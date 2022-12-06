|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 2 w 0wd . | 1 . . . 1 .
|Last bat : Muhammad MangaBatting7(5b0x40x6) SR:140.00, FoW:10/2 (2.5 Ovs)
|3.4 : Chernoh Bah to Muhammad Manga, 5 runs, played towards covers.
|3.3 : Chernoh Bah to Muhammad Manga, No run, played towards point.
|3.2 : Chernoh Bah to Ousman Bah, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Chernoh Bah to Muhammad Manga, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.6 : George Sesay to Ousman Bah, No run.
|2.5 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, OUT! c John Bangura b George Sesay.
|2.4 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, No run.
|2.3 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, Four! Played towards point.
|George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, Wide.
|2.2 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.1 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, No run.
|1.6 : Chernoh Bah to Muhammad Manga, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.5 : Chernoh Bah to Mustapha Suwareh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|1.4 : Chernoh Bah to Mustapha Suwareh, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.3 : Chernoh Bah to Mustapha Suwareh, No run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Chernoh Bah to Mustapha Suwareh, No run.
|1.1 : Chernoh Bah to Muhammad Manga, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.6 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, No run.
|George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, Wide.
|0.5 : George Sesay to Andreh Jarju, OUT! b George Sesay.
|0.4 : George Sesay to Andreh Jarju, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|0.3 : George Sesay to Andreh Jarju, No run.
|0.2 : George Sesay to Andreh Jarju, No run.
|0.1 : George Sesay to Andreh Jarju, No run, played towards mid off.