4419
4
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Ghana in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2021
» Summary
Rwanda vs Ghana Live Cricket Score, 4th T20, Ghana in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2021, August 20, 2021
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
RWA
30/1
(5)
Rwanda need 137 runs in 90 balls at 9.13 rpo
GHA
166/6
(20)
Live
CRR:
8.3
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Eric Dusingizimanac Kofi Bagabena b Obed Agbomadzie8(16b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:18/1 (3.3 Ovs)