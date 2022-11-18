share
Rwanda vs Saint Helena Live Cricket Score, Match 5, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, 2022, November 18, 2022

RWA 70/2 (11.1)
CRR: 6.27
Recent overs : . . 2 . 1 . | 2 1 . . 4 .
Last bat : Wilson Niyitangab Andrew Yon5(7b1x40x6) SR:71.43, FoW:59/2 (9.3 Ovs)
Commentary :
11.3 : Andrew Yon to Clinton Rubagumya, Wide.
11.2 : Andrew Yon to Clinton Rubagumya, Four! Played towards point.
11.1 : Andrew Yon to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.6 : Scott Crowie to Clinton Rubagumya, No run, played towards covers.
10.5 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid off.
10.4 : Scott Crowie to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run, played towards covers.
10.3 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.2 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid off.
10.1 : Scott Crowie to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.6 : Andrew Yon to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
Andrew Yon to Eric Dusingizimana, Wide.
9.5 : Andrew Yon to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run, played towards point.
9.4 : Andrew Yon to Clinton Rubagumya, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
9.3 : Andrew Yon to Wilson Niyitanga, OUT! b Andrew Yon.
9.2 : Andrew Yon to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9.1 : Andrew Yon to Eric Dusingizimana, Four! Played towards square leg.
8.6 : Scott Crowie to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards mid on.
8.5 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.4 : Scott Crowie to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards mid on.
8.3 : Scott Crowie to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards covers.
8.2 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
8.1 : Scott Crowie to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid on.
7.6 : Barry Stroud to Wilson Niyitanga, Four! Played towards point.
7.5 : Barry Stroud to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards mid on.
7.4 : Barry Stroud to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards point.
7.3 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, OUT! c Brett Isaac b Barry Stroud.
7.2 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards covers.
7.1 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.5 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
6.4 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards point.
6.3 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.2 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards covers.
6.1 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.6 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards mid on.
5.4 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.3 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid on.
5.1 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.6 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.5 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
4.4 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid on.
4.3 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
4.2 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.1 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 3 runs, played towards covers.
3.6 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.4 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards point.
3.3 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
3.2 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
3.1 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
2.5 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
2.4 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
2.3 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.1 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.6 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards point.
1.5 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
1.4 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
1.3 : Barry Stroud to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid off.
1.2 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.1 : Barry Stroud to Orchide Tuyisenge, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
0.6 : Gareth Johnson to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
0.5 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.4 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards point.
0.3 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, 2 runs, played towards covers.
0.2 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
0.1 : Gareth Johnson to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.