towards cover.
|1.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, This is a good-length ball, nipping back in from middle. Erwee misses his flick and gets hit high on his pad.
|1.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Back of a length, jagging back in from outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ leaves it but the ball comes back in sharply and brushes his thigh pad before going to the keeper.
|1.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Hossain errs in line this time and serves a wayward ball, angling down leg. Sarel ErweeÂ misses his flick and the ball goes through to the keeper.
|1.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Hossain persists with short of a length stuff, around off. Sarel ErweeÂ stays back and dabs it onto the deck.
|1.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Another ball, on a length, angling in from outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ covers his off pole and keeps it out.
|1.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Sarel Erwee, Erwee is off the mark straightaway! Back of a length, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ stays back and taps it behind square on the off side. The fielder at gully misfields and they take two runs.
|0.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Good-length ball, angling across the batter. Dean ElgarÂ leaves it alone.
|0.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, This is a length ball that jags back in from middle. Dean ElgarÂ tucks it around the corner and takes a couple of runs.
|0.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, A full ball, around leg. Elgar prods and flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|0.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, A loud appeal for lbw, turned down! A length ball, pitching on middle and leg. Angled across the left-hander. Dean ElgarÂ gets squared up inside the crease and misses to defend it out. He gets pinged above his pads. Maybe missing the stumps. Nonetheless, a beautiful delivery by Taskin Ahmed.Â
|0.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, Another one, angled down the leg side. Dean ElgarÂ fails to get any bat on it.Â
|0.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Nice start for South AfricaÂ and Dean Elgar. A length ball, on the pads. Dean ElgarÂ flicks it through square leg for a boundary.Â
|0.6 : Ebadot HossainÂ to bowl from the other end.
|0.0 : UPDATE - 1.50 pm IST (8.20 am GMT) - The start of play has been delayed due to some technical issue with the sight screen. The players of BangladeshÂ have made their way back to the dugout. Dean ElgarÂ is seen having a chat with the on-field umpire. We hope that the issue is sorted out soon. Stay tuned for further updates. Right then, the players are back on the field and we are set for Day 1 to begin, finally!
|We are done with all the pre-match formalities and it is time for the game to begin! The players of BangladeshÂ are in a huddle before they stride out to the middle. Dean ElgarÂ and Sarel ErweeÂ are at the crease. The players of both sides take a knee to show their support for the 'BLM' movement. Taskin AhmedÂ will start proceedings with the ball. Just as the game is about to get underway, there seems to be some issue with the sight screen. The groundstaff are trying to cover the sight screen wi
|The players from both sides have lined up for their respective national anthems. It will be Bangladesh's anthem first, followed by the anthem of South Africa.
|Dean Elgar, the skipper of South Africa,Â says we are used to seeing grass on the deck at Kingsmead. Adds thatÂ they are not too displeased with the grass and they were any way looking to bat first.Â Tells that they are playing two spinners and hopes that theyÂ can make the most of it as the game progresses. Adds, there are a few debutants in the side. States thatÂ Ryan Rickelton, the debutant,Â will bat at number 5.
|Mominul Haque, the skipper of Bangladesh,Â says there is some grass on the deck with some moisture as well. Adds, they will try to apply some pressure. Mentions, it is a good moment for the young players to step up with opportunity in place.Â
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton (On Debut), Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams (On Debut), Duanne Olivier.Â
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mominul Haque (C), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (WK), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.
|TOSS - BangladeshÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|There are plenty of new faces in the South African unit but they also have the experience of skipper Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj. The Proteas have included some exciting young pacers in their ranks and they would be itching to take the field in the absence of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Bangladesh on the other hand, are playing with a full-strength squad and they would be keen to repeat their heroics of New Zealand and put the hosts under pressure in this first Test. Lots of
|... Day 1, Session 1 ...
|Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa. After clinching the ODI series 2-1, Bangladesh would be eager to carry on with the winning momentum and start the Test series on a positive note against a depleted South African side. It promises to be a fascinating contest between two relatively young sides and it'll be interesting to see who gains advantage on the first day of this Test series.