|Recent overs : . 4 . . . . | . 0wd 4 2 1 1 .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|3.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards covers.
|3.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|3.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|2.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|2.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|2.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|2.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs.
|2.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|2.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
|2.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
|1.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards third man.
|1.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|1.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, Four! Played towards covers.
|Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, Wide.
|1.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|0.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|0.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|0.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|0.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|0.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|0.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards mid on.