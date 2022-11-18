|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 2 . 1 . | 2 1 . . 4 .
|Last bat : Wilson Niyitangab Andrew Yon5(7b1x40x6) SR:71.43, FoW:59/2 (9.3 Ovs)
|11.3 : Andrew Yon to Clinton Rubagumya, Wide.
|11.2 : Andrew Yon to Clinton Rubagumya, Four! Played towards point.
|11.1 : Andrew Yon to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.6 : Scott Crowie to Clinton Rubagumya, No run, played towards covers.
|10.5 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|10.4 : Scott Crowie to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run, played towards covers.
|10.3 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.2 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid off.
|10.1 : Scott Crowie to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.6 : Andrew Yon to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|Andrew Yon to Eric Dusingizimana, Wide.
|9.5 : Andrew Yon to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run, played towards point.
|9.4 : Andrew Yon to Clinton Rubagumya, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|9.3 : Andrew Yon to Wilson Niyitanga, OUT! b Andrew Yon.
|9.2 : Andrew Yon to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|9.1 : Andrew Yon to Eric Dusingizimana, Four! Played towards square leg.
|8.6 : Scott Crowie to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards mid on.
|8.5 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.4 : Scott Crowie to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|8.3 : Scott Crowie to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|8.1 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.6 : Barry Stroud to Wilson Niyitanga, Four! Played towards point.
|7.5 : Barry Stroud to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.4 : Barry Stroud to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards point.
|7.3 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, OUT! c Brett Isaac b Barry Stroud.
|7.2 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards covers.
|6.6 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.5 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|6.4 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards point.
|6.3 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.2 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|6.1 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.6 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.5 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards mid on.
|5.4 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.3 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|5.1 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.6 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.5 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|4.4 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.3 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|4.2 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.1 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|3.4 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.3 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|3.2 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|3.1 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|2.5 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|2.4 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|2.3 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards covers.
|2.2 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.1 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.6 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards point.
|1.5 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|1.4 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|1.3 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.2 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.1 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|0.6 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
|0.5 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.4 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards point.
|0.3 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|0.2 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|0.1 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.