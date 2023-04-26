|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . 1 | 4 . . . . 4
|Last bat : Jason Royb Vyshak Vijay Kumar56(29b4x45x6) SR:193.10, FoW:88/2 (10 Ovs)
|12.3 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Nitish Rana, Wide!
|12.2 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Venkatesh Iyer, Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ serves a short one again, with some width on offer this time. Venkatesh IyerÂ gets on top of it and cuts it hard through point for just a single.
|12.1 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Nitish Rana, Back of a length, Nitish RanaÂ pulls this to deep mid-wicket from outside off. One taken.
|11.6 : Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ (2-0-13-2) switches ends now.
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Venkatesh Iyer, Shorter, outside off. Iyer cuts it hard to deep point for two runs.
|11.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! Impeccable placement. It is pitched up, in the channel. Venkatesh IyerÂ shuffles a touch and carves it to wide of long off. Glenn MaxwellÂ rushes to his right and dives that side but in vain.
|11.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Nitish Rana, Nitish RanaÂ slogs this short ball behind square on the leg side for one more.
|11.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Venkatesh Iyer, Iyer punches this flat ball down to long off for a single.
|11.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! A welcome boundary for Kolkata. It is short, on leg. Iyer uses his feet and whips it through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence.
|11.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Nitish Rana, Floated and full, on off. Rana gets forward and tucks it into mid-wicket for one.
|10.6 : Harshal Patel to Venkatesh Iyer, A dot to end the over! It is fuller, on off. Iyer tries to hit it through the line once again, but it goes back to the bowler off the inner half.
|10.5 : Harshal Patel to Nitish Rana, Shortish, wide of off. Rana hangs back and cuts it hard through covers for one.
|10.4 : Harshal Patel to Venkatesh Iyer, Venkatesh IyerÂ rotates the strike now, as he drives this full ball to sweeper cover. There is protection in the deep.
|10.3 : Harshal Patel to Nitish Rana, Very full, on off. Rana clips it to square leg for one. The Kolkata skipper gets off the mark now.
|10.2 : Harshal Patel to Venkatesh Iyer, On a length, wide of off. Iyer slices it down to third man for one.
|10.1 : Harshal Patel to Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal PatelÂ hurls a length ball, on top of off. Iyer stands tall and punches it into covers off his back foot. The fielder there makes a half-stop.
|Harshal Patel to Venkatesh Iyer, WIDE! Good length, sliding down leg. Iyer tries to chase it but misses it completely. Wided.
|9.6 : Who will walk out now? It will be Nitish Rana.
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Jason Roy, OUT! TIMBER! Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ with a double blow and Jason RoyÂ has to depart. Goes full and pace on, angling it into the leg stump. Roy walks right across the stumps and looks to flick it away but the ball just zips through and beats the bat and crashes into the leg stump. Not the way Roy would have liked to get out but he has to walk back after a blistering knock. Bangalore in the ascendancy at the moment.
|9.5 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Venkatesh Iyer, Hurls across a length ball outside the off stump, this is played away through the cover region for one.
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Venkatesh Iyer, WIDE! Attempted slower one, on a length and angling down the leg side. Wide called.
|9.4 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Jason Roy, Floats it up a bit on a length and well outside the off stump, Jason RoyÂ taps this one to the left of deep point for a single.
|9.3 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Venkatesh Iyer, Hard length around leg stump, Venkatesh IyerÂ comes down the track and backs away before hitting it on the up toward deep cover for one.
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Venkatesh Iyer, WIDE! A quick bumper, over leg stump and this one flies over the batter's head. Venkatesh IyerÂ ducks under it and wide is called for height.
|9.2 : Venkatesh IyerÂ is the new man in.
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Narayan Jagadeesan, OUT! CAUGHT! Narayan JagadeesanÂ is finally let out of his misery and Bangalore have their first wicket. Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ bangs in a good short ball, a bit slower but gets it to climb high.Â Jagadeesan stays deep in the crease and looks to take it on but ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes high and toward deep mid-wicket where David WilleyÂ backtracks a bit and takes it safely just inside the ropes.
|9.1 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Jason Roy, This is bowled on the shorter side and pushed well outside the off stump, Jason RoyÂ reaches out and cuts it in front of square on the off side for a single.
|8.6 : Harshal Patel to Narayan Jagadeesan, Almost gets chopped on! Slower one, bowled into the pitch and pushed outside off. Narayan JagadeesanÂ throws his hands at it but gets an under edge that just goes past the leg stump.
|8.5 : Harshal Patel to Jason Roy, This is bowled into the deck and outside off, Jason RoyÂ gets on top of the bounce and rolls his hands over the ball to pull it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|8.4 : Harshal Patel to Narayan Jagadeesan, Full and outside off, jammed out through the cover region for one.Â Jagadeesan looks for two but Jason RoyÂ denies it.
|8.3 : Harshal Patel to Narayan Jagadeesan, FOUR!Â Jagadeesan gets one away! Pace on this time, short and outside off,Â Jagadeesan shuffles a bit past the off stump and slaps it away wide of third man for a boundary.
|8.2 : Harshal Patel to Narayan Jagadeesan, Pace off, full and wide outside off, Narayan JagadeesanÂ tries to reach it but fails to get any bat on it.
|8.1 : Harshal Patel to Jason Roy, Harshal PatelÂ comes into the attack and starts with a short and wide one. Jason RoyÂ cuts it off the back foot but straight to deep point for one and he lets out another big grunt in frustration as he feels he should have put that away.
|7.6 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Jason Roy, Takes pace off now and bowls it full and wide, Jason RoyÂ lets out a big grunt as he drives it toward sweeper cover for another single.
|7.5 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Narayan Jagadeesan, In no man's land! A sharp bumper this, comes in around the helmet and Narayan JagadeesanÂ goes for the hook.Â Jagadeesan mistimes it badly and the ball falls just over backward square leg. The batters getÂ one.
|7.4 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Jason Roy, Short ball over the stumps, Jason RoyÂ plays a controlled pull shot down to deep mid-wicket and turns the strike over.
|7.3 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Narayan Jagadeesan, Banged in a bit and over middle, Narayan JagadeesanÂ short-arm jabs it over wide mid on and picks up a single.
|7.1 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Jason Roy, FIFTY for Jason RoyÂ in just 22 balls and it has been a power-packed display from him thus far. Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ starts with a fuller delivery around off, Roy smashes the ball right back at the bowler who manages to get a hand on it. The ball deflects toward mid on and they get a single. Hard to call that one a dropped chance.
|7.2 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Narayan Jagadeesan, Short and wide outside off, Narayan JagadeesanÂ plays the square cut wide of the man at deep point and picks up a couple of runs.
|6.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Narayan Jagadeesan, Narayan JagadeesanÂ is getting a bit bogged down here. Flatter and on a nagging length, turning into the pads,Â Jagadeesan pushes it out to the right of the bowler.
|6.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy, Good fielding! Floats this one up full and on the stumps, Jason RoyÂ gets in position for the reverse sweep and gets it to the left of the man at short third man who makes a good diving stop. Just the single then.
|6.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Narayan Jagadeesan, Short and wide, this is cut away off the back foot to deep point for a single.
|6.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Narayan Jagadeesan, Quicker and angled into the pads, Narayan JagadeesanÂ tucks it straight to mid-wicket.
|6.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Narayan Jagadeesan, Flatter one, angling into middle, Narayan JagadeesanÂ punches it out toward short cover.
|6.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Narayan Jagadeesan, Here comes the wrong 'un, fuller around off and turning in a long way. Narayan JagadeesanÂ goes on the back foot to keep it out.
|5.6 : Strategic break! This has been an ideal start for Kolkata, all thanks to Jason RoyÂ who has moved to 48 runs off just 20 ball. Narayan JagadeesanÂ meanwhile took his time to find his rhythm, but has been able to find the odd boundaries. Virat KohliÂ has been in constant pressure of changing his bowlers here. He certainly needs to break this stand as early as possible, because it can hurt them a lot, if Roy continues to find boundaries at will.
|Shahbaz Ahmed to Jason Roy, SIX! A fourth six in the over and Jason RoyÂ is in overdrive mode here. This is angled into the legs once again, Roy manages to get his front leg out of the way and absolutely smashes this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 25 off that over!
|5.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Jason Roy, Follows the batter down leg, Jason RoyÂ looks to sweep but misses.
|5.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Jason Roy, SIX! Just over! This is dragged down a bit and angled into the batter, Jason RoyÂ rocks back and pulls it flat toward deep mid-wicket where the fielder comes in instead of staying on the ropes and the ball goes over him for another maximum.
|5.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Jason Roy, SIX! Back-to-back maximums! Full and angled into the pads, Jason RoyÂ gets down on one knee and heaves it powerfully over the square leg fence for another six.
|5.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Jason Roy, SIX! What a shot! Shahbaz AhmedÂ sees Jason RoyÂ advancing and tries to fire it in at the legs. Roy adjusts and just plays a checked drive over mid on and clears the fence for a maximum.
|0.0 : Shahbaz AhmedÂ is into the attack now.
|5.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Narayan Jagadeesan, Starts off with a shorter delivery around off, Narayan JagadeesanÂ punches it away through wide mid on for a single.
|4.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy, An appeal for lbw but turned down! Wanindu HasarangaÂ is convinced that he got his man and Virat KohliÂ takes the review. Coming to the delivery, it is looped up, around off. Jason RoyÂ prods and tries to sweep it away but misses. He gets pinged high on his pads. The Ball Tracking confirms that the ball is pitching outside the line and the original decision stands.
|4.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy, FOUR! Jason RoyÂ spoils the over for the spinner with this boundary off the last ball. A bit flatter, on off. Jason RoyÂ reverse hits it through cover-point for a cracking boundary.
|4.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy, Much quicker and full, on leg. Jason RoyÂ takes a blow on his shoes. Certainly going down leg.
|4.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy, Shorter, on middle. Roy moves back and helps it back to the bowler.
|4.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Narayan Jagadeesan, Flighted and full, on off. Narayan JagadeesanÂ taps it out to mid off. He scampers across for a quick single.
|0.0 : Wanindu HasarangaÂ comes into the attack now.
|4.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy, Very full, on off. Roy sweeps it to square leg for one.
|3.2 : David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, FOUR! Solid timing! Narayan JagadeesanÂ is on a roll! Willey pitches it up, on off. Narayan JagadeesanÂ stands tall, hits it through the line and gets it through covers for four more.Â
|3.6 : David Willey to Jason Roy, Full length, on off. Roy knocks it down the park and takes a single. A great over for Kolkata, 17 runs come off it.Â
|3.5 : David Willey to Jason Roy, SIX! This is huge! Jason RoyÂ made this flick look so effortless. It is fuller, on leg stump. Jason RoyÂ picks it up nice and early to dispatch it over the square leg fence for a maximum.
|3.4 : David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, Full length, on off. Narayan JagadeesanÂ dabs it out to mid off and crosses.
|3.3 : David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, Length, on off, defended to point.
|3.2 : David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, WIDE! David WilleyÂ errs in his line this time and spills it down leg. The umpire extends his arms and rightly so.
|0.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Jason Roy, FOUR! Jason RoyÂ and Kolkata are off the mark. Siraj goes full, outside off. Jason RoyÂ uses his feel and slaps it down the park, to long on for a fine boundary.Â
|0.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Jason Roy, A length ball, on fourth stump. Jason RoyÂ punches it through the line but only to find a fielder at covers.
|0.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Jason Roy, Mohammed SirajÂ starts with a pace-up delivery, swinging in late, on off. Roy gets forward and defends it solidly.
|David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, FOUR! Narayan JagadeesanÂ finds the gap and the boundary as well. This will boost his confidence as well. A length ball, outside off. Narayan JagadeesanÂ gets on top of it and crunches it through the cover region for four.
|2.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Jason Roy, A sharp bumper, angling down leg. Jason RoyÂ swivels and tries to hook it away but misses. Dinesh KarthikÂ and Mohammed SirajÂ put in a loud appeal but the finger stays down. They have a chat with Kohli, but go against taking the review.
|2.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Jason Roy, FOUR! Jason RoyÂ continues to find boundaries at will. His third one of the inning. It is very full, outside off. Jason RoyÂ gets on his front foot and creams it through covers. The ball has enough legs to reach the fence.
|2.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Narayan Jagadeesan, Length ball, that jags back in from outside off. Narayan JagadeesanÂ guides it through point for one.
|2.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Narayan Jagadeesan, Mohammed SirajÂ digs in a short one, wide of off, with a lot of pace on it. Narayan JagadeesanÂ tries to break his shackles but only connects with thin air.
|2.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Narayan Jagadeesan, Narayan JagadeesanÂ flicks this length ball to mid-wicket off his pads.
|2.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Narayan Jagadeesan, Siraj serves a length ball, in the channel, it jags away. Narayan JagadeesanÂ tries to go after it but misses.
|1.6 : David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, A single to end the over! A length ball, over off. Narayan JagadeesanÂ stays back and guides it through the gap past backward point. One taken.
|1.4 : David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, Two dots in a row! Length ball, on leg stump. Narayan JagadeesanÂ shuffles and nudges it to mid-wicket once again. He could not get his bottom hand into play here.
|1.5 : David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, Fuller, angling across, outside off. Narayan JagadeesanÂ leans forward and pushes it gently into covers. This has been a brilliant comeback from Willey.
|1.3 : David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, Full, on leg. Narayan JagadeesanÂ clips it into mid-wicket.
|1.1 : David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, Slower length ball, on off. Narayan JagadeesanÂ steps outside the crease and defends it under his eyes.
|0.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Jason Roy, A dot now! Good length, on top of middle. Jason RoyÂ shuffles and flicks it to mid on.
|1.2 : David Willey to Narayan Jagadeesan, FOUR! Narayan JagadeesanÂ now gets into the act. Gets a bit fortunate this time. Good length, outside off. Narayan JagadeesanÂ looks to ride the bounce but it catches the outside edge. The ball flies down to third man for four runs.Â
|0.6 : David WilleyÂ to operate from the other end.
|Mohammed Siraj to Jason Roy, Fuller, tailing into the batter. Jason RoyÂ gets undone by the pace here and gets pinged on his pads. The ball rolls out to short third, but Roy even struggles to spot the ball after the impact.
|0.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Jason Roy, FOUR! Jason RoyÂ is on a roll. This is a much better shot. It is a full-length ball, on fourth stump. Jason Roy stands tall and crunches it down to long off, for a boundary.
|0.3 : Mohammed SirajÂ feels that the ball is a bit out of shape and gives it to the umpire. The umpire performs the gauge test and finds that the ball is fine. We are good to continue.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin! The two umpires walk out to the middle as the Bangalore players take their positions on the field. Jason RoyÂ will open the innings for Kolkata alongside Narayan Jagadeesan. Mohammed SirajÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Virat Kohli, the stand-in skipper of BangaloreÂ says that they will bowl first and it is a no-brainer as they chase well and it's a chance to do things well again. Adds that it wasn't difficult for him to step in and it has been fun so far because of the way the team has been playing. On Faf du Plessis, he says that the team remains as it is and he will play the same Impact Player role and he should be back to full fitness from the next game. Reckons that it is a good chasing ground and mentions
|Nitish Rana, the captain of Kolkata is in for a chat. He starts by saying this game is very important for them, and it is time to step up and stay in the contest. Mentions that they have shown glimpses of how they perform as a unit. Tells that they haven't been lucky with the injuries as well, which has forced them to keep chopping and changing their playing XI. States that there is a positive atmosphere in the dressing room and he hopes the boys can do well.
|Impact Players for Kolkata - Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Litton DasÂ and Kulwant Khejroliya.
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Venkatesh IyerÂ (In for Suyash Sharma),Â Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav AroraÂ (In for Kulwant Khejroliya), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
|Impact Players for Bangalore - Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat.
|Bangalore (PLAYING XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal PatelÂ (In for Faf du Plessis),Â Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangalore. They will BOWL first.