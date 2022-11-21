|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 1 . 4 1 | 4 1 1 . . .
|Last bat : Eric Dusingizimanac Beston Masauko b Aaftab Limdawala23(30b2x40x6) SR:76.67, FoW:90/2 (10.4 Ovs)
|10.6 : Aaftab Limdawala to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
|10.5 : Aaftab Limdawala to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
|10.4 : Aaftab Limdawala to Eric Dusingizimana, OUT! c Beston Masauko b Aaftab Limdawala.
|10.3 : Aaftab Limdawala to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
|10.2 : Aaftab Limdawala to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|10.1 : Aaftab Limdawala to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|9.6 : Moazzam Baig to Wilson Niyitanga, Four! Played towards point.
|9.5 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.4 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid off.
|9.2 : Moazzam Baig to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.1 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.6 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, Wide.
|8.5 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|8.4 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, Four! Played towards covers.
|8.3 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.2 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.1 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, Four! Played towards covers.
|7.6 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
|7.5 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, Four! Played towards third man.
|7.4 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
|7.3 : Moazzam Baig to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.2 : Moazzam Baig to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.1 : Moazzam Baig to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.6 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.5 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
|6.3 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
|6.2 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.1 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.5 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, Six! Played towards third man.
|5.4 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, No run, played towards covers.
|5.3 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, Wide.
|5.2 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, Four! Played towards mid on.
|5.1 : Daniel Jakiel to Wilson Niyitanga, Four! Played towards covers.
|4.6 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, 3 runs, played towards point.
|4.5 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Sami Sohail to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.3 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.2 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards point.
|4.1 : Sami Sohail to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Blessings Pondani to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, OUT! run out (Blessings Pondani).
|3.4 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards covers.
|3.3 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.2 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.1 : Blessings Pondani to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|2.5 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.4 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|2.3 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Daniel Jakiel to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.1 : Daniel Jakiel to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|1.6 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|1.5 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|1.4 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run, played towards point.
|1.3 : Blessings Pondani to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.1 : Blessings Pondani to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards point.
|0.6 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.5 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four! Played towards covers.
|0.4 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|0.3 : Daniel Jakiel to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.2 : Daniel Jakiel to Eric Dusingizimana, No run, played towards covers.
|0.1 : Daniel Jakiel to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run, played towards third man.