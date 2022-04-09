|0.0 : MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh (In for Daniel Sams), Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat (In for Tymal Mills), Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, saysÂ that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the pitch starts to get better and better as the game progresses. Tells that they will need to apply themselves much better. Mentions that every game is a tough one and they will be looking to get their first win of the season. Informs that they have got a couple of changes to their side.
|Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that they will bowl first. He says that theyÂ are not sure of how the surface will play and it will be good to chase on it. Adds that Maxwell comes back for Rutherford and he will bat at number 4. Applauds Dinesh Karthik by saying that he has been brilliant so far.
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell (In for Sherfane Rutherford), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.Â
|TOSS - Bangalore has won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|... Match Day ...
|Mumbai will be keen to get a win under their belt after having lost their first three games. They have been inconsistent in all three departments and will need to put their best foot forward Â against a side that has the winning momentum heading into this clash. Bangalore would be eager to make it three wins in a row and the return of Glenn MaxwellÂ will surely bolster their lineup. Who will come out on top in this mouth-watering fixture? Stay tuned as we shall find that soon. Toss and team news