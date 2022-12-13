share
Rwanda vs Tanzania Live Cricket Score, Match 2, East Africa T20I Series, 2022, December 13, 2022

RWA 26/0 (3.5)
Live
CRR: 6.78
3.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards covers.
3.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
3.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
3.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
2.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
2.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs.
2.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards covers.
2.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
2.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
2.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
1.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards third man.
1.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
1.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, Four! Played towards covers.
Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, Wide.
1.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
0.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
0.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
0.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
0.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
0.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards fine leg.
0.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards mid on.