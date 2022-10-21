|0.0 : Done and dusted with the National Anthems and it is now time for the game to begin! The Scotland openers, George Munsey and Michael Jones make their way out to the middle. Tendai Chatara to begin. Here we go...
|ZIMBABWE (PLAYING XI) - Craig Ervine (C), Regis Chakabva (WK), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
|SCOTLAND (PLAYING XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (WK), Richie Berrington (C), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
|Craig Ervine says he is feeling great and the two days break has helped. Mentions they were bappy to do anything and seeing Ireland chase has given them confidence. Informs there are no chances apart from him. Adds wickets in the first six will be crucial. Ends by saying it is all about executing the plans.
|Richie Berrington says it seems a good wicket and chasing gets difficult. Informs they are playing the same team. Adds it is all to play for and they just need to enjoy the game and execute well. Reckons they have done a lot of things right and they just need to continue that.
|TOSS - Scotland HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT!