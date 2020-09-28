|0.0 : Pitch Report - Michael Slater is down for the pitch report with KP. He mentions that there is not much of a grass out there. KP mentions that in the earlier games there was a thick covering of grass. Slater further says that the grass is rolled and KP adds to it that the seamers won't get any purchase from this wicket. Pietersen ends by saying that win the toss and chase but Michael Slater says that he would rather think of batting first as there won't be any dew factor and going by the stats te
|Rohit Sharma, Mumbai skipper says that they will bowl first. He mentions that the track is greener but also drier. He further says that he hopes that it plays better under the lights. He mentions that they would look to play good cricket and also puts some light on the results mentioning it that teams batting first has won.Ã‚Â
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (IN FOR SAURABH TIWARY), Ã‚Â Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.Ã‚Â
|Virat Kohli, Bangalore skipper, says that they wanted to bat first. He adds that batting first has worked in this tournament. Mentions that if they put a decent score then it becomes defendable with the longer boundaries. He mentions that if there is a decent start first up then scoring becomes easier. Also says that when the momentum is not by your side everything goes against you. Ends it by mentioning the three changes.
|Toss - It's time for the flip of the coin in Dubai. Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Rohit Sharma. MUMBAI OPT TO BOWL!
|What we saw yesterday in Sharjah was just top level cricket between Rajasthan and Punjab. Be it Nicholas Pooran's gravity defining effort to prevent a six or be it Rahul Tewatia's six hitting spree against Sheldon Cottrell, Indian T20 League so far has lived upto it's entertainment quotient as we head to match 10 between Mumbai and Bangalore from Dubai. Mumbai started their journey with a loss but bounced back stupendously against Kolkata where their skipper, Rohit Sharma was in sublime form. Fu
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (IN FOR UMESH YADAV), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa (IN FOR JOSH PHILIPPE), Isuru Udana (IN FOR DALE STEYN).Ã‚Â
|We are all set to begin. The Mumbai players are out in the middle. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch will open the batting for Bangalore. Trent Boult will start the proceedings for Mumbai.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, A dramatic start! Boult starts withÃ‚Â a fuller length ball outside off, Padikkal leans into the drive and chips it uppishly towards covers. The fielder gets his fingertips to it as it rolls towards deep covers. A couple is what they get.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Easy Pickings! Full and angled into the pads, Devdutt flicks it through square leg and into the fence there for first boundary.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball on middle, Padikkal tucks it to square leg.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, Full and on the pads, Devdutt flicks it through square leg for a single.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, HUGE APPEAL! Length ball on middle, Finch presents the forward defensive shot but the ball swings it to rap him on the pads. There is an appeal from the bowler but the umpire is not interested. Maybe the ball was doing too much there.
|0.6 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, Full ball around off, Finch pushes it to wide mid off for a single.
|1.1 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, Length ball on middle, Finch flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|0.6 : James Pattinson to bowl from the other end.
|1.2 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, OUCH! THAT HITSÃ‚Â FNCH RIGHT ON THE BOX! Length ball on off, Finch looks to push it through the off side but the the ball takes the inside edge and hits him hard on the box. He immediately goes on the ground. He though looks fine to continue.
|1.3 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, Fuller and outside off, Finch pushes it to the off side.
|1.4 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, Back of a length ball outside off, Finch puches it towards the off side.
|1.5 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, EDGED AND FOUR! Slower ball outside off, Finch charges down the ground to go downtown but gets it off the top edge. The ball files over the slip cordon and into the fence behind for a boundary. Finch shows his intentions early on.
|1.6 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, 2 runs, the pull shot comes into play. Two run taken.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, Back of a length on off, Padikkal pushes it towards point for a single.
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, PLAY AND A MISS! Good length delivery outside off, Finch looks to go big but misses it.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, DROPPED! Rohit Sharma drops a tough chance! Short ball on middle, Finch pulls it uppishly towards mid-wicket where Sharma tries to take the catch but spills it.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, SIX! That is huge! Full ball on off, Finch lofts it over long off for a maximum.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, Length delivery on off, Finch punches it through point for a couple.
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, Back of a length on off, Finch plays it towards third man for a run.
|3.1 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, Short of a length delivery on middle, Finch looks to loft it but mistimes it over mid off. The batsmen get two runs.
|3.2 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, FOUR! DEEFT PLACEMENT! Short and on middle, Finch is ready for it as he pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and gets another boundary to his name.
|3.3 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, Full delivery on leg, Finch looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the keeper safely.
|3.4 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, Back of a length on off, Finch drives it to covers.
|3.5 : James Pattinson to Aaron Finch, Length ball outside off, Finch lofts it over mid off. Rahul Chahar chases it and dives to make a great stop just before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|3.6 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball on off Devdutt defends it to covers.
|4.1 : Rahul Chahar to Aaron Finch, Tossed up on leg, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|4.2 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Floated around middle, Padikkal tucks it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
|4.3 : Rahul Chahar to Aaron Finch, FOUR! FULL BLOODED! Flatter and on middle, Finch slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for a one bounce boundary into the fence.
|0.0 : Rahul Chahar is into the attack.
|4.4 : Rahul Chahar to Aaron Finch, FOUR! CHEEKY! Once again flatter and on middle, Finch looks to pull but gets his one hand off the bat as he hits it over square leg for a boundary.
|4.5 : Rahul Chahar to Aaron Finch, FOUR! SUBLIME! Fuller and on off, Finch cuts it through cover-point for another boundary. Three in a row for Finch.
|4.6 : Rahul Chahar to Aaron Finch, Tossed up on off, defended off the front foot. A good over for Bangalore.
|5.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball on off, Padikkal pushes it off the front foot towards mid off.
|5.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR LEG BYES! 50-run stand is also up. Bumrah strays one on the pads of Padikkal, Devdutt looks to tuck it but the ball takes the thigh pad and past the diving keeper and into the fine leg fence. Leg byes given.
|0.0 : Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack.
|5.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! OFF THE MIDDLE! Short and on middle, Devdutt pulls it handsomely towards deep square leg for a boundary.
|5.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball on off, Padikkal pushes it towards covers for a single.
|5.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch, Handsomely driven but for no run. Length ball on off, Finch cracks a superb drive but finds the fielder there to perfection.
|5.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch, WIDE! Full and wide down the leg side, Finch lets it be. Wided by the umpire.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch, Length ball on middle. Finch pushes it to the leg side and looks for a single which is not there. BANGALORE END POWERPLAY ON 59/0!
|6.1 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, Tossed up delivery on off, Padikkal pushes it through mid off for a single.
|6.2 : Krunal Pandya to Aaron Finch, BEATEN! Loopy delivery outside off, Finch looks to cut but misses it.
|6.3 : Krunal Pandya to Aaron Finch, Floated ball on off, Finch pushes it to covers.
|6.4 : Krunal Pandya to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Excellent shot! Tossed up delivery on off, Finch lofts it over covers for a boundary.
|0.0 : Strategic Time-Out! Bangalore have got off to a solid start. They have raced to 59/0 in 6 overs. On the other hand, Mumbai need quick wickets to put pressure back on Bangalore. They have dropped two catches of Finch and that has hurt them badly here. Also, Krunal Pandya to roll his arm after the break.
|6.5 : Krunal Pandya to Aaron Finch, On middle, Finch flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, Short delivery outside off, Padikkal looks to cut but misses it.
|7.1 : Rahul Chahar to Aaron Finch, Flighted ball on middle, Finch flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|7.2 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Tossed up delivery on off, Padikkal cuts it through point for a single.
|0.0 : Rahul Chahar is back on.
|7.3 : Rahul Chahar to Aaron Finch, FOUR! 50 for Finch!Ã‚Â He has looked solid today! On middle, Finch sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|7.4 : Rahul Chahar to Aaron Finch, Loopy delivery on middle, Finch keeps it out.
|7.5 : Rahul Chahar to Aaron Finch, Tossed up ball on off, Finch pushes it through mid off for a single.
|7.6 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, WIDE! Chahar bowls it wide outside off, Padikkal lets it go.
|Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, On middle, Padikkal flicks it through square leg for a single.
|8.1 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, Back of a length on middle, Padikkal flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|8.2 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, Slower ball outside off, Finch cuts it through point for a single.
|8.3 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, Boult bowls a bouncer, Padikkal does well to duck under it.
|8.4 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Good shot! Back of a length on leg, Padikkal pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|8.5 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, Short ball on middle, Padikkal pulls it over fine leg. It goes towards the fielder where Bumrah picks the ball on one bounce. The batsmen cross ends.
|8.6 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, OUT! CAUGHT! The dangerous Finch departs! Full ball on off, Finch lofts it over mid off but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long off where Pollard takes a comfortable catch.
|9.1 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, Tossed up delivery on middle, Padikkal looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads.
|9.2 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, Low full toss on middle, Padikkal hits it over mid-wicket for a single.
|9.3 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Floated delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a run.
|9.4 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, Full delivery outside off, Padikkal leaves it alone.
|0.0 : Virat Kohli comes out to bat. Will we see a Virat special tonight?
|9.5 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, WIDE! Krunal bowls it way outside off, Padikkal lets it go.
|Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, Quicker ball on middle, Padikkal flicks it through square leg for a single.
|9.6 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, On middle, Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket.
|10.1 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Tossed up delivery on off, Padikkal pushes it through mid off for a single.
|10.2 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Flighted ball on off, Kohli looks to defend but gets an outside edge due to the turn on this one. It goes towards third man. The batsmen take a run.
|10.3 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Loopy delivery on off, Padikkal looks to play a reverse sweep but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen cross ends.
|0.0 : Rahul Chahar is back on.
|10.4 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, On off, Kohli keeps it out.
|10.5 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Googly on middle, Kohli looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It lands safely towards covers.
|10.6 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Tossed up delivery on middle, Kohli defends it back towards the bowler.
|11.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Full delivery on middle, Padikkal flicks it through square leg for a run.
|11.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli, Length delivery on off, Kohli looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|11.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli, Full delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|0.0 : Jasprit Bumrah is back on.
|11.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Low full toss on middle, Padikkal flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|11.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli, Back of a length on middle, Kohli defends it out.
|11.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli, Length delivery outside off, Kohli pushes it to point.
|12.1 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Floated on off, flicked towards long on for a single.
|12.2 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, OUT! CAUGHT! Virat's poor run continues in this year's Indian T20 League. It seems as if he is struggling to adapt. Floated around off, Kohli looks to push it through the off side but instead chips it in the air towards Rohit Sharma at extra cover. The Mumbai skipper accepts the gift gleefully.
|AB de Villiers is the new batsman in.
|12.3 : Rahul Chahar to AB de Villiers, Brilliant bowling! Tossed up outside off, ABD goes for a free flowing drive but is lucky to not have edged that one behind as the ball is inches away from the outside edge there.
|12.4 : Rahul Chahar to AB de Villiers, Short and wide outside off, AB cuts it towards point for a couple.
|12.5 : Rahul Chahar to AB de Villiers, Floated on middle, ABD flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|12.6 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Flatter and outside off, Padikkal drops it to cover-point and takes a single.
|13.1 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball on the pads, Devdutt flicks it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
|13.2 : James Pattinson to AB de Villiers, Length ball outside off, de Villiers chips it towards covers and gets a single.
|13.3 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, Slower and shorter outside off, Devdutt looks to slap it through the off side but is beaten by the lack of pace.
|13.4 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, SIX! Clobbered! Fuller ball outside off, Padikkal lofts it handsomely over long off and gets a biggie.
|13.5 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, SIX! BACK TO BACK HITS! Length ball on off, it is in the hitting zone of Devdutt. Padikkal lofts it over long on and gets a maximum.
|13.6 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, Full and wide outside off, Devdutt looks to cut it but misses it.
|0.0 : James Pattinson is back on. 2-0-17-0 are his figures so far.
|14.1 : Krunal Pandya to AB de Villiers, Floated on off, driven through covers for a couple.
|14.2 : Krunal Pandya to AB de Villiers, FOUR! MUSCLED! Flatter and on middle, de Villiers pulls it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
|14.3 : Krunal Pandya to AB de Villiers, Full and on off, ABD pushes it towards long off for a single.
|14.4 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! HE WON'T STOP! Full and outside off, Padikkal goes for the lofted hit over covers. He knows that the fielder isÃ‚Â at deep point and takes the opportunity. The ball goes over the ropes on the bounce for a boundary.
|14.5 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, Full and on middle, Padikkal goes for the paddle sweep but just about manages to get it past the keeper for a single.
|14.6 : Krunal Pandya to AB de Villiers, Flatter on off, punched to long off for a single.
|0.0 : Krunal Pandya is back on. 2-0-10-0 are his figures so far.
|15.1 : Kieron Pollard to AB de Villiers, Length ball on middle, ABD flicks it to the leg side and gets off strike with a single.
|15.2 : Kieron Pollard to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! BEAUTIFUL! 50 up for Padikkal. Short and wide outside off, Devdutt waits for the ball to arrive before cutting it towards deep point for a boundary.
|0.0 : Kieron Pollard is into the attack.
|15.3 : Kieron Pollard to Devdutt Padikkal, Slower ball on off, Devdutt taps it towards point for a single.
|15.4 : Kieron Pollard to AB de Villiers, FOUR! This is ABD for you! Slower ball around good length and de Villiers slogs it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
|15.5 : Kieron Pollard to AB de Villiers, Another slower one on middle, ABD pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple this time.
|15.6 : Kieron Pollard to AB de Villiers, Slower outside off, ABD pushes it towards the off side and calls for a couple but the fielder at long off, Rahul Chahar is quick to get to the ball and release it quickly. In the end the batters settle for a single.
|16.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to AB de Villiers, FOUR! Terrific shot! Full delivery outside off, de Villiers lofts it over covers for a boundary.
|16.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to AB de Villiers, SIX! That is put away! Short ball on middle, de Villiers pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|16.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to AB de Villiers, PLAY AND A MISS! Short ball outside off, de Villiers looks to play an upper cut but misses it.
|0.0 : Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai have done well to remove Kohli here. But they need to break the partnership between Padikkal and AB de Villiers as ABD is the man who can change gears soon and cause Mumbai the pain. Bangalore on the other hand would love to see more of ABD in the middle as he is the key here for Bangalore if they are to get to 180 or even 190. Let's see what happens after this short break.
|16.6 : Trent Boult is back on.
|0.0 : Shivam Dube is the new man in.
|17.4 : Trent Boult to AB de Villiers, Short delivery on middle, de Villiers looks to flick but it comes off his helmet. It goes towards point. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|17.5 : Trent Boult to Shivam Dube, Short ball on middle, Dube pulls it over mid-wicket. It goes towards the fielder where Pollard picks on one bounce. The batsmen cross ends.
|17.6 : Trent Boult to AB de Villiers, SIX! Amazing shot! Back of a length delivery on middle, de Villiers pulls it over fine leg for a biggie.
|18.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shivam Dube, Back of a length ball on middle, Dube lofts it over mid on for a run.
|18.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to AB de Villiers, FOUR! Excellent batting from AB de Villiers! Full toss on middle, de Villiers lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|18.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to AB de Villiers, Short delivery on leg, de Villiers pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
|18.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shivam Dube, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short ball outside off, Dube plays an upper cut over point for a boundary.
|18.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shivam Dube, Short ball on middle, Dube mishits his pull shot down to long on for a single.
|18.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to AB de Villiers, SIX! That is hammered! Short of a length ball on middle, de Villiers pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|19.1 : James Pattinson to Shivam Dube, Slower length delivery outside off, Dube looks to go big but misses it.
|19.2 : James Pattinson to Shivam Dube, SIX! Slower delivery outside off, Dube lofts it over covers for a maximum.
|19.3 : James Pattinson to Shivam Dube, SIX! Length ball on middle, Dube flicks it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|18.6 : James Pattinson to bowl the final innings.
|19.4 : James Pattinson to Shivam Dube, Short ball on off, Dube pulls it over mid-wicket for a run.
|19.5 : James Pattinson to AB de Villiers, Short and outside off, de Villiers guides it towards third man for a single.
|19.6 : James Pattinson to Shivam Dube, SIX! Short ball on middle, Dube lofts it over long on for a maximum. BANGALORE FINISH ON 201 FOR 3!Ã‚Â
|16.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to AB de Villiers, Back of a length delivery on middle, de Villiers looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|16.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Full delivery on leg, Padikkal looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards point. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|16.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to AB de Villiers, SIX! That is hammered! Full ball on middle, de Villiers lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|17.1 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, OUT! CAUGHT! The stand is broken! Short delivery on middle, Padikkal pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards mid-wicket where Pollard takes a good catch.
|17.2 : Trent Boult to AB de Villiers, Short ball on middle, de Villiers pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
|17.3 : Trent Boult to Shivam Dube, Full toss on leg, Dube flicks it towards short fine leg where Pattinson does well to stop it. The batsmen still manage to take the single.
|19.6 : Ã‚Â Devdutt Padikkal is down for an interview. He starts by saying that he is happy with his performance. Adds that Finch was going well that is why he started slow. Mentions the pitch is helping the spinners and their spinners will have a chance against the Mumbai batsmen. On batting with de Villiers he says that it is dream come true as a couple of years back he used to watch him play from the dugout.
|An Abraham Benjamin de Villier's special takes Bangalore to a total which is above par on this surface or may be a winning one. Bangalore after being put into bat started with Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle. Finch today was in a different mood as he brought out his brutal self to display. Playing all range of shorts in the Powerplay, though he was assisted by two dropped catches by the Mumbai fielders as he went onto smash a fifty of his own. He though soon departed after his hal
|Mumbai started bowling with a plan but soon were proven as mere spectators as Finch went bang bang in the middle. Though they regrouped during the time out as they got their first breakthrough in the 9th over. Further they did enough to pull the game back during the middle overs with the bowling of Rahul Chahar and the pacers. Rohit was brilliant in rotating his bowlers but as has been the case in this year's Indian T20 League the bowlers are taken to the cleaners during the last 5 overs and tha
|So the target for Mumbai is 202 in 20 overs. Can Mumbai chase it down to defy all odds and theories of team batting first wins? Or will this total turn out to be a winning total for Bangalore? Don't go anywhere and do join us to find out as the chase is not far. Do join us on the other side of this short break for Mumbai's reply.Ã‚Â