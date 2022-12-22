share
Singapore vs Malaysia Live Cricket Score, Match 11, Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022, December 22, 2022

MAS 65/2 (7.2)
Live
CRR: 8.86
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 1 1 . 1 . | . w . 1 . 1
Last bat : Virandeep Singhc Aryaman Sunil b Vinoth Baskaran38(23b4x42x6) SR:165.22, FoW:54/2 (6.3 Ovs)
Commentary :
7.2 : Manpreet Singh to Ahmad Faiz, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
7.1 : Manpreet Singh to Syed Aziz, 1 run, played towards covers.
Manpreet Singh to Syed Aziz, Wide.
6.6 : Vinoth Baskaran to Syed Aziz, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.5 : Vinoth Baskaran to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Vinoth Baskaran to Syed Aziz, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.3 : Vinoth Baskaran to Virandeep Singh, OUT! c Aryaman Sunil b Vinoth Baskaran.
6.2 : Vinoth Baskaran to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
6.1 : Vinoth Baskaran to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards point.
5.6 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
5.5 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.4 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.3 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
5.2 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards square leg.
5.1 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, Wide.
4.6 : Janak Prakash to Ahmad Faiz, Four! Played towards mid off.
Janak Prakash to Ahmad Faiz, Wide.
Janak Prakash to Ahmad Faiz, Wide.
4.5 : Janak Prakash to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards point.
4.4 : Janak Prakash to Virandeep Singh, Four! Played towards point.
4.3 : Janak Prakash to Virandeep Singh, Six! Played towards point.
4.2 : Janak Prakash to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
4.1 : Janak Prakash to Virandeep Singh, Four! Played towards third man.
3.6 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.4 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, 2 runs, played towards third man.
3.3 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, No run, played towards mid on.
3.2 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, No run.
3.1 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards third man.
2.6 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.5 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, No run.
2.4 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards covers.
2.3 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, No run.
2.1 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
1.6 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.5 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
1.4 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.3 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, No run.
1.2 : Neil Anant Karnik to Zubaidi Zulkifle, OUT! c Vinoth Baskaran b Neil Anant Karnik.
1.1 : Neil Anant Karnik to Zubaidi Zulkifle, No run.
0.6 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, No run.
0.5 : Aryaman Sunil to Zubaidi Zulkifle, 1 run, played towards point.
0.4 : Aryaman Sunil to Zubaidi Zulkifle, No run.
0.3 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards point.
0.2 : Aryaman Sunil to Zubaidi Zulkifle, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.1 : Aryaman Sunil to Zubaidi Zulkifle, No run.