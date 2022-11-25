share
514627L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, 2022 » Summary

Seychelles vs Kenya Live Cricket Score, Match 27, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, 2022, November 25, 2022

SEY 66/2 (14.3)
Live
CRR: 4.55
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 1 0wd . . . . | . . . . 1 4
Last bat : Stephen Madusankac Vraj Patel b Peter Langat2(7b0x40x6) SR:28.57, FoW:23/2 (5.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
14.1 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13.6 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 2 runs, played towards covers.
13.5 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.4 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.3 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.2 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards square leg.
13.1 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.6 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards point.
12.5 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards mid wicket.
12.4 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Rashen De Silva, No run.
12.3 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Rashen De Silva, No run.
12.2 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Mazharul Islam, Leg bye.
12.1 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Mazharul Islam, Four! Played towards square leg.
11.6 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards covers.
11.5 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.4 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, Four! Played towards third man.
11.3 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
11.2 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards mid off.
11.1 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
10.6 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards point.
10.5 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards point.
10.4 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, Four! Played towards square leg.
10.3 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards point.
10.2 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards square leg.
10.1 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards point.
9.6 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, 3 runs, played towards fine leg.
9.5 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.4 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.3 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.2 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.1 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8.6 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, No run.
8.5 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.4 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards point.
8.3 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.2 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, No run.
8.1 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards covers.
7.6 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards mid on.
7.5 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.4 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards mid off.
7.3 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, No run.
7.2 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards covers.
7.1 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.6 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.5 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run.
6.4 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
6.2 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
6.1 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
5.6 : Peter Langat to Rashen De Silva, No run.
5.5 : Peter Langat to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards point.
5.4 : Peter Langat to Rashen De Silva, No run.
5.3 : Peter Langat to Rashen De Silva, No run.
5.2 : Peter Langat to Rashen De Silva, No run.
5.1 : Peter Langat to Stephen Madusanka, OUT! c Vraj Patel b Peter Langat.
4.6 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
4.5 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
4.3 : Emmanuel Bundi to Stephen Madusanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.2 : Emmanuel Bundi to Stephen Madusanka, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.1 : Emmanuel Bundi to Stephen Madusanka, No run, played towards third man.
3.6 : Peter Langat to Stephen Madusanka, 1 run, played towards point.
3.5 : Peter Langat to Stephen Madusanka, No run, played towards covers.
3.4 : Peter Langat to Stephen Madusanka, No run, played towards point.
3.3 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, OUT! c Rushab Patel b Peter Langat.
3.2 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
3.1 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Four! Played towards point.
2.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, 1 run, played towards square leg.
2.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards square leg.
2.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, 1 run, played towards mid on.
2.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, 2 runs, played towards covers.
2.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run, played towards mid off.
1.6 : Peter Langat to Mazharul Islam, Four! Played towards point.
1.5 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, 1 run, played towards point.
1.4 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
1.3 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run, played towards third man.
1.2 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
1.1 : Peter Langat to Mazharul Islam, Leg bye.
0.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
0.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
0.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Wide.
0.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
0.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Mazharul Islam, No run.