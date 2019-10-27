|0.0 : We are into the last day of the qualifying group stages for the ICC T20 World Cup and many things are at stake here. It is a clash between the two European sides as Netherlands take on Scotland. Papua New Guinea won their game earlier in the day and have piled on the pressure on the Dutch. Netherlands have to win this game and that too by a big margin to secure top spot in group A. Scotland have also cemented their place in the playoffs but, if they win by a big margin, the Scottish can move on
|Netherlands have won the toss and chosen to field first.
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Tobias Visee, Max O'Dowd, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar (C), Scott Edwards (WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren.
|Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(WK), Craig Wallace, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans.
|Pitch Report - There is seam and spin on offer. There is a lot on offer for the bowlers but the batsmen need to ride out the difficult periods and they can post a bigger total than the average score.
|Netherlands skipper, Pieter Seelaar, Admits that the net run rate is the reason for choosing to field first, so that they have a better idea of what they have to do in order to reclaim top spot from Papua New Guinea. They are very confident about their batting order and the pitch is looking a bit different today.
|Scotland skipper, Kyle Coetzer, they will be looking to put on a big score on the board. Admits that net run rate always come into this tournament and is confident that both sides will put on a good show for the crowd. Informs about the changes.
|The Netherlands players are out in the middle. They are taking their fielding positions. Out come the Scotland openers, George Munsey and skipper Kyle Coetzer. Paul van Meekeren to start the proceedings with the ball.
|0.1 : van Meekeren to G Munsey, Wide ball to start off the match. Down the leg side, Munsey looks to flick it fine down the leg side but misses. Scotland are underway.
|van Meekeren to G Munsey, Length ball on the off side, Munsey pushes this one towards cover-point from within the crease.
|0.2 : van Meekeren to G Munsey, On the pads of Munsey, he looks to flick this one but misses to get hit on top of the pad.
|0.3 : van Meekeren to G Munsey, Good length ball on middle, Munsey pushes this one back towards the bowler.
|0.4 : van Meekeren to G Munsey, First runs off the bat for Scotland. This one is on the pads, Munsey whips this one towards square leg for a couple. Munsey is off the mark with this.
|0.5 : van Meekeren to G Munsey, Full ball on the off side, Munsey pushes it towards cover for a single.
|0.6 : van Meekeren to K Coetzer, On the hips of Coetzer, he flicks this one towards deep square leg for a single. The skipper is off the mark with this shot and Scotland have scored 5 runs off the first over.
|Colin Ackermann to bowl from the other end. He is an off spinner.
|1.1 : C Ackermann to K Coetzer, Darted on middle and off, Coetzer pushes this one back towards the bowler.
|1.2 : C Ackermann to K Coetzer, On the pads of Coetzer, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for one.
|1.3 : C Ackermann to G Munsey, FOUR! Up and over! Munsey gets down on one knee and paddle scoops this one over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
|1.4 : C Ackermann to G Munsey, OUT! TIMBER! Munsey departs and Netherlands draw first blood! Ackermann darts one just outside off, angling into the batter. Munsey tries to heave this over mid-wicket but the ball sneaks through between bat and pad and crashes into the off pole.
|Matthew Cross is the new batsman in.
|1.5 : C Ackermann to M Cross, Darted on off, pushed back towards the bowler.
|1.6 : C Ackermann to M Cross, Cross pushes this one off the back foot towards mid on for a single.
|Timm van der Gugten is into the attack.
|2.1 : van der Gugten to M Cross, Good length ball angling into Cross, he looks to flick this one towards the leg side but fails to do so. The Netherlands players put in a loud appeal for an LBW but the umpire is unmoved. Maybe this one was off the inside edge.
|2.2 : van der Gugten to M Cross, Length ball on off, pushed towards cover off the back foot for one.
|2.3 : van der Gugten to K Coetzer, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|2.4 : van der Gugten to K Coetzer, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Coetzer rocks onto his back foot and cuts this one through backward point for a boundary.
|2.5 : van der Gugten to K Coetzer, Length ball on off, this time pushed towards cover-point for one.
|2.6 : van der Gugten to M Cross, Cross looks to flick this one but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|Brandon Glover is into the attack.
|3.1 : B Glover to K Coetzer, On the pads, Coetzer works this one down towards square leg for a single.
|3.2 : B Glover to M Cross, On the pads again, down the leg side. Cross looks to flick this one but misses and is hit on the pads again.
|3.3 : B Glover to M Cross, EDGED AND FOUR! Full ball outside off, Cross looks to smash it over covers but gets a thick outside edge on it. The ball goes off the edge towards the third man fence for a boundary.
|3.4 : B Glover to M Cross, FOUR! Gets it off the middle this time! Full and on leg, Cross gets on the front foot and plays a beautiful drive through mid on for a boundary.
|3.5 : B Glover to M Cross, Wide! Down the leg side, the batsman lets that one through. Wided.
|B Glover to M Cross, On the leg side, Cross looks to flick but is beaten and is hit on the pads down the leg side.
|3.6 : B Glover to M Cross, Similar ball, similar result as Cross is beaten again to get hit on the pads.
|Paul van Meekeren is back on. 1-0-5-0 are his figures so far.
|4.1 : van Meekeren to K Coetzer, Down the leg side, Coetzer looks to go for the pull but misses. The ball goes off his shirt to the keeper.
|4.2 : van Meekeren to K Coetzer, Length ball on middle and leg, defended by Coetzer.
|4.3 : van Meekeren to K Coetzer, FOUR! Wide outside off, Coetzer slashes it through cover-point and the ball trudges into the fence.
|4.4 : van Meekeren to K Coetzer, On the pads of Coetzer, he looks to flick but the ball hits him on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and the batters take one.
|4.5 : van Meekeren to M Cross, Good length ball on middle, Cross looks to defend but it goes off his inside edge onto the pads.
|4.6 : van Meekeren to M Cross, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|Colin Ackermann is back into the attack. 1-0-6-1 are his figures so far.
|5.1 : C Ackermann to M Cross, FOUR! Down the leg side, Cross goes down on one knee and paddles it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|5.2 : C Ackermann to M Cross, On the pads of Cross, he flicks it towards mid-wicket for a couple.
|5.3 : C Ackermann to M Cross, SIX! Floated on middle and off, Cross this time gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this one over mid-wicket for a maximum. What a shot!
|5.4 : C Ackermann to M Cross, The batsman tried to sweep that one but missed it and was hit on the pads.
|5.5 : C Ackermann to M Cross, FOUR! What an over this is turning out to be for Scotland! On the pads, Cross flicks this one through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|5.6 : C Ackermann to M Cross, Shorter in length, Cross defends it out. 16 runs off the last over of the Powerplay.
|Roelof van der Merwe is into the attack.
|6.1 : van der Merwe to K Coetzer, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|6.2 : van der Merwe to K Coetzer, Shorter in length, Coetzer defends this one out again.
|6.3 : van der Merwe to K Coetzer, FOUR! Full and floated on the leg pole, Coetzer lofts this one over the mid on fielder and the ball races to the fence.
|6.4 : van der Merwe to K Coetzer, Darted on middle and off, blocked out by Coetzer.
|6.5 : van der Merwe to K Coetzer, Shorter in length, Coetzer pulls this one towards mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep collects it and the batters take one.
|6.6 : van der Merwe to M Cross, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|Pieter Seelaar is into the attack.
|7.1 : P Seelaar to M Cross, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|7.2 : P Seelaar to M Cross, Floated on off, pushed through mid off for a single.
|7.3 : P Seelaar to K Coetzer, OUT! CAUGHT! Tim van der Gugten takes the catch. A much-needed wicket for Netherlands this.
|Calum MacLeod is the new an in.
|7.4 : P Seelaar to M Cross, Darted on the off pole, pushed towards mid off for one.
|7.5 : P Seelaar to C MacLeod, Floated on off, pushed towards the man at cover.
|7.6 : P Seelaar to C MacLeod, On the pads of MacLeod, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket and takes a single to keep strike.
|Brandon Glover has come on to bowl now.
|8.1 : B Glover to C MacLeod, OUT! LBW! There is clear inside edge on this one. On a good length on middle, MacLeod looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire raises his finger immediately. MacLeod is clearly disappointed with this decision.
|0.0 : Richie Berrington is the new man in.
|8.2 : B Glover to R Berrington, Short and wide outside off, Berrington cuts it towards point for a couple. Off the mark with this one.
|8.3 : B Glover to R Berrington, Good length ball on middle and off, Berrington defends it off the back foot.
|8.4 : B Glover to R Berrington, On the pads, Berrington flicks this one towards square leg for a single.
|8.5 : B Glover to M Cross, Good length ball on off, Cross looks to fend at it but is beaten.
|8.6 : B Glover to M Cross, Short of a length ball on middle, Cross looks to pull but misses.
|9.1 : P Seelaar to R Berrington, Tossed up on off, Berrington drives it to covers.
|9.2 : P Seelaar to R Berrington, Flighted delivery on middle, Berrington keeps it out.
|9.3 : P Seelaar to R Berrington, Floated delivery on off, Berrington plays it towards point for a single.
|9.4 : P Seelaar to M Cross, Full delivery on off, Cross drives it through covers for a run.
|9.5 : P Seelaar to R Berrington, Short delivery on off, Berrington cuts it through point. The batsmen cross ends.
|9.6 : P Seelaar to M Cross, Flighted delivery on off, Cross punches it towards point for a single.
|Roelof van der Merwe is back on to bowl.
|10.1 : van der Merwe to M Cross, Flighted delivery on off, Cross plays it towards covers for a single.
|10.2 : van der Merwe to R Berrington, Tossed up delivery on off, Berrington punches it towards point for a single.
|10.3 : van der Merwe to M Cross, Full delivery on off, Cross drives it through covers for a single.
|10.4 : van der Merwe to R Berrington, Short delivery on off, Berrington cuts it to point.
|10.5 : van der Merwe to R Berrington, Tossed up delivery on off, Berrington punches it towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|10.6 : van der Merwe to M Cross, Flighted delivery on middle, Cross flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|Timm van der Gugten is back on.
|11.1 : van der Gugten to M Cross, Length delivery on off, Cross plays it to point.
|11.2 : van der Gugten to M Cross, Short of a length delivery, Cross pulls it towards square leg and takes one.
|11.3 : van der Gugten to R Berrington, Length delivery on off, Berrington plays it towards point for a run.
|11.4 : van der Gugten to M Cross, Short and outside off, Cross slaps it towards covers and takes one.
|11.5 : van der Gugten to R Berrington, Short delivery on middle, Berrington pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|11.6 : van der Gugten to M Cross, Short delivery outside off, Cross cuts it through point. Cross retains strike.
|Brandon Glover is back on. 2-0-13-1 so far from him.
|12.1 : B Glover to M Cross, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Cross looks to cut but misses it.
|12.2 : B Glover to M Cross, Short of a length delivery, Cross pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|12.3 : B Glover to R Berrington, SIX! That is huge! Full on middle, Berrington lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|12.4 : B Glover to R Berrington, Length delivery on middle, Berrington flicks it through square leg for a run.
|12.5 : B Glover to M Cross, Short delivery on middle, Cross pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|12.6 : B Glover to R Berrington, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Berrington looks to flick but misses it.
|B Glover to R Berrington, Bowls a yorker on middle, Berrington does well to dig it out.
|Roelof van der Merwe is back on.
|13.1 : van der Merwe to M Cross, On the pads of Cross, he flicks it towards square leg for one.
|13.2 : van der Merwe to R Berrington, Short of a length delivery outside off, Berrington looks to cut but is beaten.
|13.3 : van der Merwe to R Berrington, OUT! CAUGHT! Berrington is a goner! Berrington looks to make room and go big over the off side, van der Merwe is clever though and he follows him. Berrington goes through with his shot and ends up chipping it towards long on where van der Gugten takes the catch.
|Michael Leask is the new man in.
|13.4 : van der Merwe to M Cross, On the pads, Cross flicks it towards square leg for one.
|13.5 : van der Merwe to M Leask, Fuller on the pads, Leask looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge. The ball goes towards fine leg.
|13.6 : van der Merwe to M Leask, Outside off, Leask gets off the mark by playing a cut towards point for one.
|Paul van Meekeren is back. His figures so far are 2-0-10-0.
|14.1 : van Meekeren to M Leask, Goes fuller and on the leg pole, Leask swings but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for two.
|14.2 : van Meekeren to M Leask, A good slower one, Leask is way too ahead in his shot. He ends up dragging it towards long on for one.
|14.3 : van Meekeren to M Cross, FOUR! Sliced and a boundary! Van Meekeren ends up bowling a full toss and pays the price. Cross opens the face at the very end and slices it through backward point. Third man is up and it races away to the fence. Welcome boundary.
|14.4 : van Meekeren to M Cross, The batsman manages only a bottom edge on that one. One run added to the total.
|14.5 : van Meekeren to M Leask, OUT! In the air... that is an excellent catch by Cooper! Leask was swinging from the time he came out and he perishes as he looks to do so again. This time he looks to flat-bat a short slower one down towards long on. The bounce does him in though. It hits the higher part of the bat and goes down towards long on. Cooper runs in, dives forward and takes a very good catch. Half the side back in the hut and the score is two short of 100. Scotland in trouble here.
|Craig Wallace is the new man in.
|14.6 : van Meekeren to M Cross, A single to end a successful over! Short and on the body, the batter looks to pull but it hits the higher part again and rolls towards fine leg for one.
|Pieter Seelaar is back on. 2-0-7-1 are his figures so far.
|15.1 : P Seelaar to M Cross, 100 up for Scotland! 5 more overs to go! This is flatter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|15.2 : P Seelaar to C Wallace, Outside off, Wallace walks right across and looks to sweep but it hits the glove and rolls towards short fine leg for one.
|15.3 : P Seelaar to M Cross, On the pads, it is swept towards deep backward square leg for one more.
|15.4 : P Seelaar to C Wallace, Out comes the reverse sweep, it is all along the ground through point and two is taken.
|15.5 : P Seelaar to C Wallace, Very full and on middle, Wallace makes room and hits it hard to covers.
|15.6 : P Seelaar to C Wallace, OUT! Plumb in front! Another one bites the dust! Wallace once again tries to sweep but picks the wrong ball. This is very full and on middle, Wallace misses the shot and is hit in front on the pad. An appeal and up goes the finger. That is also the 50th T20I wicket for Seelaar. First Dutch international to do so. An excellent 16th over by for Netherlands.
|Safyaan Sharif is the new man in for Scotland. They are collapsing here and he needs to stay strong and arrest it. Also, van der Gugten is back in the attack. His figures so far, 2-0-11-0.
|16.1 : van der Gugten to M Cross, OUT! Scotland are falling like a pack of cards here! Another top, top catch. This time it is Visee. He has taken that inches above the ground. The well set Cross is out of here. Slightly shorter and around off, Cross makes room and looks to guide it in the gap between backward point and short third man. The ball goes off the outside edge, it goes low towards short third man where Visee takes it. Scotland losing their way completely.
|16.2 : van der Gugten to J Davey, On off, this is guided to point.
|16.3 : van der Gugten to J Davey, On middle, it is kept out.
|16.4 : van der Gugten to J Davey, FOUR! Nicely played! Deft touch! Shortish and width on offer. Davey waits for it, plays it late and guides it past short third man for a boundary.
|16.5 : van der Gugten to J Davey, On the shorter side, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|Josh Davey is the new man in.
|16.6 : van der Gugten to S Sharif, Almost another! On the shorter side outside off, the batter looks to guide it down to third man but the ball stays low, it goes off the inside edge and onto the pads.
|Roelof van der Merwe is back on. 3-0-14-1 are his figures so far.
|17.1 : van der Merwe to J Davey, Floated on off, pushed towards cover for one.
|17.2 : van der Merwe to S Sharif, Back of a length outside off, Sharif cuts it towards deep point for one.
|17.3 : van der Merwe to S Sharif, Darted on middle and off, pushed back straight towards the bowler.
|17.4 : van der Merwe to S Sharif, Short of a length and outside off, Sharif goes back and cuts it towards point for one.
|17.5 : van der Merwe to J Davey, The batsman charges down the wicket and pushes it down the ground towards mid on. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|17.6 : van der Merwe to S Sharif, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Sharif opens the face of the bat and guides this one through the gap at third man for a boundary. Good over for Scotland this as 9 runs came off it.
|18.1 : van Meekeren to J Davey, Shorter and on the body, this is pulled towards fine leg for a single.
|0.0 : Paul van Meekeren is back on to bowl the final over of the innings. 3-0-19-1 are his figures so far.
|18.2 : van Meekeren to S Sharif, On the shorter side again and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
|18.3 : van Meekeren to J Davey, Slower one on middle, this is dragged through mid-wicket for one.
|18.4 : van Meekeren to S Sharif, A short one on middle, Sharif looks to pull but misses. A dot.
|18.5 : van Meekeren to S Sharif, One more slower one outside off, Sharif hits it through point for another one. Singles won't harm Netherlands at the moment.
|18.6 : van Meekeren to J Davey, FOUR! Much-needed! A good end to the over for Scotland! This is angled into the body, Davey heaves it in the gap in the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|Brandon Glover comes back on. 3-025-1 are his figures so far.
|19.1 : B Glover to S Sharif, Follows the batter does Glover as he sees Sharif looking to make room. Davey flicks towards long on for a single.
|19.2 : B Glover to J Davey, Another good delivery this one. Glover is following Davey again. He bowls full on the pads, Davey manages to flick it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|19.3 : B Glover to S Sharif, OUT! Caught behind! Superb bowling this from Glover. Sharif is looking to make room again, Glover this time fires it outside off. Sharif reaches out to the ball to drive but all he can manage is an outside edge which goes to the keeper who takes it with ease.
|Mark Watt is the new batsman in.
|19.4 : B Glover to M Watt, Fullish length ball on middle and leg, Watt shuffles across the off side and misses his flick down the leg side.
|19.5 : B Glover to M Watt, Shortish length around off, Watt looks to pull but mistimes it and the ball goes towards long on for a single.
|19.6 : B Glover to J Davey, A bye to finish the innings as Davey misses out his scoop towards fine leg. Glover spots that Davey is going to scoop he dishes out a wide outside off ball. Davey misses to put bat on ball but Watt does well to steal a bye. A superb final over from Glover. SCOTLAND FINISHES ON 130/8.
|An excellent display with the ball and in the field by the Netherlands! They will be mightily pleased with how things stand in the game at the moment. The Dutch side have justified their skipper's decision to bowl first. Right from the word go, their bowlers were on point. They did not bowl too many loose balls and also their fielders backed their bowlers up with some good fielding. Each bowler picked a wicket at least. However, Glover and Seelaar were the pick.
|The Scotland innings never got going! They just weren't able to build a solid stand and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Cross, with a half ton, held one end up but the rest failed to give him able support. Cross too perished when his side needed him to stay out there for longer. In the end, one can say, it was a poor batting display by Scotland.
|131 is the target! For Netherlands to top the group, they need to chase it down within 12.3 overs. Will they go for it or will they just look for a win it will be interesting to see. They are favorites at the moment but if Scotland bowl well, we might just be in for a surprise. Join us for the run chase in a while. However, we have Paul van Meekeren for a quick chat.
|Paul van Meekeren says that they had a good Powerplay because of some good bowling. On his bowling performance, Meekeren says that he has played a lot of cricket with Michael Leask where the two have worked on a couple of tricks and he showed it off against him. On their batting approach, the bowler says it will be better if the question is asked to the batters but hopes that he is confident they will chase it down to get to the top of the table.