Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
3247
10
F
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
ICC World Twenty20 Asia Qualifier, 2019
» Summary
Singapore vs Nepal Live Cricket Score, Match 10, ICC World Twenty20 Asia Qualifier, 2019, July 28, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
SIN
191/6
(20)
Singapore beat Nepal by 82 runs
NEP
109/10
(15)
Match over
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp