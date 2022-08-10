|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 w | . . . . . . | 2 . . . 4 1
|Last bat : Kashif Daudnot out3(4b0x40x6) SR:75.00, FoW:201/7 (44.3 Ovs)
|48.6 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|48.5 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|48.4 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, No run.
|48.3 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards point.
|48.2 : Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
|48.1 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|47.6 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run.
|Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, Wide.
|47.5 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|47.4 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|47.3 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|47.2 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards third man.
|47.1 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|46.6 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards covers.
|46.5 : Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, Wide.
|46.4 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|46.3 : Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, Wide.
|46.2 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|46.1 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|45.6 : Khawar Ali to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|45.5 : Khawar Ali to Basil Hameed, Six! Played towards mid on.
|45.4 : Khawar Ali to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
|45.3 : Khawar Ali to Rohan Mustafa, No run.
|45.2 : Khawar Ali to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid off.
|45.1 : Khawar Ali to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|44.6 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|44.5 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|44.4 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, Wide.
|44.3 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
|44.2 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, No run.
|44.1 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, Four! Played towards mid off.
|43.6 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, Six! Played towards mid on.
|43.5 : Ayaan Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|43.4 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|43.3 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|43.2 : Ayaan Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
|43.1 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|42.6 : Aamir Kaleem to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|42.5 : Aamir Kaleem to Basil Hameed, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|42.4 : Aamir Kaleem to Basil Hameed, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|42.3 : Aamir Kaleem to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
|42.2 : Aamir Kaleem to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|42.1 : Aamir Kaleem to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid off.
|41.6 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|41.5 : Ayaan Khan to Muhammad Usman, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|41.4 : Ayaan Khan to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards point.
|41.3 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|41.2 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|41.1 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|40.6 : Bilal Khan to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards mid on.
|40.5 : Bilal Khan to Muhammad Usman, No run.
|40.4 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|40.3 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards mid on.
|40.2 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards point.
|40.1 : Bilal Khan to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards third man.
|39.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|39.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|39.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Muhammad Usman, Four! Played towards point.
|39.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|39.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid off.
|39.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|38.6 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|38.5 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|38.4 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards point.
|38.3 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|38.2 : Bilal Khan to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards covers.
|38.1 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|37.6 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards covers.
|37.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|37.4 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|37.3 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|37.2 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run.
|37.1 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards covers.
|36.6 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards mid off.
|36.5 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards point.
|36.4 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards mid on.
|36.3 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|36.2 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|36.1 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards mid off.
|35.6 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|35.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|35.4 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|35.3 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|35.2 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, Six! Played towards square leg.
|35.1 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards covers.
|34.6 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|34.5 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|34.4 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|34.3 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards mid off.
|34.2 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|34.1 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|33.6 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run.
|33.5 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|33.4 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, No run.
|33.3 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
|33.2 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|33.1 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|32.6 : Sandeep Goud to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|32.5 : Sandeep Goud to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|32.4 : Sandeep Goud to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|32.3 : Sandeep Goud to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards third man.
|32.2 : Sandeep Goud to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|32.1 : Sandeep Goud to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards third man.
|31.6 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|31.5 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|31.4 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|31.3 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|31.2 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|31.1 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards covers.
|30.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|30.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|30.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards mid off.
|30.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|30.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|30.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards third man.
|29.6 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|29.5 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|29.4 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|29.3 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards mid off.
|29.2 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|29.1 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|28.6 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, Wide.
|28.5 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|28.4 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|28.3 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|28.2 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|28.1 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Six! Played towards covers.
|27.6 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|27.5 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|27.4 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
|27.3 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|27.2 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|27.1 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|26.6 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|26.5 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|26.4 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|26.3 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|26.2 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards point.
|26.1 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|25.6 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|25.5 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|25.4 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|25.3 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|25.2 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
|25.1 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|24.6 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|24.5 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|24.4 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|24.3 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards point.
|24.2 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards point.
|24.1 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards mid on.
|23.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|23.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards third man.
|23.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|23.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|23.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|23.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|22.6 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards covers.
|22.5 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|22.4 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|22.3 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|22.2 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|22.1 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|21.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|21.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|21.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|21.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|21.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards point.
|21.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
|20.6 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|20.5 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
|20.4 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|20.3 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|20.2 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|20.1 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|19.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|19.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|19.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|19.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|19.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|19.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|18.6 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|18.5 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
|18.4 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards mid off.
|18.3 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|18.2 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|18.1 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|17.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|17.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|17.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards point.
|17.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|17.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|17.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|16.6 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|16.5 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|16.4 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.3 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|16.2 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|16.1 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
|15.6 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|15.5 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|15.4 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|15.3 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|15.2 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards point.
|15.1 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards covers.
|14.6 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|14.5 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.4 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|14.3 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.2 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|14.1 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.6 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|13.5 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, No run.
|13.4 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|13.3 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|13.2 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards mid on.
|13.1 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.6 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|12.5 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards third man.
|12.4 : Aamir Kaleem to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|12.3 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards point.
|12.2 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run.
|12.1 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|11.6 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards third man.
|11.5 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
|11.4 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, No run.
|11.3 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|11.2 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
|11.1 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.6 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|10.5 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|10.4 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|10.3 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.2 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|10.1 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|9.6 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|9.5 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|9.4 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|9.2 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|9.1 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|8.6 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards covers.
|8.5 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards mid on.
|8.4 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|8.3 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|8.2 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run.
|8.1 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.6 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
|7.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards covers.
|7.4 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|7.3 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run.
|7.2 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|7.1 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|6.6 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|6.5 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
|6.4 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|6.3 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards third man.
|6.2 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|6.1 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
|5.6 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run.
|5.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|5.4 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|5.3 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|5.2 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.1 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|4.5 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.4 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|4.3 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|4.2 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.1 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.6 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|3.4 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|3.3 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|3.1 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
|2.6 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards third man.
|2.5 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.4 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|2.2 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
|2.1 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|1.6 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|1.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
|1.4 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.3 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
|1.1 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
|0.6 : Bilal Khan to Waseem Muhammad, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|0.5 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
|0.4 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.3 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run.
|0.2 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.1 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.