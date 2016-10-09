|0.0 : Hello and welcome to our coverage of the fourth One-Day International between South Africa and Australia.
|St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth is the venue for today's game. Partly cloudy windy day with a forecast top of 18 degrees.
|Australia have won the toss and going to bat first in this match. Team changes to follow.
|Just one change for the Australians - Scott Boland is back for Daniel Worrall, otherwise same line-up as the previous match.
|With the series sealed the game three match winner David Miller has been given today off to nurse his injury concern, replaced by Farhaan Behardien.
|Bowling trio Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir have also been rested and replaced in the team line-up today by Kyle Abbott, Aaron Phangiso and Tabraiz Shamsi.
|There series is gone but there is still plenty for Australia to play for in the last two matches. World Ranking points and salvaging some pride with the South Africans on a Test tour of Australia next month.
|Head to Head record to date - Overall: Australia 47-43 with 3 tied and 1 no result. At Port Elizabeth: Australia 4-3.
|National Anthems have come and gone, players in the middle all set for the first ball.
|Abbott has the new ball, Finch is on strike.
|0.1 : Abbott to Finch, no run, full in length, Finch tries to cut but mistimed it with an inside edge going through to the keeper.
|0.2 : Abbott to Finch, two runs, forward with an inside edge glanced to deep backward square leg.
|0.3 : Abbott to Finch, OUT, no run, forward but missing and Abbott has struck, sending the off stump cartwheeling.
|0.4 : Abbott to Smith, no run, leaves for the keeper outside off.
|0.5 : Abbott to Smith, no run, squared up there, shuffled forward and hit on the pad.
|0.6 : Abbott to Smith, no run, defended to mid on with the straight bat approach.
Preroeius for the second over from the Park Drive end.
End of over: AUS 2/1 (Warner 0, Smith 0)
|1.1 : Pretorius to Warner, one run, played to mid off, taking on the fielder there with a quick single.
|1.2 : Pretorius to Smith, no run, full and worked it off his toes towards mid on.
|1.3 : Pretorius to Smith, one run, worked the full length ball round to fine leg.
|1.4 : Pretorius to Warner, FOUR, pushed it off the back foot through the gap at point for four.
|1.5 : Pretorius to Warner, no run, sharply turned away to mid wicket.
|1.6 : Pretorius to Warner, one run, gets the leading edge but safe with no fielders there a square leg.
End of over: AUS 9/1 (Warner 6, Smith 1)
|2.1 : Abbott to Warner, OUT, no run, beaten by the inswinging delivery, moved back sharply between bat and pad onto the middle stump.
|2.2 : Abbott to Bailey, no run, forward in defence back to the bowler.
|2.3 : Abbott to Bailey, no run, outside off through to the keeper.
|2.4 : Abbott to Bailey, no run, defended on the leg side.
|2.5 : Abbott to Bailey, one run, pitched up wide outside off, Bailey glided it from the outside edge to third man.
|2.6 : Abbott to Smith, two runs, turned away to deep mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 12/2 (Smith 3, Bailey 1)
|3.1 : Pretorius to Bailey, no run, digs the full length ball out along the ground to extra cover.
|3.2 : Pretorius to Bailey, OUT, no run, wrapped on the pad low on the front pad. Looked to be going on to hit the leg stump. Given out LBW they opt not to review.
|3.3 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, pushed away to cover point.
|3.4 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, defended down towards mid on.
|3.5 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, forward again there defending towards mid on.
|3.6 : Pretorius to Marsh, FOUR, full ball on the leg stump is clipped away to the deep forward square boundary.
End of over: AUS 16/3 (Smith 3, Marsh 4)
|4.1 : Abbott to Smith, no run, turned away to forward square leg.
|4.2 : Abbott to Smith, no run, forward and playing to mid on.
|4.3 : Abbott to Smith, no run, chipped in the air but just wide of the short mid wicket fielder.
|4.4 : Abbott to Smith, one run, glanced round the front pad to deep fine leg.
|4.5 : Abbott to Marsh, no run, sharply defended into the covers.
|4.6 : Abbott to Marsh, no run, driven back to the bowler Abbott, deflected to mid on.
End of over: AUS 17/3 (Smith 4, Marsh 4)
|5.1 : Pretorius to Smith, no run, pushed down to mid off.
|5.2 : Pretorius to Smith, one run, driving along the ground to deep mid on.
|5.3 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, leaving on length there outside off for the keeper.
|5.4 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, defended along the ground to mid on.
|5.5 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, played down to mid on.
|5.6 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, defended to the short mid off fielder.
End of over: AUS 18/3 (Smith 5, Marsh 4)
|6.1 : Abbott to Smith, no run, inside edged it off the front pad to short mid on.
|6.2 : Abbott to Smith, no run, forward though played defensively to mid off.
|6.3 : Abbott to Smith, no run, squared up by that delivery and blocked on the leg side.
|6.4 : Abbott to Smith, one run, outside edge glide to third man.
|6.5 : Abbott to Marsh, one run, turned away behind square leg.
|6.6 : Abbott to Smith, FOUR, pulls the short pitched delivery high over mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 24/3 (Smith 10, Marsh 5)
|7.1 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, forward with the straight drive into the non-strikers' stumps which has stopped any runs.
|7.2 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, defended with the straight bat for Pretorius to gather in his follow through.
|7.3 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, played down to mid on.
|7.4 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, bottom edge drive off the back foot is stopped at backward point.
|7.5 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, drive attempt well stopped at short mid off.
|7.6 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, cut away to point for the first maiden over today.
End of over: AUS 24/3 (Smith 10, Marsh 5)
|8.1 : Abbott to Smith, FOUR, full length delivery driven along the ground through extra cover.
|8.2 : Abbott to Smith, no run, forward though unable to drive it, pushed into the covers.
|8.3 : Abbott to Smith, one run, outside edge glide to third man.
|8.4 : Abbott to Marsh, no run, defended out to cover point.
|8.5 : Abbott to Marsh, no run, watchfully leaves on length there outside off.
|8.6 : Abbott to Marsh, no run, bottom edge drive to cover point.
End of over: AUS 29/3 (Smith 15, Marsh 5)
|9.1 : Pretorius to Smith, no run, full length delivery on the off stump line is defended back to the bowler.
|9.2 : Pretorius to Smith, no run, turned away to mid wicket.
|9.3 : Pretorius to Smith, one run, advanced and turned it into the gap at square leg.
|9.4 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, turned away in defence to short mid wicket.
|9.5 : Pretorius to Marsh, no run, forward with an off-drive stopped by Amla in close at short mid off.
|9.6 : Shamsi replaces Abbott at the Duckpond end.
Pretorius to Marsh, no run, defended on the leg side towards mid on.
End of over: AUS 30/3 (Smith 16, Marsh 5)
|10.1 : Shamsi to Smith, no run, played back to the bowler.
|10.2 : Shamsi to Smith, one run, moved down the track and punched it back to long on.
|10.3 : Shamsi to Marsh, no run, almost got through the gate, inside edging is Marsh back to the bowler.
|10.4 : Shamsi to Marsh, one run, forward and driving to deep mid off.
|10.5 : Shamsi to Smith, one run, pitched up wide outside off, Smith comes forward and plays to deep mid off.
|10.6 : Shamsi to Marsh, no run, on the back foot playing into the covers.
End of over: AUS 33/3 (Smith 18, Marsh 6)
|11.1 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, forward in defence, played to extra cover.
|11.2 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, driven straight and stopped by Phehlukwayp in his follow through.
|11.3 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, one run, turned away off the leg stump line behind square leg.
|Phehlukwayo to Marsh, wide, short and sliding down the leg side.
|11.4 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, one run, bottom edge drive to deep cover point.
|11.5 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, one run, short ball pulled round through forward square leg.
|11.6 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, no run, pushed away to point.
End of over: AUS 37/3 (Smith 20, Marsh 7)
|12.1 : Shamsi to Smith, no run, off the thigh pad on the leg side.
|12.2 : Shamsi to Smith, one run, shuffled back and played through the covers.
|12.3 : Shamsi to Marsh, no run, forward with a punch to the cover fielder.
|12.4 : Shamsi to Marsh, one run, played just wide of cover for one run.
|12.5 : Shamsi to Smith, no run, full length ball played straight back to the bowler.
|12.6 : Shamsi to Smith, no run, another full length delivery defended to wide mid on.
End of over: AUS 39/3 (Smith 21, Marsh 8)
|13.1 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, FOUR, short length ball, rocked on the back foot and pulled through mid wicket.
|13.2 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, no run, played back to mid on.
|13.3 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, no run, mistimed the on-drive shot, played down towards mid on.
|13.4 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, no run, outside edge glide to backward point.
|13.5 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, FOUR, short length ball, carbon copy of the first ball this over. Pulled to deep mid wicket.
|13.6 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, one run, glanced down to fine leg.
End of over: AUS 48/3 (Smith 21, Marsh 17)
|14.1 : Shamsi to Marsh, no run, turned away to forward square leg.
|14.2 : Shamsi to Marsh, one run, driven in the air just wide of short mid off.
|14.3 : Shamsi to Smith, no run, forward with a drive into the covers.
|14.4 : Shamsi to Smith, OUT, no run, SA REVIEW - forward and hit on the front pad. Shout for LBW given not out South Africa call for review. Video shows it was clipping off stump.
|14.5 : Shamsi to Head, no run, forward and beaten there outside off.
|14.6 : Shamsi to Head, OUT, no run, wrapped on the pad to a shout for LBW which is given out. Head discusses with Marsh about a possible review before he walks off.
Drinks Break #1 - It's all South Africa today despite the Marsh/Smith fightback partnership in the last hour.
End of over: AUS 49/5 (Head 0, Marsh 18)
|15.1 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, no run, defended towards point.
|15.2 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, one run, cut away to deep backward point.
|15.3 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, no run, defended on the leg side.
|15.4 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, no run, pitched up there outside off though Wade leaves it for the keeper.
|15.5 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, one run, clipped it off the front pad to fine leg.
|15.6 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, one run, forward with the cover drive to the sweeper in the deep.
End of over: AUS 52/5 (Marsh 20, Wade 1)
|16.1 : Shamsi to Marsh, no run, back and turning in defence to wide mid on.
|16.2 : Shamsi to Marsh, one run, driven back to long off, just wide of the short mid off fielder.
|16.3 : Shamsi to Wade, two runs, slog sweeping high over backward square leg and into the gap in the deep.
|16.4 : Shamsi to Wade, no run, outside edge glide to short third man.
|16.5 : Shamsi to Wade, one run, worked off the back foot through mid on. Wade and Shamsi almost collide. Umpires discuss it with both players.
|16.6 : Shamsi to Marsh, no run, turns back in past the inside edge off the top of the front pad through to the keeper.
End of over: AUS 56/5 (Marsh 21, Wade 4)
|17.1 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, no run, defended back to the bowler.
|17.2 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, no run, defended down towards mid on.
|17.3 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, no run, forward in defence with a glide on the off side.
|17.4 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, no run, punched off the back foot but it is snaffled there at backward point.
|17.5 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, no run, attempted to drive through the covers but beaten by the length of the delivery, fortunate not to outside edge to the keeper.
|17.6 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, no run, driving though only to mid on.
End of over: AUS 56/5 (Marsh 21, Wade 4)
|18.1 : Shamsi to Marsh, one run, forward with a punch through the covers.
|18.2 : Shamsi to Wade, no run, on the back foot turning to mid wicket.
|18.3 : Shamsi to Wade, no run, forward in defence on the leg side.
|18.4 : Shamsi to Wade, no run, troubled by the googly delivery, turned away to mid wicket.
|18.5 : Shamsi to Wade, no run, turned away to mid wicket.
|18.6 : Shamsi to Wade, FOUR, outside edge glide to the third man boundary.
End of over: AUS 61/5 (Marsh 22, Wade 8)
|19.1 : Phangiso to Marsh, one run, advanced to the full length delivery and played through the mid on fielder.
|19.2 : Phangiso to Wade, one run, forward with the paddle sweep going to deep fine leg.
|19.3 : Phangiso to Marsh, one run, clipped away to deep forward square leg.
|19.4 : Phangiso to Wade, FOUR, punched off the back foot through the gap in the covers. Two fielders chase after it but the ball has enough pace to reach the rope.
|19.5 : Phangiso to Wade, no run, pushed away on the leg side for Phangiso to stop at wide mid on.
|19.6 : Phangiso to Wade, no run, defended on the leg side.
End of over: AUS 68/5 (Marsh 24, Wade 13)
|20.1 : Shamsi to Marsh, no run, beat the bat and almost bowled on the off stump.
|20.2 : Shamsi to Marsh, no run, forward in defence into the covers.
|20.3 : Shamsi to Marsh, one run, turned away through to deep square leg.
|20.4 : Shamsi to Wade, one run, forward and turning there to square leg.
|20.5 : Shamsi to Marsh, no run, full ball driven but stopped at short mid off.
|20.6 : Shamsi to Marsh, one run, cut away to deep point.
End of over: AUS 71/5 (Marsh 26, Wade 14)
|21.1 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, two runs, glided to deep third man for two.
|21.2 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, no run, driving though only to mid off.
|21.3 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, FOUR, forward with a neatly timed drive through mid off.
|21.4 : Phehlukwayo to Marsh, one run, played down through to long on.
|21.5 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, FOUR, full in length and driven through extra cover.
|21.6 : Phehlukwayo to Wade, one run, short outside off, pulled it round to deep backward square leg.
End of over: AUS 83/5 (Marsh 33, Wade 19)
|22.1 : Phangiso to Wade, one run, forward with the drive through to long on.
|22.2 : Phangiso to Marsh, FOUR, charged with the drive smashed back to the straight long off boundary.
|22.3 : Phangiso to Marsh, one run, driving through mid off.
|22.4 : Phangiso to Wade, one run, turned it off the back foot through wide mid on.
|22.5 : Phangiso to Marsh, no run, played back to mid on.
|22.6 : Phangiso to Marsh, no run, defended back to the bowler.
End of over: AUS 90/5 (Marsh 38, Wade 21)
|23.1 : Duminy to Wade, no run, moved back and defended for Duminy to gather in his follow through.
|23.2 : Duminy to Wade, one run, turned away through mid wicket.
|23.3 : Duminy to Marsh, SIX, advanced and clipped it high with the wind over the mid wicket fence.
|23.4 : Duminy to Marsh, no run, beaten by the straight delivery which gets through to the keeper.
|23.5 : Duminy to Marsh, no run, pushed it back to the bowler.
|23.6 : Duminy to Marsh, one run, short of a length and pulled down through to deep mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 98/5 (Marsh 45, Wade 22)
|24.1 : Phangiso to Marsh, one run, played down to long on. Partnership of 50 off 55 balls.
|24.2 : Phangiso to Wade, no run, forward and defended on the off side.
|24.3 : Phangiso to Wade, no run, played back to the bowler.
|24.4 : Phangiso to Wade, no run, advanced and looked to slog sweep over mid wicket, mistimed there and could have been bowled between his legs.
|24.5 : Phangiso to Wade, no run, defended on the leg side.
|24.6 : Phangiso to Wade, no run, bottom edge drive back to the bowler.
End of over: AUS 99/5 (Marsh 46, Wade 22)
|25.1 : Duminy to Marsh, one run, full length ball clipped to deep mid wicket.
|25.2 : Duminy to Wade, one run, driven through cover point to the sweeper in the deep.
|25.3 : Duminy to Marsh, one run, advanced and played calmly to long on.
|25.4 : Duminy to Wade, one run, cut away to deep cover point.
|25.5 : Duminy to Marsh, one run, down the track and turning it through forward square leg.
|25.6 : Duminy to Wade, no run, pushed it back to the bowler on the off side.
End of over: AUS 104/5 (Marsh 49, Wade 24)
|26.1 : Phangiso to Marsh, no run, off-drive stopped by the bowler.
|26.2 : Phangiso to Marsh, no run, played it back but again stopped by Phangiso.
|26.3 : Phangiso to Marsh, one run, driven along the ground through cover. Marsh 50 in 96 mins off 71 balls, 5x4, 1x6.
|26.4 : Phangiso to Wade, no run, defended on the off side towards mid off.
|26.5 : Phangiso to Wade, no run, clipped away but well stopped there at short fine leg.
|26.6 : Abbott replaces Duminy at the Park Drive end.
Phangiso to Wade, one run, played it wide of short fine for one.
End of over: AUS 106/5 (Marsh 50, Wade 25)
|27.1 : Abbott to Wade, FOUR, short and pulling round over backward square leg.
|27.2 : Abbott to Wade, no run, pushed away towards point.
|27.3 : Abbott to Wade, one run, short again there, pulling round to deep fine leg.
|27.4 : Abbott to Marsh, OUT, no run, good line and length has Marsh pushing forward then back with the outside edge going to keeper de Kock.
|27.5 : Abbott to Hastings, FOUR, pitched up there outside off with Hastings easing into it with a glide to deep third man.
|27.6 : Abbott to Hastings, no run, defended on the off side.
End of over: AUS 115/6 (Wade 30, Hastings 4)
|28.1 : Shamsi to Wade, one run, outside edge glide behind point.
|28.2 : Shamsi to Hastings, OUT, no run, forward and beaten there with the ball turning back in. Wrapped on the pad to the LBW appeal.
|28.3 : Shamsi to Zampa, no run, shuffled to the off side and looked to glance. Ball comes off the pad towards square leg.
|28.4 : Shamsi to Zampa, one run, pushed away towards point.
|28.5 : Shamsi to Wade, no run, full length ball defended towards cover.
|28.6 : Shamsi to Wade, no run, forward to the pitch of the delivery and defended on the off side.
End of over: AUS 117/7 (Wade 31, Zampa 1)
|29.1 : Abbott to Zampa, FOUR, drive beats the cover fielder diving to his left to roll along the ground to the boundary.
|29.2 : Abbott to Zampa, OUT, no run, beaten there outside off, attempted to defend but missed and the off stump is removed.
|29.3 : Abbott to Tremain, no run, pushed it back to mid off.
|29.4 : Abbott to Tremain, no run, defended back to the bowler there on the off side.
|29.5 : Abbott to Tremain, no run, shuffled forward and pushed it into the covers.
|29.6 : Abbott to Tremain, two runs, clipped the full length delivery through to deep mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 123/8 (Wade 31, Tremain 2)
|30.1 : Shamsi to Wade, one run, slog sweeping from wide outside off to deep square leg.
|Short leg fielder coming in, slight delay as the helmet is run out to the middle.
|Shamsi to Tremain, wide, forward with the ball turning down the leg side. Wide called though it came off the thigh pad.
|30.2 : Shamsi to Tremain, two runs, sweeping round wide of short leg to deep fine leg.
|30.3 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, defended back to the bowler.
|30.4 : Shamsi to Tremain, one run, forward with the drive to extra cover.
|30.5 : Shamsi to Wade, no run, down on one knee looking to slog sweep, missed there and almost bowled.
|30.6 : Shamsi to Wade, one run, waited for the ball this time and tapped it through the leg side.
End of over: AUS 129/8 (Wade 33, Tremain 5)
|31.1 : Abbott to Wade, one run, advanced down the track looking to heave over mid wicket, mistimed that shot with the ball going to wide mid off.
|31.2 : Abbott to Tremain, no run, played back to Abbott who deflected it on the leg side.
|31.3 : Abbott to Tremain, one run, outside edge glide to third man.
|31.4 : Abbott to Wade, no run, beaten by the slower ball, attempted to pull high over mid wicket but is through the shot slightly early there.
|31.5 : Abbott to Wade, no run, advanced looking again at a six over mid wicket, missed out there.
|31.6 : Drinks Break #2 - South Africa have Australia on the ropes though Wade is looking to post some quick runs to boost the total. Abbott and Shamsi have bowled exceptionally well to share most of the wickets today.
Abbott to Wade, SIX, pulled high and just over the fielder at deep square leg.
End of over: AUS 137/8 (Wade 40, Tremain 6)
|32.1 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, defended towards mid on.
|32.2 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, forward again there in defence on the off side.
|32.3 : Shamsi to Tremain, SIX, down on one knee with the slog sweep just clearing the mid wicket boundary.
|32.4 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, defended on the off side.
|32.5 : Shamsi to Tremain, FOUR, advanced to the pitch of the delivery and hammered it back to long on.
|32.6 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, defended on the off side towards mid off.
End of over: AUS 147/8 (Wade 40, Tremain 16)
|33.1 : Pretorius to Wade, one run, drive misfielded at extra cover for one.
|33.2 : Pretorius to Tremain, no run, turned away towards mid wicket.
|33.3 : Pretorius to Tremain, no run, forward and casually turned away in defence to mid wicket.
|Pretorius to Tremain, wide, short and down the leg side.
|33.4 : Pretorius to Tremain, one run, outside edge glide to third man.
|33.5 : Pretorius to Wade, no run, slower ball outside off, Wade reached but missed it.
|33.6 : Pretorius to Wade, FOUR, lofted high just over mid on to run away into the rope.
End of over: AUS 154/8 (Wade 45, Tremain 17)
|34.1 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, clipped away to backward square leg. Looked for one but a fielder there.
|34.2 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, glanced again to backward square leg.
|34.3 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, defended back to the bowler on the off side.
|34.4 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, forward in defence back to the bowler.
|34.5 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, defensive glide on the off side towards cover.
|34.6 : Shamsi to Tremain, no run, defended into the covers. Shamsi finishes his stint today with career best figures.
End of over: AUS 154/8 (Wade 45, Tremain 17)
|35.1 : Pretorius to Wade, SIX, pitched it short with Wade down the track early and pulling high over square leg. Wade 50 off 56 balls, 5x4, 2x6.
|35.2 : Pretorius to Wade, one run, knocked it down to fine leg.
|35.3 : Pretorius to Tremain, FOUR, outside edging wide of Abbott who could not stop it going into the third man rope.
|35.4 : Pretorius to Tremain, two runs, pulled round to deep square leg.
|35.5 : Pretorius to Tremain, no run, defended back to the bowler.
|35.6 : Pretorius to Tremain, no run, standing firm there to defend on the leg side for Pretorius to gather.
End of over: AUS 167/8 (Wade 52, Tremain 23)
|36.1 : Phangiso to Wade, OUT, no run, AUS REVIEW - forward on one knee looking to slog sweep but missing. Given out Wade reviews. Video replay shows it is hitting the stumps.
|36.2 : Phangiso to Boland, no run, pushed back to the bowler.
|36.3 : Phangiso to Boland, no run, forward in defence and playing on the off side.
|36.4 : The target for South Africa is 168 runs, we have a short break as the first innings has been completed inside three hours.
|Matt Wade and Mitch Marsh topped the scoresheet with both scoring half-centuries. Chris Tremain looked to be on his way to his maiden fifty as well though in the end ran out of partners.
|South Africa have bowled Australia out for 167 in 36.4 overs. Abbott and Shamsi taking the spoils along with Phangiso who picked up two in this over.
|Phangiso to Boland, OUT, no run, SA REVIEW - appeal for lbw. Boland is hit on the pad before the bat there. Video shows it was going to hit the middle stump.
South Africa Squad:
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Rilee Rossouw, JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kyle Abbott, Aaron Phangiso, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia Squad:
David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (c), George Bailey, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), John Hastings, Adam Zampa, Chris Tremain, Scott Boland