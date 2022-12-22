|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . 1 . | . w . 1 . 1
|Last bat : Virandeep Singhc Aryaman Sunil b Vinoth Baskaran38(23b4x42x6) SR:165.22, FoW:54/2 (6.3 Ovs)
|7.2 : Manpreet Singh to Ahmad Faiz, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|7.1 : Manpreet Singh to Syed Aziz, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Manpreet Singh to Syed Aziz, Wide.
|6.6 : Vinoth Baskaran to Syed Aziz, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.5 : Vinoth Baskaran to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Vinoth Baskaran to Syed Aziz, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.3 : Vinoth Baskaran to Virandeep Singh, OUT! c Aryaman Sunil b Vinoth Baskaran.
|6.2 : Vinoth Baskaran to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
|6.1 : Vinoth Baskaran to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards point.
|5.6 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|5.5 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.4 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|5.3 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.2 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|5.1 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, Wide.
|4.6 : Janak Prakash to Ahmad Faiz, Four! Played towards mid off.
|Janak Prakash to Ahmad Faiz, Wide.
|Janak Prakash to Ahmad Faiz, Wide.
|4.5 : Janak Prakash to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards point.
|4.4 : Janak Prakash to Virandeep Singh, Four! Played towards point.
|4.3 : Janak Prakash to Virandeep Singh, Six! Played towards point.
|4.2 : Janak Prakash to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.1 : Janak Prakash to Virandeep Singh, Four! Played towards third man.
|3.6 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.4 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|3.3 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, No run, played towards mid on.
|3.2 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, No run.
|3.1 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards third man.
|2.6 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|2.5 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, No run.
|2.4 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, No run.
|2.1 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.6 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.5 : Neil Anant Karnik to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.3 : Neil Anant Karnik to Ahmad Faiz, No run.
|1.2 : Neil Anant Karnik to Zubaidi Zulkifle, OUT! c Vinoth Baskaran b Neil Anant Karnik.
|1.1 : Neil Anant Karnik to Zubaidi Zulkifle, No run.
|0.6 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, No run.
|0.5 : Aryaman Sunil to Zubaidi Zulkifle, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.4 : Aryaman Sunil to Zubaidi Zulkifle, No run.
|0.3 : Aryaman Sunil to Virandeep Singh, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.2 : Aryaman Sunil to Zubaidi Zulkifle, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.1 : Aryaman Sunil to Zubaidi Zulkifle, No run.