|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 2 . 1 1 . 1 | 4 . 2 . 1 .
|Last bat : David Warnerc Janneman Malan b Lungi Ngidi35(23b4x41x6) SR:152.17, FoW:50/1 (6.3 Ovs)
|6.6 : L Ngidi to A Finch, FOUR.
|6.5 : L Ngidi to S Smith, Length and on off, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
|6.4 : L Ngidi to S Smith, Length ball on off, Smith for pushes it off the back foot towards covers.
|6.3 : Steven Smith is the next batsman in.
|L Ngidi to D Warner, OUT! CAUGHT! One shot too many brings the downfall. Warner does not take that lesson seriously and loses his wicket. Ngidi is the one who strikes and removes the danger man Warner. Lungi bowls a short of a length ball on off, Warner once again looks to clear the mid off fielder there but mistimes it as the ball lobs towards covers where Janeman Malan takes the catch by coming forward.
|6.2 : L Ngidi to D Warner, Length delivery on middle, Warner tucks it to mid-wicket.
|6.1 : L Ngidi to A Finch, On a length on middle, Finch flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a single. 50 is up for Australia in quick time.
|5.6 : A Nortje to D Warner, FOUR! That's an educated edge. Warner is smart and alert there. He looks to steer this length ball outside off towards third man but gets a thick outside edge that runs fine towards third man for a boundary.
|5.5 : A Nortje to D Warner, FOUR! Another example of power. Full and on off, Warner whacks it over mid off and the ball goes off a couple of bounces and into the fence there.
|5.4 : A Nortje to A Finch, Short of a length ball on off, Finch drops it towards mid on and hares for a run. In the end the batters get one.
|5.3 : A Nortje to A Finch, Length and on off, Finch defends it off the back foot to covers.
|5.2 : A Nortje to D Warner, Length ball on off, Warner taps it to point for a run.
|5.1 : A Nortje to D Warner, Full and angled across the batter, Warner plays it through point and takes a couple this time.
|4.6 : L Ngidi to A Finch, Once again bowled on a length and on off, Finch plays it to covers.
|4.5 : L Ngidi to A Finch, Length ball on off, Finch pushes it to covers.
|4.4 : L Ngidi to A Finch, FOUR! That's stand and deliver stuff for Finch. Ngidi bowls one on a length and wide outside off, Finch lofts it over covers and the ball races to the fence in no time.
|4.3 : L Ngidi to A Finch, FOUR! Sheer timing. Ngidi bowls one on the pads of Finch and Aaron there just flicks it towards mid-wicket for a boundary.
|4.2 : L Ngidi to D Warner, Full delivery on off, Warner drives it towards mid off for a single.
|4.1 : L Ngidi to A Finch, On a length on middle, Finch flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|3.6 : Lungi Ngidi is on.
|A Nortje to A Finch, Length ball on pads, Finch tucks it towards the leg side for a single.
|3.5 : A Nortje to A Finch, Full and on around off, pushed to point.
|3.4 : A Nortje to A Finch, Length and on off, Finch blocks it off the back foot.
|3.3 : A Nortje to D Warner, Full and on off, Warner punches the ball off the back foot through covers for a single.
|3.2 : A Nortje to D Warner, SIX! First maximum. How big a ground you prepare Warner is going to find the fence with ease. Short and on middle, Warner pulls it but not off the middle of the bat as the ball goes off the top edge towards fine leg for a biggie.
|3.1 : A Nortje to D Warner, Short of a length ball outside off, Warner slaps it towards covers.
|2.6 : K Maharaj to A Finch, On middle, Finch keeps it out.
|2.5 : K Maharaj to A Finch, Tossed up delivery on off, Finch lofts it over mid off. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|2.4 : K Maharaj to A Finch, Loopy delivery on off, Finch defends it off the front foot.
|2.3 : K Maharaj to D Warner, Flighted delivery on off, Warner drives it towards mid off for a single.
|2.2 : K Maharaj to D Warner, FOUR! Nice shot! Full delivery on off, Warner drives it through covers for a boundary.
|2.1 : K Maharaj to D Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, Warner drives it to covers.
|1.6 : A Nortje to A Finch, Ohh! That was close. Had Finch missed that one, he would have been a goner. Nortje bowls one on a length and gets it to tail back into the batter. Finch is late in bringing his bat down in time and ekes out an inside edge onto the pads.
|1.5 : A Nortje to D Warner, Short of a length ball on middle, Warner pulls it towards mid-wicket where the fielder misfields to allow a single.
|1.4 : A Nortje to D Warner, Full and on off, Warner punches the ball off the back foot towards covers.
|1.3 : A Nortje to D Warner, Length and on off, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket for a couple.
|1.2 : A Nortje to D Warner, OHH! That's a ripper! Nortje lands one on a length and on off, Warner is cut into half as he looks to defend it off the back foot. The ball sneaks between the bat and the body towards keeper.
|1.1 : A Nortje to D Warner, FOUR! Smashed! Warner is not going to miss on that. Nortje bowls one wide outside off, Warner leans and drives it through covers to get a boundary.
|0.6 : Anrich Nortje to bowl from the other end.
|K Maharaj to D Warner, Full and on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket for a run. 5 runs off the first over of Maharaj.
|0.5 : K Maharaj to D Warner, Flatter and on off, Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|0.4 : K Maharaj to A Finch, Floated on off, Finch drops it towards point and gets off the mark with a single.
|0.3 : K Maharaj to D Warner, Full and on off, Warner pushes it off the front foot but gets it off the outside edge towards point for a run.
|0.2 : K Maharaj to D Warner, Floated on off, pushed towards mid-wicket.
|0.1 : K Maharaj to D Warner, Maharaj starts with a flatter one outside off, Warner flashes at it to get a thick outside edge towards third man for a couple. Warner and Australia are off the mark.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin. The South African players are out in the middle. Temba Bavuma has been ruled out due to an injury to his right hamstring. Rassie van der Dussen has been included as his replacement for the remainder of the series. Aaron Finch and David Warner will open the batting for Australia. Keshav Maharaj will start the proceedings for South Africa.
|South African skipper, Quinton de Kock says that he is not sure how the wicket will play. On South Africa's great record at this venue, Quinny replies that they are not reading too much into the numbers as they take one game at a time. Composure is the key, adds the skipper. Confirms that Temba Bavuma is out injured and JJ Smuts has replaced him.
|Australian skipper, Aaron Finch says that they are batting as the wicket is appearing to be dry and it may slow down later on. Further says that they are learning from their mistakes and would like to work on it. Informs that Ashton Agar is replacing Josh Hazlewood as the conditions will assist the spinners.
|South Africa Playing XI - Quinton de Kock (C/WK), Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts (In for Temba Bavuma), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|Australia Playing XI - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar (In for Josh Hazlewood).
|TOSS - It's time for the flip of the coin. Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Aaron Finch. AUSTRALIA WIN THE TOSS AND ELECT TO BAT!
|After winning the first ODI at Paarl the hosts would be high on confidence going ahead in the second ODI. South Africa powered to a total close to 300 courtesy of a maiden ODI ton from Henrich Klaasen. Then their bowlers bowled superbly to restrict Australia and take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. But going by the last four series South Africa have failed to win the series after taking the lead. They would look to reverse that and seal the series here itself. On the other hand, Australia woul