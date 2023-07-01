|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 4 . . . | . . . . 0wd . w
|Last bat : Johnson Charlesc Christopher McBride b Brandon McMullen0(6b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:9/1 (2 Ovs)
|2.3 : Chris Sole to Brandon King, No run.
|2.2 : Chris Sole to Brandon King, No run.
|2.1 : Chris Sole to Brandon King, No run.
|1.6 : Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, OUT! c Christopher McBride b Brandon McMullen.
|1.5 : Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, On a length and on middle, blocked.
|Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, Wide!Â Way outside off, left alone.
|1.4 : Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, Four dots now! Length ball, close to off.Â Charles looks to play with straight bat but misses.
|1.3 : Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, This is way outside off,Â Charles shoulders arms.
|1.2 : Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, On a length and outside off, away movement.Â Charles looks to push but misses.
|1.1 : Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, This one swings away from outside off.Â Charles looks to punch but misses.
|0.4 : Chris Sole to Brandon King, Targets the off pole now. King blocks it out.
|0.6 : Chris Sole to Brandon King, Touch fuller and outside off, shapes away. King looks to drive but misses.
|0.3 : Chris Sole to Brandon King, Beaten! A length ball, outside off, nips away this time. King has a poke at it but misses.
|0.5 : Chris Sole to Brandon King, FOUR! Good shot! Straight on the pads this time and King flicks it through square leg for aÂ boundary.
|0.2 : Chris Sole to Brandon King, FOUR! West IndiesÂ are underway! Pitched up, outside off. King drives it through covers and finds the fence.
|0.1 : Chris Sole to Brandon King, Superb start! This is full and outside off, swings away. King looks to drive but misses.
|0.0 : We are all set. It is time for the national anthems. It will be The Windies first followed by Scotland's. All set now. Johnson CharlesÂ and Brandon KingÂ to open. Chris SoleÂ to bowl first.
|Shai HopeÂ says they have been more upbeat than people think. Informs Kyle MayersÂ and Kevin SinclairÂ are back in the team for Roston ChaseÂ and Keemo Paul.
|Richie BerringtonÂ says it is a good wicket to play on and will stay the same. Hopes to take early wicket and then chase it down. Shares there is a lot of confidence in the team. Reckons they have to adapt to the conditions and then execute the plans. Informs George MunseyÂ and Safyaan SharifÂ areÂ back in the team.
|Scotland (Playing XI) - Matthew Cross (WK), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
|TOSS - ScotlandÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!