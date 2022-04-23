|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . w w . 0wd 0wd 1 w | . . 4 . 1 .
|Last bat : Shahbaz Ahmedc Nicholas Pooran b Umran Malik7(12b1x40x6) SR:58.33, FoW:49/7 (9.2 Ovs)
|9.5 : Umran Malik to Wanindu Hasaranga, No run.
|9.4 : Umran Malik to Wanindu Hasaranga, No run.
|9.3 : Umran Malik to Wanindu Hasaranga, No run.
|9.1 : Is that a clean catch? Yes, it is! The replay shows Nicholas PooranÂ has taken the catch cleanly. OUT says the umpire!
|9.2 : Umran Malik to Shahbaz Ahmed, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust and Hyderabad are bossing the game big time!
|9.1 : Umran Malik to Shahbaz Ahmed, Back of a length, outside off. Shahbaz AhmedÂ taps it behind square on the off side and comes back for the second run.
|8.5 : Harshal PatelÂ comes to the crease now.Â
|8.6 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Harshal Patel, Nicely tossed up, around off. Harshal PatelÂ drives it to the extra cover fielder.
|8.5 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Dinesh Karthik, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Oh, dear! Bangalore lose their in-form batter in Dinesh KarthikÂ and they slip further! Excellent review from Hyderabad and they are ecstatic! This was a full ball, around leg. DK kneels to sweep it fine but he fails to nail his shot this time. The ball just tickles his glove on the way and Nicholas PooranÂ takes a sharp catch down leg. They appeal but the umpire says no. Hyderabad sent it upstairs straightaway. The UltraEdge shows a
|8.4 : Review!Â HyderabadÂ have reviewed a caught behind decision against Dinesh Karthik!Â UltraEdge does show a spike as the ball passes through his gloves! A successful review and Dinesh KarthikÂ walks back without scoring.Â Â
|8.2 : Strategic break! Hyderabad are all over Bangalore! They have lost half their side within just 9 overs. We still cannot write them off the game, they do have still have their finisher Dinesh KarthikÂ left. But he will have to play a sort of different innings here. If Hyderabad can get rid of Dinesh KarthikÂ and Shahbaz AhmedÂ early, then they will not have much to chase.Â
|8.4 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Dinesh Karthik, This is a bit quicker, on a length, around middle. Dinesh KarthikÂ blocks it out.
|8.3 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Dinesh Karthik, Nicely tossed up, on leg. DK gets down on his knee and sweeps it fine towards the short fine leg fielder.
|0.0 : Stumping chance! The replay rolls in and shows Suyash Prabhudessai is well out of his crease. His back foot was well behind the line.
|8.2 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Suyash Prabhudessai, OUT! STUMPED! Jagadeesha SuchithÂ joins the party and things get worse for Bangalore as they lose their fifth wicket. Clever bowling from Suchith and he deserved this wicket. Suyash backs away to slog, so Jagadeesha Suchith follows him,Â bowls it slower, on a length. Suyash misses his heave and gets into a tangle. Nicholas PooranÂ behind the sticks collects the ball cleanly and whips the bails off. He appeals and the decision is sent upstairs. The
|8.1 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Suyash Prabhudessai, Tossed up, on middle. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ skips down the track and mistimes his heave wide of the long on fielder. Marco JansenÂ cuts it off with a dive and the batters take two runs.
|7.6 : Umran Malik to Shahbaz Ahmed, FOUR! CRUNCHED! Malik bowls it full and outside off. Shahbaz AhmedÂ gets low in his crease and strokes it over the cover fielder for a boundary.
|Umran Malik to Shahbaz Ahmed, No ball! Another bumper, over the batter's shoulder. Shahbaz AhmedÂ misses his pull and the umpire calls it no ball for height. Free Hit to follow.
|7.5 : Umran Malik to Shahbaz Ahmed, A short ball, angling in from middle. Shahbaz AhmedÂ does well to duck underneath. This is some serious some pace from Umran Malik!
|7.4 : Umran Malik to Shahbaz Ahmed, Play and a miss! Short of a length, outside off. Shahbaz AhmedÂ stays back to cut but he misses.
|7.3 : Umran Malik to Suyash Prabhudessai, Nicely worked! Good-length ball, around middle. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ works it through the mid-wicket region. The fielder there cuts it off and the batters collect three runs.
|7.2 : Umran Malik to Suyash Prabhudessai, On a length and well outside off. Suyash throws his bat at it but he fails to make any connection. Sheer pace from Umran Malik!
|7.1 : Umran Malik to Suyash Prabhudessai, A well-directed bumper, outside off. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ looks to pull but he misses.
|6.6 : Umran MalikÂ comes into the attack.
|Jagadeesha Suchith to Suyash Prabhudessai, An overthrow and they get three runs in the end! A length ball, around leg. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ nudges it through square leg and comes back for the second run. The fielder in the deep hurls a wayward throw at the keeper's end and the batters sneak in another run.
|6.5 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Suyash Prabhudessai, An appeal for caught behind but that was clearly off the pad. Flatter ball, on leg. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ looks to whip it through the leg side but he misses. The ball ricochets off his pad and Nicholas PooranÂ behind the sticks, collects it cleanly.
|6.4 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Shahbaz Ahmed, This is darted on the pads. Shahbaz AhmedÂ sits back and tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|6.3 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Suyash Prabhudessai, Flatter and quicker, outside off. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ mistimes his cut shot through the cover region for a run.
|6.2 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Suyash Prabhudessai, An overpitched ball, on off. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ drags it back to the bowler.
|6.1 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Suyash Prabhudessai, Tossed up, around off and turning away late. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ looks to defend but he gets an outside edge towards short third man.
|Jagadeesha Suchith to Suyash Prabhudessai, Wide! Suchith starts with a wayward ball, down leg. Suyash misses his flick and the umpire calls it wide.
|5.6 : Jagadeesha SuchithÂ comes into the attack. He replaces T Natarajan.
|Marco Jansen to Shahbaz Ahmed, On a length, around off. Shahbaz AhmedÂ taps it towards point. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are 31/4.
|5.5 : Marco Jansen to Suyash Prabhudessai, Back of a length, outside off. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ punches it to the cover fielder and takes a single.
|5.4 : Marco Jansen to Suyash Prabhudessai, FOUR! Just wide of the leaping Kane WilliamsonÂ at wide mid off. Hyderabad almost had their fifth wicket there. A full ball, outside off. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ looks to drive but he gets the toe-end of bat and ends up slicing it towards the mid off region. Kane WilliamsonÂ at mid off, moves quickly to his left, puts in a dive and tries to grab it with one hand. He fails to do so and the ball goes past him for a boundary.
|5.3 : Marco Jansen to Suyash Prabhudessai, Back of a length, outside off. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ looks to defend but he gets an under-edge onto the deck.
|5.2 : Marco Jansen to Suyash Prabhudessai, In that channel, just outside off and shaping away late. Suyash stays back and lets it through to the keeper.
|5.1 : Marco Jansen to Suyash Prabhudessai, Jansen goes full and around middle. Suyash drags it towards mid on.
|Marco Jansen to Suyash Prabhudessai, Wide! A length ball, angling down leg. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ misses his flick and the umpire signals wide.
|4.6 : T Natarajan to Shahbaz Ahmed, Fuller delivery, around off and middle, curling back in. Shahbaz AhmedÂ defends it back to the bowler.Â
|T Natarajan to Shahbaz Ahmed, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs for Bangalore! On a length, shaping away, down the leg side. Shahbaz AhmedÂ leaves it alone. Nicholas PooranÂ behind the sticks, dives to his right and fails to get there, the ball goes towards fine leg for a boundary.Â
|4.5 : T Natarajan to Shahbaz Ahmed, Good-length delivery, outside off. Shahbaz AhmedÂ leaves it alone.Â
|4.4 : T Natarajan to Shahbaz Ahmed, On a length, nipping back in from outside off. Shahbaz AhmedÂ blocks it out.
|4.3 : T Natarajan to Shahbaz Ahmed, Good-length ball, around off. Shahbaz AhmedÂ defends it towards point.
|4.2 : Shahbaz AhmedÂ walks out to bat.
|0.0 : Is that a clean catch? Kane WilliamsonÂ dived in front at mid off to grab the ball and the umpires have sent it upstairs. The replays show that Kane has taken it cleanly and Bangalore lose their fourth wicket.
|4.2 : T Natarajan to Glenn Maxwell, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Hyderabad are all over Bangalore! T NatarajanÂ continues his good form and strikes in his first over as well. He sends back the dangerous, Glenn Maxwell! A spectacular catch as well. On a length, outside off. Glenn MaxwellÂ leans to drive, but ends up chipping it towards mid off. Kane WilliamsonÂ at mid off, dives forward and takes a stunning low catch. Bangalore are 4 down!
|4.1 : T Natarajan to Glenn Maxwell, T NatarajanÂ starts off with a length ball, around middle. Glenn MaxwellÂ gets a thick inside edge back onto his pads while looking to block this.Â
|3.6 : Marco Jansen to Suyash Prabhudessai, A shorter ball from over the wicket now, around middle and off. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ leaves it alone.Â
|3.5 : Marco Jansen to Glenn Maxwell, Back of a length, around middle. Glenn MaxwellÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|3.4 : Marco Jansen to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Top shot! Marco JansenÂ goes 'round the wicket now and serves a fuller ball, outside off. Glenn MaxwellÂ opens the face of the bat and drives it past cover-point for a boundary.Â
|3.3 : Marco Jansen to Glenn Maxwell, Swing and a miss! Back of a length, swinging in, around middle and off. Glenn MaxwellÂ looks to pull this but he misses it completely.Â
|3.2 : Marco Jansen to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Nicely done! Much-needed boundary for Bangalore! On a length, nipping in, on the pads. Glenn MaxwellÂ flicks it past square leg for a boundary.Â
|3.1 : Marco Jansen to Glenn Maxwell, On a length, darting it on the pads. Glenn MaxwellÂ looks to flick this but he misses and gets rapped on his pads.Â
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Suyash Prabhudessai, Length ball, outside off. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ leaves it alone.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Glenn Maxwell, Good-length delivery, outside off. Glenn MaxwellÂ leans to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a single.Â
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Suyash Prabhudessai, Swinging in, on a length, around middle and leg. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ taps it towards square leg for a single.Â
|0.0 : Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ walks out to bat.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Suyash Prabhudessai, Back of a length, outside off. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ leaves it alone.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Suyash Prabhudessai, Length delivery, outside off. Suyash PrabhudessaiÂ taps it towards point.Â
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Glenn Maxwell, Fuller ball, outside off. Glenn MaxwellÂ pushes it towards cover and takes a single.Â
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Anuj Rawat, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! JansenÂ might have not got a hat-trick, but he has got three wickets in his first over! What an over by the South African! Another full delivery, outside off, nipping away a tad. Anuj RawatÂ presses forward and looks to blockÂ this, but the ball goes off the outside edge towards second slip. Aiden MarkramÂ once again takes a low good catch towards his right.Â Bangalore are in deep trouble!Â
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Glenn Maxwell, Fuller ball, outside off. Glenn MaxwellÂ pushes it towards mid off and takes a single. He gets off the mark!
|Marco Jansen to Glenn Maxwell, Wide! Wide of off, length delivery. Glenn MaxwellÂ slashes it at it but he misses.Â
|Marco Jansen to Glenn Maxwell, Wide! Tad shorter, down the leg side. Glenn MaxwellÂ lets that go through to the keeer. Wide given!Â
|1.3 : Glenn MaxwellÂ walks out to bat. He will face the hat-trick ball.
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Glenn Maxwell, On a length, outside off, shaping away. Glenn MaxwellÂ leaves it alone.Â
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Virat Kohli, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! What a start for Marco JansenÂ and Hyderabad! Two wickets in two balls and Virat KohliÂ goes back on his very first delivery, yet again.Â Fuller ball, shaping away, around off. Virat KohliÂ looks to drive this but the ball goes off the outside edge towards second slip. Aiden MarkramÂ there pouches it safely. Nothing going Kohli's way in this edition of the Indian T20 League.Â Marco JansenÂ is on a hat-trick!
|1.2 : Virat KohliÂ walks in at number 3.
|Marco Jansen to Faf du Plessis, OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Marco JansenÂ strikes in his first over and he gets rid of the Banglore skipper, Faf du Plessis! A peach of a delivery. On a length, shaping away just a tad, on off. Faf du PlessisÂ looks to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge and the ball goes on to knock the off pole.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Marco JansenÂ it is.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Faf du Plessis, Marco JansenÂ begins with a fuller ball, angling in, around middle. Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it towards mid on.
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Anuj Rawat, Good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Anuj RawatÂ leaves it alone. 5 runs off the first over!
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis, Good fielding! On a length, swinging away, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it towards cover-point. Jagadeesha SuchithÂ dives to his left, and makes an excellent stop! Single taken!Â
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis, This one tails back in, on a length, around middle and leg. Faf du PlessisÂ defends it out.
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Faf du PlessisÂ and Bangalore are underway in style! Touch fuller now, shaping away, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ caresses it past mid off for a boundary.Â
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis, On a length again, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ stays in his crease and blocks it towards the off side.Â
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ begins with a length ball, shaping away, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ taps it towards the fielder at point.Â
|0.0 : We are set for the game to begin! The match officials have made their way out to the middle. The players of Hyderabad are in a huddle before they spread out on the field. Faf du PlessisÂ and Anuj RawatÂ walk out to bat for Bangalore. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ will start proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore,Â says that it's their first game on this ground, the surface has looked pretty decent here, and the league is offering something to the bowlers as well. Mentions that it's a new ground for them, but the pitch here has looked pretty consistentÂ in terms of batting and they have to planÂ accordingly. Adds that they always have to keep believing in the guys who have not been performing, but for them,Â it's different players stepping up in different games.Â
|Kane WilliamsonÂ the skipper of Hyderabad,Â says that they will bowl first. Tells that the conditions are quite humid and there might be some dew later in the evening. Informs that they are unchanged heading into this game. Adds that Washington SundarÂ is getting better day by day and he would be fit for their next game.
|Bangalore (Unchanged Playing XI) - Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.Â
|Hyderabad (Unchanged Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
|TOSS - HyderabadÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|... Match Day ...
|The gamesÂ of the Indian T20 League are coming at a rate of knots,Â and we have another cracker of a game coming up, folks. Game number 36 sees a clash between Hyderabad and Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium. Both these sides have been in good form off late and they will be keen to carry on with the winning momentum. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage.
|There is another enthralling match going on at the moment between Kolkata and Gujarat at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, where Kolkata require 59 more runs to win from 42 balls. With Andre Russell still at the crease, Kolkata will certainly be the favorites to win this game. You can keep switching tabs and enjoy the coverage of both games.
|Hyderabad have been in red-hot form, as they have managed to win four games in a row, after suffering defeats in their first two games. They have a solid bowling attack and the likes of Umran Malik and Marco Jansen have been quite impressive with their pace and accuracy. Will Hyderabad carry on with their march and register yet another win? Or will Bangalore be able to break Hyderabad's four-game winning streak with good team performance? We shall find that shortly. Stick around for the toss and
|Bangalore are coming into this clash at the back of two consecutive wins and Faf du PlessisÂ and his troops would be eager to make it three wins in a row. They have played well as a unit and seem to have all their bases covered. The only worry for them would be the form of Virat Kohli, but the pitches at Brabourne have favoured the batters so far, and Kohli will be looking to make the most of it.