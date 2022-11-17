|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 6 1 . 1 . | 0wd . 1 4 4 4 1
|3.6 : Jordi Henry to Pushkar Sharma, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|3.5 : Jordi Henry to Pushkar Sharma, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.4 : Jordi Henry to Pushkar Sharma, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.3 : Jordi Henry to Collins Obuya, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Jordi Henry to Pushkar Sharma, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.1 : Jordi Henry to Pushkar Sharma, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.6 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, No run, played towards covers.
|2.5 : Barry Stroud to Pushkar Sharma, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.4 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, Four! Played towards mid off.
|2.2 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, Four! Played towards mid on.
|2.1 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.6 : Brett Isaac to Collins Obuya, 1 run, played towards point.
|1.5 : Brett Isaac to Collins Obuya, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.4 : Brett Isaac to Collins Obuya, Four! Played towards point.
|1.3 : Brett Isaac to Collins Obuya, Four! Played towards square leg.
|1.2 : Brett Isaac to Pushkar Sharma, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|1.1 : Brett Isaac to Pushkar Sharma, No run, played towards covers.
|Brett Isaac to Pushkar Sharma, Wide.
|0.6 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, No run.
|0.5 : Barry Stroud to Pushkar Sharma, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Barry Stroud to Pushkar Sharma, No run.
|0.3 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|0.2 : Barry Stroud to Collins Obuya, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|0.1 : Barry Stroud to Pushkar Sharma, 1 run, played towards mid on.