share
49679L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2022-23 » Summary

Samoa vs Vanuatu Live Cricket Score, Match 9, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2022-23, September 14, 2022

SMO
Vanuatu won the toss and elected to field
Live