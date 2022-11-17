share
51463L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, 2022 » Summary

Saint Helena vs Kenya Live Cricket Score, Match 3, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, 2022, November 17, 2022

KEN 48/0 (4)
Live
CRR: 12
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 6 1 . 1 . | 0wd . 1 4 4 4 1
Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
Commentary :
3.6 : Jordi Henry to Pushkar Sharma, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
3.5 : Jordi Henry to Pushkar Sharma, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.4 : Jordi Henry to Pushkar Sharma, No run, played towards mid off.
3.3 : Jordi Henry to Collins Obuya, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.2 : Jordi Henry to Pushkar Sharma, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.1 : Jordi Henry to Pushkar Sharma, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2.6 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, No run, played towards covers.
2.5 : Barry Stroud to Pushkar Sharma, 1 run, played towards point.
2.4 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, 3 runs, played towards covers.
2.3 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, Four! Played towards mid off.
2.2 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, Four! Played towards mid on.
2.1 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, No run, played towards mid wicket.
1.6 : Brett Isaac to Collins Obuya, 1 run, played towards point.
1.5 : Brett Isaac to Collins Obuya, Four! Played towards covers.
1.4 : Brett Isaac to Collins Obuya, Four! Played towards point.
1.3 : Brett Isaac to Collins Obuya, Four! Played towards square leg.
1.2 : Brett Isaac to Pushkar Sharma, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
1.1 : Brett Isaac to Pushkar Sharma, No run, played towards covers.
Brett Isaac to Pushkar Sharma, Wide.
0.6 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, No run.
0.5 : Barry Stroud to Pushkar Sharma, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Barry Stroud to Pushkar Sharma, No run.
0.3 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0.2 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
0.1 : Barry Stroud to Pushkar Sharma, 1 run, played towards mid on.