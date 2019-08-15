Photos
Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Match 2, Scotland Tri-Series, 2019, August 15, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
SCO
168/10
(44.5)
Oman beat Scotland by 8 wickets
OMA
169/2
(45.1)
Match over
