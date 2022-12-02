|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 4 0nb . 3 1 | . . 2 . 1 .
|Last bat : Idriss Tchakourun out (Ibrahim Kamara / George Ngegba)17(17b2x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:46/1 (5.4 Ovs)
|8.2 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|8.1 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, No run.
|7.6 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, Wide.
|7.5 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, No run.
|7.4 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|7.3 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|7.2 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, No run, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, No run, played towards covers.
|6.6 : Raymond Coker to Bruno Toube, No run.
|6.5 : Raymond Coker to Bruno Toube, No run.
|6.4 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, No run.
|6.2 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, No run.
|6.1 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, No run.
|5.6 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.5 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|5.6 : George Ngegba to Julien Abega, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.5 : George Ngegba to Julien Abega, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|5.4 : George Ngegba to Idriss Tchakou, OUT! run out (Ibrahim Kamara / George Ngegba).
|5.3 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
|5.2 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.1 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, No ball! Played towards mid on.
|4.6 : Raymond Coker to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
|4.5 : Raymond Coker to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
|4.4 : Raymond Coker to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
|4.3 : Raymond Coker to Idriss Tchakou, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|4.2 : Raymond Coker to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
|4.1 : Raymond Coker to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : George Ngegba to Idriss Tchakou, No run, played towards covers.
|3.5 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|3.4 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.3 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, No run.
|3.2 : George Ngegba to Idriss Tchakou, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.1 : George Ngegba to Idriss Tchakou, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|2.6 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.5 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.4 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|2.3 : Ibrahim Kamara to Idriss Tchakou, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Ibrahim Kamara to Idriss Tchakou, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.1 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.6 : Ibrahim Kamara to Idriss Tchakou, No run, played towards covers.
|0.5 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, No run.
|0.3 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|0.2 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, No run.
|0.1 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, No run.
|1.6 : Solomon Williams to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.5 : Solomon Williams to Idriss Tchakou, 3 runs, played towards third man.
|1.4 : Solomon Williams to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
|Solomon Williams to Idriss Tchakou, No ball! Played towards mid on.
|1.3 : Solomon Williams to Idriss Tchakou, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|1.2 : Solomon Williams to Idriss Tchakou, No run, played towards covers.
|1.1 : Solomon Williams to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.