|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 6 . . 1 | 1 4 . 6 0wd 6 4
|Last bat : Shikhar Dhawanb Glenn Maxwell21(15b2x41x6) SR:140.00, FoW:60/1 (5 Ovs)
|6.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 1 run.
|5.6 : Change in bowling! Wanindu HasarangaÂ is into the attack.
|6.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Flatter and around off, defended off the back foot to the off side.
|5.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! A flat hit! Back of a length, around off, Jonny BairstowÂ camps back and muscles it in front of square on the leg side. Yet another biggie from the bat of Jonny and Punjab have raced to 83/1 in the Powerplay - the best score by any team this season!
|5.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Flicked away in style to reach his 9th fifty in the Indian T20 League, off just 21 balls. Fuller in length, around leg, Jonny BairstowÂ picks it off his pads and effortlessly dismisses it over square leg.
|5.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Misses out! A length ball, around middle and leg, skidding off the surface, Jonny rocks back to heave but misses.Â
|Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, A high full toss, around middle, Bairstow pulls it down to deep square leg and turns down the single. Reason - It's a no ball for height and Jonny wants to take the Free Hit!
|5.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Smashed! A harmless delivery, short and outside off, Jonny BairstowÂ latches onto it and powers it over long on for a biggie.
|5.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, Lands it on a length and outside off, it's pushed to covers.
|5.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, SAFE! And it's FOUR! Siraj comes up with a cracking yorker, around middle and leg, Bairstow tries to dig it out but misses and is hit on the back leg. The ball deflects towards third man and finds the fence. There is an appeal but the finger stays down. Faf du Plessis has decided to review the decision. The third umpire is having a look. UltraEdge takes some time to load and then shows that there is an inside edge. Jonny is safe and he gets FOUR!
|4.6 : Review time! Bangalore take a review for LBW! There is a bit of murmur when the ball passes the bat and even after that and the third umpire thinks there is an inside edge. Not out it is.Â
|Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ is the new man in.
|Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Glenn MaxwellÂ strikes and does the job for Bangalore. He serves an arm ball, a bit short and around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ kneels down for the sweep shot but is early into it. The ball arrives late and gets a safe passage to reach the stumps. Dhawan is gone and Bangalore have managed to break the opening partnership.
|4.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, NOT OUT! Tossed up, on off. Bairstow tucks it to deep mid-wicket and calls for two. Mahipal LomrorÂ there hits the bull's eye at the bowler's end and the ball ricochets off the stumps to the fence at deep point but the fielder gives a chase, slides and saves a boundary. The third umpire checks for the run out but Dhawan was well in. Also, he checked for the boundary but the fielder had done a decent job near the fence.
|4.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Uses his feet to a full ball and knocks it down to long on for a run.
|4.3 : Appeal for a run out. There's a direct hit at the bowler's end. Shikhar DhawanÂ is safely in. The third umpire also checks for the boundary and it turns out to be a clean effort from the fielder.
|Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, Leg bye! Angles it on the pads, on the shorter side. Dhawan misses his flick. It goes off the pads to covers and they take a leg bye.
|4.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, Flatter and on middle. Dhawan blocks it to covers. He wants a single but is sent back.
|4.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX! A superb start to the over! Maxwell drops it a touch short and around off. Dhawan comes down the track and lofts it through the line, over long on for yet another biggie.Â
|3.6 : Glenn MaxwellÂ returns to bowl his second over inside the Powerplay.
|Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow,Â Hazlewood steams in and fires a full ball, angling around middle and leg.Â Bairstow fails to flick it away and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but it's going down the leg side. Perhaps, a little inside edge was also present.
|3.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Shikhar Dhawan, A length ball, outside off, cut away to point for a single. 50 up for Punjab, the joint-fastest by a team this season!
|3.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Shikhar Dhawan, Bangs a bouncer on middle,Â Dhawan awkwardly pulls it to deep square leg for a couple of runs. Not in a comfortable position there but the ball falls safely.Â
|3.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Thumped back! A length ball, around off. Dhawan smashes it to the left of Josh HazlewoodÂ who fails to get his left hand out and as a result, the ball races away to the long on fence.Â
|3.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller ball, outside off. Dhawan tries to drive but ends up dragging it off the inner edge to short mid-wicket.
|3.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Shikhar Dhawan, Too full and around off. Dhawan drives it straight to short cover.
|2.6 : Will Faf du PlessisÂ give one more over to Josh Hazlewood? Yup, the Aussie will continue...
|Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, A full toss from Siraj butÂ Bairstow pushes it with soft hands to mid off. Dot to end but another big over for Punjab.Â
|2.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length and outside off. Dhawan hits it uppishly to third man for one more.
|2.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, on a length, it is pushed to mid on for a single.
|2.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Everything Jonny BairstowÂ is touching is turning to gold! Short of a length and on middle.Â It sits nicely again forÂ Bairstow as he pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.Â
|2.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Shikhar Dhawan, Outside off, it is dabbed to third man for a single.
|2.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! And Siraj is underÂ pressure straightaway! Length ball, angling across, outside off. Dhawan does not power this one, he just guides it past point for a boundary.Â
|1.6 : Mohammed SirajÂ replaces Glenn MaxwellÂ in the attack.
|Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! 22 runs from Josh Hazlewood's first over! This one was streaky! It is full and outside off.Â Bairstow looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge to the right of short third man and to the fence in no time.Â
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Jonny BairstowÂ is hitting everything right from the middle! Josh HazlewoodÂ is not learning his lesson. He serves another one around off and on a length.Â BairstowÂ with minimum effort swings across the line and it sails over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Wide! On a length but down the leg side.Â Bairstow misses his whip. Wided.
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Jonny BairstowÂ is already into the 5th gear here! Another back-of-a-length delivery, just outside off.Â Bairstow takes a step forward and heaves it over cow corner for a maximum.Â
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length and around middle, it nips back in.Â Bairstow again tries to pull but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.Â
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Good shot!Â Hazlewood serves a shortish length ball, around off, it is there to be pulled and Jonny BairstowÂ is quick to his shot. He pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Shikhar Dhawan, TAP AND RUN! A length ball, around off. Dhawan drops it in front of covers and rushes across for a quick single. Rajat PatidarÂ underarms it but misses his shy at the keeper's end.Â
|0.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length and angling on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|0.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up, quicker this time, around off. Dhawan knocks it to point.Â
|0.6 : Josh HazlewoodÂ to bowl from the other end. Let's see what he can extract from this surface. One slip in place...
|Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Maxwell keeps it wide, on a length and outside off.Â Bairstow hangs on the back foot to cut it but misses.Â
|0.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Straight down the ground! This one is straight, fuller and on off,Â Bairstow lofts it straight over the bowler's head for a biggie. Minimum effort, maximum result.
|0.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Punjab are underway! Tossed up, outside off.Â Bairstow shuffles down and across to tuck it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|0.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Jonny Bairstow, Maxwell starts with a flatter ball, outside off.Â Bairstow punches it to point.Â
|0.0 : All in readiness here at the Brabourne Stadium. Bangalore have not won at this venue in this edition and would try to change that record. They are in a huddle at the moment. Now, the Bangalore players are taking the field and the crowd is cheering massively for them. Jonny BairstowÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ are the openers for Punjab. As has been the case of late, Faf du PlessisÂ is starting with the spin of Glenn Maxwell. Here we go...Â
|Faf du Plessis, the captain of Bangalore,Â says that they want to bowl as the trend suggests that the wickets are getting better. Also adds that one side of the ground is a bit short and that's a factor as well. Informs that they are going in with the same team. Feels that they are improving with every game and in the last game, they played an all-round game, and it's a good sign. Tells that the pitch is good, but he is unsure how it will play initially and that's why he wants his bowlers to mak
|Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab,Â opines that it's not a bad toss to lose. Feels that it's an opportunity to put a good total on the board and defend it. Informs that Harpreet BrarÂ is in for Sandeep SharmaÂ as a left-arm spinner against Bangalore is a good match-up. Mentions that they have been playing good cricket but it's been a bit on-and-off.Â
|Right then, Bangalore have retained their last XI and that shows the kind of confidence they have now. For Punjab, it's a must-win, so they will have to bat really well as this is a high-scoring ground. It seems that Mayank AgarwalÂ will continue to bat in the middle order although Sunil Gavaskar (on air) was of the opinion that he is best-suited forÂ opening the innings.
|A quick chat with Dinesh Karthik. The wicketkeeper batterÂ calls it an important game for both teams. Shares that before the start of the season, he and the coach worked out what's required from him this season. Mentions that they have tried to do things differently and avoided getting predictable. States that the feeling is very good when you contribute to the team. Adds that he has a certain goal in his mind that he is trying to achieve.
|TOSS - Bangalore have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
|PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar (In for Sandeep Sharma).
|Bangalore (Unchanged playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
|Pitch report - The pitch is nice and hard, has a good covering of grass and there will be some swing with the new ball as the conditions are quite humid. Survive the initial period as a batter and it will become an absolute belter of a pitch. The bowlers will have to get it right as the square boundaries are on the shorter side.
|Welcome, everyone! We're here for an important match of this season, and it involves Bangalore and Punjab. The relevance of this game could be different for these teams, but their sole aim is to earn the elusive ticket to the playoffs. Expect them to come out all guns blazing in this crunch encounter.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Bangalore are in a much better position on the table, but they know that even a minor hiccup at this stage of the tournament can harm them majorly. They occupy the fourth spot currently and have a chasing pack breathing down their neck. A win this evening will open up a significant gap, and Bangalore will be eager to gain that breathing space.Â
|Punjab are one of the members of the chasing pack, and a win for them will keep the hopes alive for all the aspirants, currently outside the top four. But for Punjab, just one win won't do as they've to win all their remaining games to remain on the list of the playoff hopefuls. That being said, Punjab haven't won back-to-back games this term, so winning three on the bounce looks tough, although not impossible. They will have a fond memory of edging out Bangalore in a thriller in the reverse fix