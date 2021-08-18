Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
4419
1
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Ghana in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2021
» Summary
Rwanda vs Ghana Live Cricket Score, 1st T20, Ghana in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2021, August 18, 2021
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
GHA
164/5
(20)
Live
CRR:
8.2
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Samson Awiahc Didier Ndikubwimana b Yvan Mitari22(24b1x40x6) SR:91.67, FoW:142/5 (17.1 Ovs)