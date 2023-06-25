|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 6 . . 1 . . | . . . 1 . .
|Last bat : Zeeshan Maqsood (C)b Michael Leask8(16b1x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:70/3 (21.1 Ovs)
|21.1 : Michael Leask to Zeeshan Maqsood, OUT! b Michael Leask.
|Who walks in next?
|20.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, FOUR! Finishes of the over in some style. On a length with width on offer on off, Aqib IlyasÂ drives this uppishly but into the gap at cover for a boundary.
|20.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, On a length outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ taps this to short third man for no run.
|20.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, Fuller one in middle, Aqib IlyasÂ drills this back towards the bowler. Three dot ball on a trot.
|20.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, On a length around middle, Aqib IlyasÂ tucks this to the right of the short mid-wicket fielder for no run. Aqib IlyasÂ was interested in a single but Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ refused so.
|20.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, Fuller oen angling into the batter, Aqib IlyasÂ nudges this straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
|20.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, On a length outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ cuts this to point for no run.
|19.6 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, Short of a length in middle, Aqib IlyasÂ punches this to deep mid-wicket region for a single.
|19.5 : Michael Leask to Zeeshan Maqsood, Short of a length in middle, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ cuts this to sweeper coverÂ for a single.
|19.4 : Michael Leask to Zeeshan Maqsood, Tossed up on off, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ slices this to the fielder at point for no run.
|19.3 : Michael Leask to Zeeshan Maqsood, Quicker and flatter on off, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ punches this to short cover for no run.
|19.2 : Michael Leask to Zeeshan Maqsood, Fuller one in middle, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ sweeps this to short fine leg.
|18.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Zeeshan Maqsood, FOUR! IN the air and gone for four. A streaky boundary but Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ wouldn't mind one bit. Fuller one on off, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ looks to flick but gets an outside edge that takes the ball away for four towards backward point.
|19.1 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, Short of a length in middle, Aqib IlyasÂ tucks this to mid-wicket for a single.
|18.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, Short and wide outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ cuts this to third man for a single.
|18.6 : Michael LeaskÂ is introduced into the attack.Â
|Safyaan Sharif to Zeeshan Maqsood, Fuller one on off, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ pushes this toward the off side for no run.
|18.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Zeeshan Maqsood, Fuller one in middle, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ tucks this to square leg for a single.
|18.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, FOUR! That's more like it in a high-scoring chase. Fuller one in middle, Aqib IlyasÂ drills this past the mid on fielder for a boundary down the ground.
|18.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Zeeshan Maqsood, Leg bye. On a length drifting down leg, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ looks to flick but clips this off his pads for a single towards square leg.
|17.6 : Adrian Neill to Aqib Ilyas, SIX! Perfect finish to the first over after drinks for Oman. Back of a length in middle, Aqib IlyasÂ pulls this from the middle of his bat towards deep mid-wicket pocket for a maximum.
|17.5 : Adrian Neill to Aqib Ilyas, On a length around off, Aqib IlyasÂ pushes this to cover for no run.
|17.4 : Adrian Neill to Aqib Ilyas, On a length on off, Aqib IlyasÂ pushes this to mid off for no run.
|17.3 : Adrian Neill to Aqib Ilyas, Fuller one in middle, Aqib IlyasÂ flicks this over the mid on fielder for a couple of runs more.
|17.2 : Adrian Neill to Aqib Ilyas, Fuller one outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ chips this over mid off for a couple of runs.
|17.1 : Adrian Neill to Zeeshan Maqsood, On a length outside off, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ taps this to third man for a single.
|16.6 : Drinks Break! This has been a great start by the Scottish bowlers. They have been on the money right from the start and haven't allowed the Oman batters to settle in. As the scoreboard suggests, it has been tough going for he Oman batters and have lost both their openers. The onus is now on Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ and Aqib IlyasÂ to get a move on as soon as possible.
|16.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, Leg bye. On a length drifting down leg, Aqib IlyasÂ nudges off his pads this towards square leg for a single.
|16.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, Fuller and in line of stumps, Aqib IlyasÂ gets beaten by the pace on it as he inside edges this rolling towards the keeper.
|16.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, On a length in middle, Aqib IlyasÂ pushes this to the on side for no run.
|16.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Zeeshan Maqsood, Good length delivery on pads, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ tucks this to deep square leg for a single.
|16.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Zeeshan Maqsood, On a length around the pads, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ tucks this to fine leg for a single.
|16.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, Short and wide outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ cuts this to sweeper cover for a single.
|15.5 : Adrian Neill to Zeeshan Maqsood, On a length outside off, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ pushes this to the on side for no run.
|15.6 : Adrian Neill to Zeeshan Maqsood, Fuller one in middle, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ pushes this to mid on for no run.
|15.4 : Adrian Neill to Zeeshan Maqsood, Touch fuller just outside off, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ gets tempted to drive but lack of footwork get him beaten on his outside edge.
|15.3 : Adrian Neill to Zeeshan Maqsood, Good length delivery in middle, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ defends this solidly of the front foot.
|15.2 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, OUT! BOWLED'EM! Slightly fuller with a bit of shape inwards, Jatinder SinghÂ falls over it as he looks to flick this across the line. The ball gets in between the pad and bat and disturbs the timber. A big blow for Oman.Â Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ is the new man in.Â
|15.1 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, On a length outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ mishits this towards short cover.
|14.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, Angling in, on a hard length, on off, Aqib IlyasÂ hangs back and keeps it out.Â
|14.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, On a good length, outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ dances down the track and knocks it to deep cover for a single.Â
|14.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, Short this time and on middle, Aqib IlyasÂ pulls it hard towards deep backwardÂ square leg for a single.
|14.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, Shaping away, outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ drive and picks out the extra coverÂ fielder yet again.Â
|14.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, On a length, just outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ drives and finds extra cover once again.
|14.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, Starts off in the channel outside off, on a good length, Aqib IlyasÂ times the drive straight to extra cover.
|13.6 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, Back of a length, outside off, Jatinder Singh gets on his toes andÂ looks to punch this one but misses.
|13.4 : Adrian Neill to Aqib Ilyas, Seaming in, on off, on a good length, Aqib IlyasÂ gets behind the line and defends it on the off side.
|13.3 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, Short and wide outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ cuts it to deep point for a single.Â
|13.2 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, Tailing in sharply, on a good length, on middle, Jatinder SinghÂ gets undone by the movement and wears it on the back leg. Adrian NeillÂ goes up in appeal but the umpire says no.Â
|13.5 : Adrian Neill to Aqib Ilyas, Short and wide again, outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ reaches out and cuts it past backward point for a run.
|13.1 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, Outside off, on a length, Jatinder SinghÂ pushes with a straight bat towards mid off.
|12.6 : Brandon McMullen to Aqib Ilyas, Goes full and outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ drives it hard and straight to extra cover.Â
|12.5 : Brandon McMullen to Aqib Ilyas, Length delivery, just outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ gets on the front foot and blocks it out.
|12.3 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Hurls it outside off, on a length, Jatinder SinghÂ keeps it out on the off side.Â
|12.2 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, On a good length, on off, Jatinder SinghÂ works it off the front foot towards extra cover.Â
|12.4 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Fuller and outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ drives with a straight bat to long off for a single.
|12.1 : Brandon McMullen to Aqib Ilyas, Shaping in, on middle, on a length, Aqib IlyasÂ shuffles and clips it to mid on for a single.Â
|11.6 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, In the channel outside off, on a length, Jatinder SinghÂ pushes it straight to extra cover.
|11.3 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, Length delivery, outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ uses his feet to drive. Gets an inside edge that goes past off stump for a single.Â
|11.2 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, Around off, on a length, Jatinder SinghÂ works it towards cover.Â
|11.5 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, Fuller and outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ drives without much timing to mid off.
|11.2 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, WIDE! Sprays this one down leg, Jatinder SinghÂ lets it go for a wide.Â
|11.4 : Adrian Neill to Aqib Ilyas, Lands it on a length, on off, Aqib IlyasÂ eases it wide of backward point for one more run.
|11.1 : Adrian Neill to Jatinder Singh, Bowls it on off, on a fuller length, Jatinder SinghÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|10.6 : Brandon McMullen to Aqib Ilyas, DROPPED! Full again and swinging away, outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ frees his arms and drills it hard towards extra cover. The ball travels quickly at a regulation height to Richie BerringtonÂ there but fails to hang onto it.Â Â
|10.5 : Brandon McMullen to Aqib Ilyas, On a good length, on off, Aqib IlyasÂ keeps it out towards mid on.
|10.4 : Brandon McMullen to Aqib Ilyas, FOUR! Classy shot to get off the mark! Fuller and outside off, Aqib IlyasÂ leans and creams the drive through extra cover for a boundary.Â
|10.3 : Brandon McMullen to Aqib Ilyas, Fullish delivery, on off, Aqib IlyasÂ works it straight to mid on.
|10.2 : Brandon McMullen to Aqib Ilyas, On a good length, on off, Aqib IlyasÂ pushes it towards mid off.Â
|0.0 : Aqib IlyasÂ walks out next.
|10.1 : Brandon McMullen to Kashyap Prajapati, OUT! TIMBER! Brandon McMullen gets into the act with the ball now! Keeps it on off stump, on a good length, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ shapes to work it on the leg side. The ball nips away after pitching and beats him on the outside edge. The ball goes back to peg back the off stump. Brandon McMullenÂ is pumped as he has broken the Oman opening stand.Â
|9.6 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Fullish delivery, on off, Jatinder SinghÂ jams this one out towards cover.Â
|9.5 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it full and outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ plants his foot forward to drive. Gets it from the outer part of the bat towards backward point. A fumble there allows the batters to run a single.Â
|9.6 : Powerplay 2! ScotlandÂ will be allowed four fielders outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|9.4 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Back of a length and angled in, around off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ gets surprised by the extra bounce and eases it on the off side.Â
|9.3 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Beaten! Fullish delivery, outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ tries to squeeze this one on the off side but misses.
|9.2 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Angled in, on off, on a hard length, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ punches it off the back foot to backward point.
|8.6 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Length delivery, on off, Jatinder SinghÂ times the drive straight to cover.Â
|9.1 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, On a good length and shaping away, outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ shoulders arms.Â
|8.5 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Fuller and outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ gets on the front foot to drive but gets beaten once again.
|8.4 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Full and around off, Jatinder SinghÂ drives only to find Richie BerringtonÂ at extra cover.
|8.3 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, FOUR! Just wide! Fullish delivery, outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ drives it uppishly towards extra cover. Richie BerringtonÂ there leaps to his right but cannot get on the end of it. The ball races away to the fence.Â
|8.2 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Bowls it on a good length, on off, Jatinder SinghÂ pushes it down to mid on.
|8.1 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, On a good length and outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ plants his foot forward to defend but misses. Matthew CrossÂ takes the bails off in a flash but Singh had his foot grounded inside the crease.Â
|7.6 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Keeps it full and outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ goes for a hesitant drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|7.5 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Fullish delivery, outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ looks to drive down the wicket. Gets an inside edge to fine leg for a single.
|7.3 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, On a shortish length, around off, Jatinder SinghÂ dabs it straight to backward point.
|7.4 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Fuller now and swinging away, near the tramline on off, Jatinder SinghÂ leaves the ball alone.
|7.3 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Shaping away, outside off, full as well, Jatinder SinghÂ goes for an expansive drive but misses.
|7.2 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Back of a length, on middle, Jatinder SinghÂ tucks it off the back foot to square leg.Â
|7.1 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Banged in short, outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ gets into an awkward position and pulls it to mid-wicket.
|6.6 : Brandon McMullen to Kashyap Prajapati, Fuller now and outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ takes a stride forward and pushes it to cover.
|6.5 : Brandon McMullen to Kashyap Prajapati, Fraction short and outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ goes for the cut but misses.
|6.4 : Brandon McMullen to Kashyap Prajapati, Goes full and on middle, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ drives it straight to mid off.
|6.3 : Brandon McMullen to Kashyap Prajapati, On a good length, around off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ pushes it to mid off for a dot.
|6.2 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Fuller and on middle, Jatinder SinghÂ clips it to mid on for a quick single.
|6.1 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Back of a length, on off, Jatinder SinghÂ hangs back and blocks it out.
|5.6 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Full and swinging away, outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ reaches out and works it to backward point.
|5.5 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Angled in, on middle, on a hard length, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ defends it down the wicket.
|5.2 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Another one on a back of a length, on middle, Jatinder SinghÂ keeps it out on the off side.
|5.4 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Fullish delivery, outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ tries to squeeze this one out but misses.
|5.1 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Bowls it near the tramline, outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ leaves the ball alone.
|5.3 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Leg bye! Tailing in sharply, around leg, on a good length, Jatinder SinghÂ misses the flick. The ball comes off his thigh pad to mid-wicket for a leg bye.Â
|4.6 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Back of a length, outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ dabs it off the back foot to deep point for a single.
|4.5 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Goes a bit fuller, on off, Jatinder SinghÂ gets forward and drives it to cover.
|4.4 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Keeps it outside off, Jatinder SinghÂ pushes it off the back foot to mid on.
|4.3 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, Length delivery, around leg, Jatinder SinghÂ clips it off his pads and gets it wide of deep square leg for two runs more.
|4.2 : Brandon McMullen to Jatinder Singh, On a good length, on middle, Jatinder SinghÂ gets squared up a bit and gets a soft leading edge down the wicket.
|4.1 : Brandon McMullen to Kashyap Prajapati, Comes into the attack and starts on a back of a length, outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ pushes it wide of mid off for a run.
|3.6 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, In the air...but safe! Banged in short and outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ looks to leave the ball alone but keeps the bat hanging. The ball lobs off his bottom part of the bat and goes just over the square leg fielder.
|3.5 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Short and wide outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ shapes to cut but withdraws his bat at the last moment.
|3.4 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, On the pads, on a hard length, Jatinder SinghÂ works it wide of mid on for a single.
|3.3 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, A confident appeal for caught behind but turned down! Goes wide of the crease and angles it, around off, Jatinder SinghÂ looks to defend with a straight bat. The ball nips away and beats him. Matthew CrossÂ goes up in appeal for caught behind but turned down by the umpire.Â
|3.1 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Back of a length, outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ pushes away from the body and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|3.2 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Fuller, outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ gets forward to defend. Gets it from the outer part of the bat to third man for a single.Â
|2.6 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, On middle and leg, Jatinder SinghÂ presses forward and works it to cover.Â
|2.5 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, Flighted again, on off, Jatinder SinghÂ pushes it to cover.Â
|2.4 : Mark Watt to Kashyap Prajapati, Fuller, on middle, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ drives it to mid off for a run.Â
|2.3 : Mark Watt to Kashyap Prajapati, On off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ gets forward and blocks it out.Â
|2.1 : Mark Watt to Kashyap Prajapati, Floated up, on off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ keeps it out off the front foot.Â
|1.6 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Tailing in sharply, on a good length, on middle and leg, Jatinder SinghÂ tries to work it on the leg side. Chris SoleÂ goes up in appeal as Singh gets hit on the front pad. The umpire turns it down as the ball was sliding down leg.Â
|2.2 : Mark Watt to Kashyap Prajapati, SIX! Good use of the feet! Tossed up, on middle, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ gets down the track in a flash and lofts it over long on for a maximum.Â
|1.5 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Leg bye! Onto the pads, on a hard length, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ misses the tuck. The ball rolls off his pads behind square on the leg side for a leg bye.Â
|1.4 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Fuller and outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ has a feel for the delivery and gets beaten once agaun.Â
|1.3 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Angled in, outside off, on a good length, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ looks to defend but the ball nips away and beats him on the outside edge.Â
|1.1 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Begins on a back of a length, on middle, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ gets cramped for room and fends it on the off side.
|1.2 : Chris Sole to Kashyap Prajapati, Short and angling in, outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ lets the ball pass.
|0.6 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, Pushed through, on off, Jatinder SinghÂ keeps it out on the off side. Chris SoleÂ to bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, Around off, Jatinder SinghÂ checks his shot towards cover.Â
|0.4 : Mark Watt to Kashyap Prajapati, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ and OmanÂ are underway! Tossed up, on the pads, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ clips it to deep square leg for a single.Â
|0.3 : Mark Watt to Kashyap Prajapati, Short and on off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ punches it off the back foot but straight to cover.Â
|0.2 : Mark Watt to Kashyap Prajapati, Shortens his length and bowls it on off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ shapes to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.1 : Mark Watt to Kashyap Prajapati, Starts off with a flighted delivery, on off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ presses and guides it to backward point.