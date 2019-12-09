share
33852L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 » Summary

Scotland vs USA Live Cricket Score, Match 2, ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22, December 9, 2019

SCO 100/2 (21.4)
Scotland need 183 runs in 170 balls at 6.45 rpo
USA 282/8 (50)
Live
CRR: 5.64
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : George Munsey0(0b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:120/5 (30.3 Ovs)