|0.0 : Mumbai skipper, Rohit SharmaÂ says that with the new rule, teams are backing themselves to chase but at the end of the day, you need to play good cricket and that's what they intend to do. Informa that Cameron Green, Tim David, Jofra ArcherÂ and Jason BehrendorffÂ are the overseas players for them.Â Mentions that the last season was a letdown for them and they know that they have to make a change and there are a few new faces as well. Lastly, on playing his 200th T20 match as captain, he says th
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, and Karn Sharma.
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, and Piyush Chawla.
|Impact Players for Bangalore -Â Â David Willey, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Anuj Rawat.
|Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, and Sandeep Warrier.
|Faf du Plessis, the captain of BangaloreÂ says that they will bowl first as there has been a bit of rain around and there's moisture as well. Says that apart from him,Â Michael Bracewell, Glenn MaxwellÂ and Reece TopleyÂ are the overseas players. Mentions that it is amazing to play at this stadium after such a long time.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of Bangalore and they will BOWL first.