51457L
Sierra Leone vs Cameroon Live Cricket Score, Match 7, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier B, 2022, December 2, 2022

CMR 63/1 (8.2)
Live
CRR: 7.56
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 . 4 0nb . 3 1 | . . 2 . 1 .
Last bat : Idriss Tchakourun out (Ibrahim Kamara / George Ngegba)17(17b2x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:46/1 (5.4 Ovs)
Commentary :
8.2 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, 2 runs, played towards covers.
8.1 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, No run.
7.6 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, 1 run, played towards covers.
Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, Wide.
7.5 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, No run.
7.4 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, Four! Played towards fine leg.
7.3 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
7.2 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, No run, played towards covers.
7.1 : Abass Gbla to Julien Abega, No run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Raymond Coker to Bruno Toube, No run.
6.5 : Raymond Coker to Bruno Toube, No run.
6.4 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, No run.
6.2 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, No run.
6.1 : Raymond Coker to Julien Abega, No run.
5.6 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
5.6 : George Ngegba to Julien Abega, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : George Ngegba to Julien Abega, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
5.4 : George Ngegba to Idriss Tchakou, OUT! run out (Ibrahim Kamara / George Ngegba).
5.3 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
5.2 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.1 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, No ball! Played towards mid on.
4.6 : Raymond Coker to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
4.5 : Raymond Coker to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
4.4 : Raymond Coker to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
4.3 : Raymond Coker to Idriss Tchakou, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
4.2 : Raymond Coker to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
4.1 : Raymond Coker to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.6 : George Ngegba to Idriss Tchakou, No run, played towards covers.
3.5 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
3.4 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.3 : George Ngegba to Bruno Toube, No run.
3.2 : George Ngegba to Idriss Tchakou, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.1 : George Ngegba to Idriss Tchakou, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
2.6 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards covers.
2.5 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
2.4 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.3 : Ibrahim Kamara to Idriss Tchakou, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Ibrahim Kamara to Idriss Tchakou, Four! Played towards covers.
2.1 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Ibrahim Kamara to Idriss Tchakou, No run, played towards covers.
0.5 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, No run.
0.3 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, 2 runs, played towards covers.
0.2 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, No run.
0.1 : Ibrahim Kamara to Bruno Toube, No run.
1.6 : Solomon Williams to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Solomon Williams to Idriss Tchakou, 3 runs, played towards third man.
1.4 : Solomon Williams to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
Solomon Williams to Idriss Tchakou, No ball! Played towards mid on.
1.3 : Solomon Williams to Idriss Tchakou, Four! Played towards fine leg.
1.2 : Solomon Williams to Idriss Tchakou, No run, played towards covers.
1.1 : Solomon Williams to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.