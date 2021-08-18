share
Rwanda vs Ghana Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Ghana in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2021, August 18, 2021

RWA 139/8 (20)
Ghana beat Rwanda by 2 wickets
GHA 143/8 (17.1)
