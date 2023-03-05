share
52720L
Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain Live Cricket Score, Final, ACC Men's Challenger Cup, 2023, March 5, 2023

BRN 17/6 (9.5)
Live
CRR: 1.73
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . w 2 w . . | . . 0wd w . . .
Last bat : Haider Ali Butt (C)b Ishtiaq Ahmad1(12b0x40x6) SR:8.33, FoW:8/6 (5.3 Ovs)
Commentary :
9.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Wide.
9.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
9.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
9.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
9.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
9.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
8.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run, played towards point.
8.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Leg bye.
8.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, Bye.
8.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
8.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
8.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
7.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
7.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards point.
7.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards point.
7.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards mid on.
7.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
7.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards point.
6.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
6.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
6.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
6.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
6.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, Four! Played towards third man.
6.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
5.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
5.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Abdul Majid, Leg bye.
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Abdul Majid, Wide.
5.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Abdul Majid, No run, played towards point.
5.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, OUT! b Ishtiaq Ahmad.
5.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
5.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, 2 Leg byes.
4.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards covers.
Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Wide.
4.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
4.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards mid on.
4.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, OUT! b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
4.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
4.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
3.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
3.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
3.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards mid off.
3.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards mid off.
3.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
3.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
2.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
2.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
2.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
2.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards fine leg.
2.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards third man.
2.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Ahmer Bin Nasir, OUT! lbw b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
1.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sohail Ahmed, No run.
1.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sohail Ahmed, No run.
1.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Ahmer Bin Nasir, Leg bye.
1.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Shahbaz Badar, OUT! c Haseeb Ghafoor b Ishtiaq Ahmad.
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Shahbaz Badar, Wide.
1.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Shahbaz Badar, No run.
1.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Shahbaz Badar, No run.
0.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run, played towards square leg.
0.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run.
0.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Junaid Aziz, OUT! lbw b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
0.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Junaid Aziz, 2 runs, played towards point.
0.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Prashanth Kurup, OUT! b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
0.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Prashanth Kurup, No run, played towards mid on.