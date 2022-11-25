|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 0wd . . . . | . . . . 1 4
|Last bat : Stephen Madusankac Vraj Patel b Peter Langat2(7b0x40x6) SR:28.57, FoW:23/2 (5.1 Ovs)
|14.1 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.6 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|13.5 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.4 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards covers.
|13.3 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards covers.
|13.2 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards square leg.
|13.1 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.6 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards point.
|12.5 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.4 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Rashen De Silva, No run.
|12.3 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Rashen De Silva, No run.
|12.2 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Mazharul Islam, Leg bye.
|12.1 : Tanzeel Sheikh to Mazharul Islam, Four! Played towards square leg.
|11.6 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards covers.
|11.5 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.4 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, Four! Played towards third man.
|11.3 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
|11.2 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.1 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|10.6 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.5 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards point.
|10.4 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, Four! Played towards square leg.
|10.3 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.2 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|10.1 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards point.
|9.6 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, 3 runs, played towards fine leg.
|9.5 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.4 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.3 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.2 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.1 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.6 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, No run.
|8.5 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|8.4 : Vraj Patel to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.3 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, No run.
|8.1 : Vraj Patel to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.5 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.4 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.3 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, No run.
|7.2 : Shem Ngoche to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Shem Ngoche to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.6 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.5 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run.
|6.4 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|6.2 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
|6.1 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Peter Langat to Rashen De Silva, No run.
|5.5 : Peter Langat to Rashen De Silva, No run, played towards point.
|5.4 : Peter Langat to Rashen De Silva, No run.
|5.3 : Peter Langat to Rashen De Silva, No run.
|5.2 : Peter Langat to Rashen De Silva, No run.
|5.1 : Peter Langat to Stephen Madusanka, OUT! c Vraj Patel b Peter Langat.
|4.6 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
|4.5 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Emmanuel Bundi to Mazharul Islam, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|4.3 : Emmanuel Bundi to Stephen Madusanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.2 : Emmanuel Bundi to Stephen Madusanka, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.1 : Emmanuel Bundi to Stephen Madusanka, No run, played towards third man.
|3.6 : Peter Langat to Stephen Madusanka, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.5 : Peter Langat to Stephen Madusanka, No run, played towards covers.
|3.4 : Peter Langat to Stephen Madusanka, No run, played towards point.
|3.3 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, OUT! c Rushab Patel b Peter Langat.
|3.2 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
|3.1 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Four! Played towards point.
|2.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|2.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run, played towards covers.
|2.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|2.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.6 : Peter Langat to Mazharul Islam, Four! Played towards point.
|1.5 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, 1 run, played towards point.
|1.4 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
|1.3 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run, played towards third man.
|1.2 : Peter Langat to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
|1.1 : Peter Langat to Mazharul Islam, Leg bye.
|0.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
|0.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
|0.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, No run.
|Lucas Ndandason to Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Wide.
|0.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Mazharul Islam, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|0.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Mazharul Islam, No run.