|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 6 . . 4 4 w | 1 0wd . . 1 2 .
|Last bat : Jos Buttlerc Mohammed Siraj b Josh Hazlewood8(9b1x40x6) SR:88.89, FoW:33/3 (4.1 Ovs)
|7.6 : Change.
|Shahbaz Ahmed to Sanju Samson, Back of a length, outside off. Sanju SamsonÂ pushes it towards deep cover for a single. 16 runs off the over!Â
|Shahbaz Ahmed to Sanju Samson, Wide! Shorter ball, down the leg side. Sanju SamsonÂ leaves it alone. Wide called!Â
|7.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Daryl Mitchell, Flatter and quicker, around middle and leg. Daryl MitchellÂ knocks it towards mid on and takes a single.Â
|7.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Sanju Samson, This one comes in with the angle, on the pads. Sanju SamsonÂ flicks it towards square leg for a single.Â
|7.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Sanju Samson, SIX! High and handsome! A replica of the previous one! This time it is higherÂ and has cleared the man with ease! Another fuller delivery, spinning away a tad, around middle and off. Sanju SamsonÂ makes room and smashes it over long off for another biggie.Â
|7.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Sanju Samson, SIX! Up and over! A fuller ball, around off. Sanju SamsonÂ makes room and tonks it juts over the man at long off.Â
|7.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Sanju Samson, Flatter, attacking the stumps, full in length. Sanju SamsonÂ reverse-sweeps it towards the fielder at backward point.Â
|6.6 : Shahbaz AhmedÂ is back on.Â
|Harshal Patel to Sanju Samson, Another yorker delivery, around middle, slower this time at around 111 clicks. Sanju SamsonÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single. He retains the strike!
|6.5 : Harshal Patel to Sanju Samson, A yorker-length delivery, around off. Sanju SamsonÂ drives and finds the fielder at mid off.Â
|6.4 : Harshal Patel to Daryl Mitchell, Good-length delivery, around middle. Daryl MitchellÂ works it away through square leg for a single.Â
|6.3 : Harshal Patel to Daryl Mitchell, Angling in on a length, around middle and off. Daryl MitchellÂ shuffles across and clips it towards deep square leg for a brace.Â
|6.2 : Harshal Patel to Sanju Samson, On a length now, around middle and off. Sanju SamsonÂ pushes it away towards long on for a single.Â
|6.1 : Harshal Patel to Daryl Mitchell, Fuller ball, darting it on the pads. Daryl MitchellÂ flicks it towards fine leg for a single.Â
|5.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sanju Samson, Back of a length, outside off, quicker. Sanju SamsonÂ drives it towards cover. Rajasthan areÂ 43Â for 3 at the end of the Powerplay!
|5.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sanju Samson, Shorter ball, around off, a wrong'un.Â Sanju SamsonÂ pushes it towards cover.Â
|5.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sanju Samson, Quiicker, flatter, full and on middle. Sanju SamsonÂ leans and blocks it out.Â
|5.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sanju Samson, SIX! KABOOM! A loopy delivery now, slower through the air, outside off. Sanju SamsonÂ hits it inside-out over extra cover for a biggie.Â
|5.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sanju Samson, Quicker, outside off, a googly. Sanju SamsonÂ blocks it out.Â
|0.0 : Wanindu HasarangaÂ comes into the attack.
|5.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sanju Samson, FOUR! Sanju SamsonÂ gets off the mark in style! A shorter ball, a leg break, outside off. Sanju SamsonÂ hangs back and punches it past cover-point for a boundary.Â
|4.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Daryl Mitchell, A length ball, outside off.Â Mitchell has a poke at it but misses. A maiden-wicket over!
|4.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Daryl Mitchell, Full ball, outside off.Â Mitchell drives it hard but straight to mid on.Â
|4.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Daryl Mitchell, Short of a length and on off.Â Mitchell steps across and tucks it to square leg.
|4.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Daryl Mitchell, Length ball, outside off.Â Mitchell again blocks it.
|1.4 : Daryl MitchellÂ is the new man in.Â
|4.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Daryl Mitchell, On a length and on off.Â Mitchell blocks it.Â
|1.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Devdutt Padikkal, OUT! LBW!Â Padikkal is given out for LBW! He takes the review straight away. UltraEdge shows no bat there. Ball Tracking shows three reds and the on-field decision stays. Bangalore celebrates as they getÂ Padikkal for a timid score. The go-to-delivery for any bowler. A yorker, around middle and leg.Â Padikkal misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. Looked plumb to the naked eye but not sure whyÂ Padikkal took it upstai
|4.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, OUT! CAUGHT!Â A huge, huge wicket for Bangalore as the man in form, Buttler goes for a cheap score. Bangalore are pumped up and they know how big this wicket is. This is on a length and around off, the ball just stays low a bit. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to pull but does not time it well, hits it to mid on where Mohammed SirajÂ runs forward and takes a superb catch diving low to his left. That wasÂ a brilliant catch.Â
|3.6 : Sanju SamsonÂ the skipper of Rajasthan comes to the crease now.Â
|Mohammed Siraj to Ravichandran Ashwin, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Ashwin's stay is cut off! Short of a length and outside off. Ashwin looks to pull but the ball takes the top edge and balloons nicely for Mohammed SirajÂ who covers a little ground and grabs it with ease. Ashwin's quick cameo comes to an end.Â
|3.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Ravichandran Ashwin, On a length and outside off. Ashwin works it to covers.
|3.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Ravichandran Ashwin, FOUR! Ashwin is enjoyingÂ up the order. A full ball, on off. Ashwin heaves it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|3.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Ravichandran Ashwin, FOUR! Another superb shot from Ashwin! A length ball, outside off. Ashwin cuts it past point for a boundary.Â
|3.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Ravichandran Ashwin, Length ball, around off. Ashwin mistimes his pull to mid-wicket.Â
|3.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Ravichandran Ashwin, On a length and on off. Ashwin keeps it out.
|2.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, A in-nipper, it lands outside off. Buttler shuffles across and looks to work on the leg side but misses. The ball lobs on the off side and Ashwin is hurling across for a quick run but was sent back. Josh HazlewoodÂ does not have a pop at the bowler's end.Â
|2.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Ravichandran Ashwin, A length ball, outside off. Ashwin cuts it late to third man for a single.
|2.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, On a length and outside off. Buttler punches it through cover-point for a single.Â
|2.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, A huge shout for LBW but not given. A length ball, outside off, it nips and shapes back in sharply. Buttler comes down the track and looks to flick but gets hit high on the pads.Â
|2.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Edged and runs! Dinesh KarthikÂ is not happy! A length ball, just outside off. Buttler looks to punchÂ but gets an inside edge and to the left of Karthik who fails to stop it. A boundary.Â
|2.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, Too full and on middle. Buttler blocks it out solidly.
|1.6 : Josh HazlewoodÂ comes into the attack. He replaces Shahbaz Ahmed.
|Mohammed Siraj to Ravichandran Ashwin, FOUR! Two in a row! A length ball, outside off. Ashwin punches it to covers where the fielder dives but to no avail as the ball was placed beautifully there.Â A boundary.Â
|1.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Ravichandran Ashwin, FOUR! Ashwin gets off the mark with a boundary! Fuller ball, on middle. Ashwin leans and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|1.4 : Ravichandran AshwinÂ walks out to bat at number 3.Â
|1.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Devdutt Padikkal, A length ball, outside off, this one nips away just.Â Padikkal looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|1.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Devdutt Padikkal, On a length and outside off.Â Padikkal tries to play down the ground but gets aÂ bottom edge to the keeper.Â
|1.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Devdutt Padikkal, SIX! What a shot! This is full and around off.Â Padikkal stays back and lofts it beautifully over long off for a biggie.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Mohammed SirajÂ it is!
|Shahbaz Ahmed to Jos Buttler, This one comes with the angle, around off. Buttler looks to push but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|0.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Jos Buttler, Fuller ball, way outside off. Buttler drives it wide of long off for a couple of runs.Â
|0.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Devdutt Padikkal, Touch fuller and on middle. Padikkal drills it to long on for a single. He is underway as well.Â
|0.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Devdutt Padikkal, Slightly short and down the leg side.Â Padikkal nudges it to square leg.Â
|0.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Devdutt Padikkal, Tossed up, on middle.Â Padikkal leans and tucks it to mid-wicket.Â
|Shahbaz Ahmed to Devdutt Padikkal, Wide! Flatter but down the leg side.Â Padikkal leaves it alone.Â
|0.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Jos Buttler, Flatter and around off. Buttler punches it through covers for a single. Rajasthan are underway.Â
|0.0 : We are ready for action! The umpires are out in the middle. Bangalore players are seen in a huddle before they take their positions on the field. Jos ButtlerÂ and Devdutt PadikkalÂ will open the batting for Rajasthan. Shahbaz AhmedÂ will begin the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|Mike Hesson is down for a chat. HeÂ says that they moved quickly from the previous games, it's one of those games where they don't analyze much and just move on. Mentions that he is pretty pleased with their overall performances and they have had highs and lows so far, but it's about being more consistent. Mentions that when they have discussions they do not discuss the forms of players and Virat has plenty of experiences and a good game is just around the corner for him.
|Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore,Â says that they are going to bowl first, they are looking to exploit it. Mentions that this is a competition of many games, it does not matter whether they win by many runs or lose by many runs, they should just have to get to the play-off. Adds that they have one change Rajat PatidarÂ comes in for Anuj RawatÂ which means Virat KohliÂ will open the innings. Concludes by saying that it's a new day and a new game and they want to do well.Â
|Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan,Â says they would've liked to bowl first as looking at the conditions but they are happy to bat first and hope to do the job. Says Buttler is helping the team and youngsters and he has been incredible so far. Informs there are two changes. Mentions their aim is to put the best foot forward and he feels they have done a good job so far.
|RajasthanÂ (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Daryl Mitchell (In for Karun Nair), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen (In for Obed McCoy), Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (In for Anuj Rawat), Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.Â
|TOSS - Bangalore have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
|... MATCH DAY...
|PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is down near the pitch. He says that this is the pitch that was used where Kolkata hadÂ chased down 160 when Pat Cummins played that blinder of an innings.Â Adds that it looks quite green and seamers might get help, but it's abrasive under the grass which means that it could grip and it's a two-paced wicket.Â Traditionally it's been a chasing ground.Â
|Honestly, Rajasthan have been the most prolific team around this season, with the top scorer, Jos Buttler,Â and the highest wicket-taker, Yuzvendra ChahalÂ in them. They do look like a solid team and will fancy a win here against Bangalore who were demolished by Hyderabad in their last match. They will be itching to bounce back with a solid performance and will hope that Virat Kohli breaks the shackles and find some form. If you look at the last few battles between these two, it is Bangalore who
|Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of match number 39 where Bangalore will meet Rajasthan. The last time these two met earlier, it was the team from South who won the clash. Will they do the double or Rajasthan will take the revenge? We will find out.