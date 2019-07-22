Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
3247
1
F
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
ICC World Twenty20 Asia Qualifier, 2019
» Summary
Singapore vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, Match 1, ICC World Twenty20 Asia Qualifier, 2019, July 22, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
SIN
186/7
(20)
Singapore beat Qatar by 33 runs
QAT
153/9
(20)
Match over
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp