share
514615L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, 2022 » Summary

Rwanda vs Malawi Live Cricket Score, Match 15, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, 2022, November 21, 2022

RWA 90/2 (10.4)
Live
CRR: 8.44
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 . 1 . 4 1 | 4 1 1 . . .
Last bat : Eric Dusingizimanac Beston Masauko b Aaftab Limdawala23(30b2x40x6) SR:76.67, FoW:90/2 (10.4 Ovs)
Commentary :
10.6 : Aaftab Limdawala to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
10.5 : Aaftab Limdawala to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
10.4 : Aaftab Limdawala to Eric Dusingizimana, OUT! c Beston Masauko b Aaftab Limdawala.
10.3 : Aaftab Limdawala to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
10.2 : Aaftab Limdawala to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
10.1 : Aaftab Limdawala to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
9.6 : Moazzam Baig to Wilson Niyitanga, Four! Played towards point.
9.5 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.4 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
9.3 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid off.
9.2 : Moazzam Baig to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.1 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.6 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, Wide.
8.5 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards covers.
8.4 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, Four! Played towards covers.
8.3 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8.2 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards point.
8.1 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, Four! Played towards covers.
7.6 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
7.5 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, Four! Played towards third man.
7.4 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
7.3 : Moazzam Baig to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.2 : Moazzam Baig to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards mid wicket.
7.1 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.6 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.5 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
6.3 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
6.2 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.1 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
5.6 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards mid off.
5.5 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, Six! Played towards third man.
5.4 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards covers.
5.3 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, Wide.
5.2 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, Four! Played towards mid on.
5.1 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, Four! Played towards covers.
4.6 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, 3 runs, played towards point.
4.5 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.3 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.2 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards point.
4.1 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
3.6 : Blessings Pondani to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, OUT! run out (Blessings Pondani).
3.4 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards covers.
3.3 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.2 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.1 : Blessings Pondani to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
2.5 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards covers.
2.4 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.3 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Daniel Jakiel to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards point.
2.1 : Daniel Jakiel to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
1.6 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
1.5 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
1.4 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards point.
1.3 : Blessings Pondani to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.1 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards point.
0.6 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards point.
0.5 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards covers.
0.4 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
0.3 : Daniel Jakiel to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Daniel Jakiel to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
0.1 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards third man.