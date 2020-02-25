share
357810L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ACC Western Region T20, 2020 » Summary

Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score, Match 10, ACC Western Region T20, 2020, February 25, 2020

UAE 141/5 (17.1)
Live
CRR: 8.21
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Rohan Mustafac Sarfraz Butt b Abdul Wahid32(20b3x41x6) SR:160.00, FoW:138/5 (16.3 Ovs)