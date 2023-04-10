|Batsmen
|5.4 : Mark Wood to Virat Kohli, 1 run.
|5.3 : Mark Wood to Virat Kohli, SIX! Oh, what a shot that is! Short of a length around off, Virat KohliÂ stands tall and nonchalantly whips it over the cow corner fence for a biggie. The 50 is up for Bangalore.
|5.2 : Mark Wood to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Thumped back! Full and straight again, Virat KohliÂ backs away and powers it right back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|4.6 : Mark WoodÂ comes into the attack now.
|5.1 : Mark Wood to Faf du Plessis, Right on the money to start with as Mark WoodÂ serves a full and straight one. Faf du PlessisÂ clips it away past square leg for a single.
|4.6 : Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, Short and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ drags this one to deep square leg and keeps the strike with a single.
|4.5 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Shortens his length and bowls it on off and middle, Virat KohliÂ works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|4.4 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Full and at the stumps, Virat KohliÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|4.3 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, SIX! SHOT!Â Short and on middle, Virat KohliÂ stays back and thumps it flat and over long on for a maximum.Â
|4.2 : Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, Fuller and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ drives it to long off for a single.
|4.1 : Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, Darted in short and on leg, Faf du PlessisÂ nudges it to square leg. A wayward throw to the keeper by Jaydev UnadkatÂ but no harm done.Â
|3.6 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, Short of a length on middle, Virat KohliÂ steps out again but can only push it to mid off. Antoehr good over for Bangalore.Â
|3.5 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, Keeps it back of a length around off, Virat KohliÂ tries to guide it behind square on the off side but finds gully.
|3.4 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, Shorter and on off, Virat KohliÂ taps it off the back foot to backward point for a dot.Â
|3.3 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Sublime timing! Fuller this time and on off by Avesh Khan, Virat KohliÂ gets on the front foot and times the drive through covers for yet another boundary.Â
|3.2 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, A stifled appeal for LBW but turned down! On a length and angling in on leg, Virat KohliÂ tries to clip this one but misses. The ball raps him on the front pad but the ball was sliding down leg.Â
|3.1 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Glorious! Back of a length around off, Virat KohliÂ gets on top of the bounce and punches it on the up. Hits it well wide of deep cover and collects a boundary.Â
|2.6 : Avesh KhanÂ (1-0-11-0) to continue...
|Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Bowls it full and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ clear his front leg and hoicks it wide of mid on. Beats mid on to his right and the fast outfield does the rest.Â
|2.5 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Short and on middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ clips it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for one.
|2.4 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Keeps it tad short and slower on off, Virat KohliÂ pushes it to point for a dot.
|2.3 : Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, Short and angling at the pads, Faf du PlessisÂ works it to deep mid-wicket for another single.Â
|2.2 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Short and quicker at the stumps, Virat KohliÂ makes room and smacks it wide of long off. A slight fumble there at long off but the batters settle with one.Â
|0.0 : Krunal PandyaÂ is into the attack now.
|2.1 : Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, Short and on off, Faf du PlessisÂ knocks it down to long off for a single.
|1.6 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, Two Leg byes! Avesh KhanÂ sees the batter make room and follows him on a good length, Virat KohliÂ misses the clip. The ball rolls wide of fine leg and batters run two. An expensive first over by Avesh Khan, 13 runs came off it.Â
|1.5 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, Pacy delivery on a hard length, on off, Virat KohliÂ stays in the crease and looks to run it down but misses.
|1.4 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Back of a length this time and on off, Virat KohliÂ takes a step forward and slaps it over extra cover for four more runs.Â
|1.3 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, SIX! Edgy! Bends his back and goes short around off, Virat KohliÂ tries to pull this one off the front foot. Gets a top edge and the ball flies towards the fine leg fenceÂ for a maximum.Â
|1.2 : Avesh Khan to Virat Kohli, Sees the batter advance and shortens his length, bowls it on middle, Virat KohliÂ drops this one towards silly point and wants a single. Faf du PlessisÂ though isn't interested and sends Kohli back.Â
|0.6 : Avesh KhanÂ to steam in from the other end.
|1.1 : Avesh Khan to Faf du Plessis, Begins his spell with a length deliveryÂ in the channel outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ moves across and pushes it towards cover-point for one.
|0.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Faf du Plessis, Bowls it on a good length and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ shuffles and clips it to deep square leg. Opens his account with a single. A tidy first over by Jaydev Unadkat.Â
|0.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Faf du Plessis, Shortish delivery on off, Faf du PlessisÂ hangs back and taps it straight to backward point.Â
|0.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Virat Kohli, Good-length delivery around off by Jaydev Unadkat, Virat KohliÂ punches it nicely to deep cover for a single.
|0.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Virat Kohli, Shorter and outside off, Virat KohliÂ uses his feet again and dabs it along the ground to point.Â
|0.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Virat Kohli, Virat KohliÂ and Bangalore are underway! On a length and just outside off, Virat KohliÂ gives the charge and slices it over cover for a couple of runs. Intent shown straightaway by Kohli.Â
|0.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Virat Kohli, Starts on a good length on off from over the wicket, a hint of inward movement, Virat KohliÂ gets forward and times the drive to extra cover.
|0.0 : We are ready for the start of play! The two umpires walk out to the middle followed by the Bangalore opening pair of skipper Faf du PlessisÂ and Virat Kohli. The players of Lucknow also stride out to the middle and take their positions on the field. Jaydev UnadkatÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Mahipal Lomror (In for Akash Deep), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Anuj Rawat (In for Karn Sharma), David Willey, Wayne Parnell (In for Michael Bracewell), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.Â Â
|Nicholas PooranÂ is in for a quick chat. He says that they are off to a decent start in the tournament and the time with Lucknow has been amazing so far. Shares that he is happy to contribute and the team has done well with the two wins at home. Adds that he hopes that they can leave Bangalore with a win. Mentions that the batters have been good and bowlers have accepted the challenge as well. On Mark Wood, he says that he is rapid and it has been exciting to keep wickets while he is bowling. Ad
|Faf du Plessis, the captain of Bangalore, says this wicket looks drier than the last game and adds that they were sceptical about what to do. Shares that they were not at their best the other day and he hopes to make it right in this game. Informs that Wayne ParnellÂ comes in to strengthen the pace attack and Mahipal LomrorÂ comes in as well and will bat at number 3.
|Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan (In for Yash Thakur), Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood (In for Romario Shepherd), Ravi Bishnoi.
|KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow,Â says that they will bowl first and they are just going by the history of the ground and it is generally a chasing ground. Adds that for him it is still home as he has played all of his cricket here and they lost narrowly to Chennai away from home and would want to hold their nerve a bit better this time around. Informs that they have made a few changes as Mark WoodÂ comes back with Romario ShepherdÂ and Yash ThakurÂ going out amongst others.
|Impact players nominated by Lucknow - Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad and Daniel Sams.Â
|Impact players nominated by Bangalore - Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell andÂ Sonu Yadav.
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of KL RahulÂ and Lucknow have opted to BOWL first.Â