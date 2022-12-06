share
514518L
Sierra Leone vs Gambia Live Cricket Score, Match 18, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier B, 2022, December 6, 2022

GAM 17/2 (4)
Live
CRR: 4.25
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . . 2 w 0wd . | 1 . . . 1 .
Last bat : Muhammad MangaBatting7(5b0x40x6) SR:140.00, FoW:10/2 (2.5 Ovs)
Commentary :
3.4 : Chernoh Bah to Muhammad Manga, 5 runs, played towards covers.
3.3 : Chernoh Bah to Muhammad Manga, No run, played towards point.
3.2 : Chernoh Bah to Ousman Bah, 1 run, played towards mid off.
3.1 : Chernoh Bah to Muhammad Manga, 1 run, played towards point.
2.6 : George Sesay to Ousman Bah, No run.
2.5 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, OUT! c John Bangura b George Sesay.
2.4 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, No run.
2.3 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, Four! Played towards point.
George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, Wide.
2.2 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, No run, played towards mid off.
2.1 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, No run.
1.6 : Chernoh Bah to Muhammad Manga, No run, played towards mid off.
1.5 : Chernoh Bah to Mustapha Suwareh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
1.4 : Chernoh Bah to Mustapha Suwareh, No run, played towards mid off.
1.3 : Chernoh Bah to Mustapha Suwareh, No run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Chernoh Bah to Mustapha Suwareh, No run.
1.1 : Chernoh Bah to Muhammad Manga, 1 run, played towards point.
0.6 : George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, No run.
George Sesay to Mustapha Suwareh, Wide.
0.5 : George Sesay to Andreh Jarju, OUT! b George Sesay.
0.4 : George Sesay to Andreh Jarju, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
0.3 : George Sesay to Andreh Jarju, No run.
0.2 : George Sesay to Andreh Jarju, No run.
0.1 : George Sesay to Andreh Jarju, No run, played towards mid off.