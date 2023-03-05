|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . w 2 w . . | . . 0wd w . . .
|Last bat : Haider Ali Butt (C)b Ishtiaq Ahmad1(12b0x40x6) SR:8.33, FoW:8/6 (5.3 Ovs)
|9.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
|Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Wide.
|9.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
|9.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
|9.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
|9.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
|9.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
|8.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run, played towards point.
|8.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Leg bye.
|8.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, Bye.
|8.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
|8.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
|8.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
|7.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
|7.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards point.
|7.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards point.
|7.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
|7.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards point.
|6.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
|6.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
|6.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
|6.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
|6.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, Four! Played towards third man.
|6.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Abdul Majid, No run.
|5.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
|5.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Abdul Majid, Leg bye.
|Ishtiaq Ahmad to Abdul Majid, Wide.
|5.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Abdul Majid, No run, played towards point.
|5.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, OUT! b Ishtiaq Ahmad.
|5.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
|5.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, 2 Leg byes.
|4.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards covers.
|Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Wide.
|4.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run.
|4.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sathaiya Veerapathiran, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, OUT! b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
|4.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
|4.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
|3.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
|3.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
|3.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
|2.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
|2.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|2.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards fine leg.
|2.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards third man.
|2.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Ahmer Bin Nasir, OUT! lbw b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
|1.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sohail Ahmed, No run.
|1.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sohail Ahmed, No run.
|1.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Ahmer Bin Nasir, Leg bye.
|1.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Shahbaz Badar, OUT! c Haseeb Ghafoor b Ishtiaq Ahmad.
|Ishtiaq Ahmad to Shahbaz Badar, Wide.
|1.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Shahbaz Badar, No run.
|1.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Shahbaz Badar, No run.
|0.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run, played towards square leg.
|0.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sohail Ahmed, No run.
|0.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Junaid Aziz, OUT! lbw b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
|0.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Junaid Aziz, 2 runs, played towards point.
|0.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Prashanth Kurup, OUT! b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
|0.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Prashanth Kurup, No run, played towards mid on.