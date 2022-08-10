share
Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score, Match 1, ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23, August 10, 2022

UAE 308/6 (49)
SCO 90/3 (20.4)
Live
CRR: 4.35
Recent overs : . . . . 1 w | . . . . . . | 2 . . . 4 1
Last bat : Kashif Daudnot out3(4b0x40x6) SR:75.00, FoW:201/7 (44.3 Ovs)
Commentary :
48.6 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
48.5 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, 2 runs, played towards covers.
48.4 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, No run.
48.3 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards point.
48.2 : Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
48.1 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
47.6 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run.
Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, Wide.
47.5 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
47.4 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
47.3 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
47.2 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards third man.
47.1 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid on.
46.6 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards covers.
46.5 : Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, Wide.
46.4 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards covers.
46.3 : Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, Wide.
46.2 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
46.1 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
45.6 : Khawar Ali to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
45.5 : Khawar Ali to Basil Hameed, Six! Played towards mid on.
45.4 : Khawar Ali to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
45.3 : Khawar Ali to Rohan Mustafa, No run.
45.2 : Khawar Ali to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid off.
45.1 : Khawar Ali to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
44.6 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
44.5 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
44.4 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, Wide.
44.3 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
44.2 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, No run.
44.1 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, Four! Played towards mid off.
43.6 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, Six! Played towards mid on.
43.5 : Ayaan Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
43.4 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
43.3 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
43.2 : Ayaan Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
43.1 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
42.6 : Aamir Kaleem to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards covers.
42.5 : Aamir Kaleem to Basil Hameed, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
42.4 : Aamir Kaleem to Basil Hameed, 2 runs, played towards covers.
42.3 : Aamir Kaleem to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
42.2 : Aamir Kaleem to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid on.
42.1 : Aamir Kaleem to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid off.
41.6 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
41.5 : Ayaan Khan to Muhammad Usman, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
41.4 : Ayaan Khan to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards point.
41.3 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid on.
41.2 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
41.1 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards fine leg.
40.6 : Bilal Khan to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards mid on.
40.5 : Bilal Khan to Muhammad Usman, No run.
40.4 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
40.3 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards mid on.
40.2 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards point.
40.1 : Bilal Khan to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards third man.
39.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards fine leg.
39.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
39.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Muhammad Usman, Four! Played towards point.
39.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
39.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Basil Hameed, No run, played towards mid off.
39.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid on.
38.6 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards fine leg.
38.5 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
38.4 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards point.
38.3 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
38.2 : Bilal Khan to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards covers.
38.1 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
37.6 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards covers.
37.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
37.4 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
37.3 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
37.2 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run.
37.1 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards covers.
36.6 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards mid off.
36.5 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards point.
36.4 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards mid on.
36.3 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
36.2 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid off.
36.1 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards mid off.
35.6 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards square leg.
35.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards square leg.
35.4 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
35.3 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
35.2 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, Six! Played towards square leg.
35.1 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards covers.
34.6 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
34.5 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
34.4 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid off.
34.3 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, No run, played towards mid off.
34.2 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid on.
34.1 : Khawar Ali to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid on.
33.6 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run.
33.5 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
33.4 : Kaleemullah to Muhammad Usman, No run.
33.3 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
33.2 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
33.1 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
32.6 : Sandeep Goud to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
32.5 : Sandeep Goud to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
32.4 : Sandeep Goud to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid on.
32.3 : Sandeep Goud to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards third man.
32.2 : Sandeep Goud to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
32.1 : Sandeep Goud to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards third man.
31.6 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards fine leg.
31.5 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid on.
31.4 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
31.3 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards third man.
31.2 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
31.1 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards covers.
30.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
30.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
30.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards mid off.
30.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
30.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards fine leg.
30.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards third man.
29.6 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
29.5 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
29.4 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
29.3 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards mid off.
29.2 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
29.1 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
28.6 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, Wide.
28.5 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
28.4 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
28.3 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
28.2 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
28.1 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Six! Played towards covers.
27.6 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
27.5 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
27.4 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
27.3 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
27.2 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
27.1 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
26.6 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid on.
26.5 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards square leg.
26.4 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
26.3 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards covers.
26.2 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards point.
26.1 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
25.6 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
25.5 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
25.4 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
25.3 : Khawar Ali to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
25.2 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
25.1 : Khawar Ali to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
24.6 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
24.5 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
24.4 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
24.3 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards point.
24.2 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards point.
24.1 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards mid on.
23.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
23.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards third man.
23.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards covers.
23.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
23.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
23.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
22.6 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards covers.
22.5 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
22.4 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
22.3 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
22.2 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
22.1 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
21.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
21.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
21.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
21.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 2 runs, played towards covers.
21.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards point.
21.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
20.6 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
20.5 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
20.4 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
20.3 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
20.2 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
20.1 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
19.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
19.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
19.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
19.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
19.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
19.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
18.6 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
18.5 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
18.4 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards mid off.
18.3 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
18.2 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
18.1 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
17.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
17.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
17.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards point.
17.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
17.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
17.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
16.6 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
16.5 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
16.4 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
16.3 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
16.2 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
16.1 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards covers.
15.6 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
15.5 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
15.4 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
15.3 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
15.2 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards point.
15.1 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards covers.
14.6 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
14.5 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.4 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
14.3 : Ayaan Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.2 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
14.1 : Ayaan Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
13.6 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
13.5 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, No run.
13.4 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
13.3 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
13.2 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards mid on.
13.1 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.6 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
12.5 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards third man.
12.4 : Aamir Kaleem to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid on.
12.3 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards point.
12.2 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run.
12.1 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
11.6 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards third man.
11.5 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
11.4 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, No run.
11.3 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards mid off.
11.2 : Shoaib Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
11.1 : Shoaib Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards point.
10.6 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
10.5 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
10.4 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
10.3 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10.2 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
10.1 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
9.6 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
9.5 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
9.4 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9.3 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
9.2 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9.1 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
8.6 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards covers.
8.5 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards mid on.
8.4 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
8.3 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
8.2 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run.
8.1 : Aamir Kaleem to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
7.6 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
7.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, Four! Played towards covers.
7.4 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
7.3 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run.
7.2 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
7.1 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
6.6 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
6.5 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
6.4 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
6.3 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards third man.
6.2 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
6.1 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
5.6 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run.
5.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
5.4 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
5.3 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
5.2 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
5.1 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
4.5 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.4 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
4.3 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards fine leg.
4.2 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid on.
4.1 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
3.6 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
3.4 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
3.3 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
3.2 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
3.1 : Kaleemullah to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
2.6 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, played towards third man.
2.5 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards covers.
2.4 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
2.3 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
2.1 : Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
1.6 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
1.5 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards point.
1.4 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
1.3 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards covers.
1.1 : Kaleemullah to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid on.
0.6 : Bilal Khan to Waseem Muhammad, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
0.5 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, 1 run, played towards third man.
0.4 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
0.3 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run.
0.2 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid off.
0.1 : Bilal Khan to Chirag Suri, No run, played towards mid wicket.