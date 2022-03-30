|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . 2 | . 1 . 2 1 .
|Last bat : Sheldon Jackson (W)b Wanindu Hasaranga0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:67/6 (9 Ovs)
|8.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sunil Narine, OUT! CAUGHT AT POINT! Hasaranga has two and Kolkata have now lost half their side. The Lankan dishes out a fuller delivery, turning away, Narine rocks back to heave it over the leg side but gets a top edge instead. It loops tamely towards point and Akash DeepÂ takes the simplest of catches. Akash has been in the thick of things this evening. Kolkata in tatters!
|Strategic Time-Out!Â Just the start Bangalore needed with the ball after their bowlers had an off day in the previous game. They came out withÂ better plans and more importantly the execution in the middle was spot on. Five wickets down and that includes a big one of Kolkata skipper, Shreyas Iyer. Kolkata have a tough task ahead of them from hereon and they need something special from the likes of Sam BillingsÂ and Andre RussellÂ to take them to a par score, at least.
|8.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sam Billings, Almost a return catch! Floated and full, around off and spinning away, Billings gets forward to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge. It flies past the diving bowler and goes to long off. They cross.
|8.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sam Billings, Turning back in from around off, a touch short in length and cramping the batter for room, Sam defends it back.
|8.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sam Billings, SIX! Easy pickings for the Englishman! A gift from Hasaranga, around off, Billings gives the charge and clobbers it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|8.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sam Billings, Flighted delivery, full and around middle, Billing reverse-sweeps it through point for a couple of runs.
|7.6 : Akash Deep to Sunil Narine, Swing and a miss! Width on offer outside off, short in length, Narine throws his bat at it but fails to connect. 12 from the over!
|7.5 : Akash Deep to Sam Billings, Angling down the leg side, on a good length, Sam tucks it behind square leg and opens his account with a single.
|7.4 : Akash Deep to Sunil Narine, Serves it on a length around off, Narine hammers it to sweeper cover for a single.
|7.3 : Akash Deep to Sunil Narine, Short in length and outside off, this time Narine withdraws his pull shot.
|7.2 : Akash Deep to Sunil Narine, SIX! Off the top edge! Not convincing but this is how he bats. Short and around off, Narine tries to pull but it takes the top edge and flies all the way over third man. Lucky boundary but at this stage, Kolkata will take everything.
|7.1 : Akash Deep to Sunil Narine, FOUR! That's a magnificent shot from Narine! He is not going to get bogged down and will play his shots. A touch short in length, around middle and off, Narine hangs on the back foot and whacks it over mid off.
|6.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sam Billings, Quicker and on middle, worked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket. Top over from the Lankan magician!
|6.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sam Billings, Shout for an lbw but the finger has stayed down. Flighted and full, on middle and turning back in, Billings has not picked it and is hit on the pads as he draws forward to defend. The appeal is not entertained, maybe going down.
|6.4 : Sam BillingsÂ is the next man in.
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Shreyas Iyer, OUT! Shreyas holes out! Wicket number 4 goes down for Kolkata and they are staring down the barrel. A very ordinary shot selection from the skipper given the condition of his team. Loopy and full, landing close to off, Shreyas attacks it and tries to power it over long on. He though doesn't get the elevation and it's a simple catch for Faf du PlessisÂ in the deep. Bangalore are all over Kolkata at the moment.
|6.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Sunil Narine, Short in length, around off and turning away, Narine rocks back and punches it in front of square on the off side for a single.
Will we see Mohammed Siraj bowling another over? No, it is time for some spin now. Wanindu Hasaranga is into the attack.
|6.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Shreyas Iyer, A touch flatter and shorter on middle, Shreyas goes back and taps it down to the off side for a quick run.
|6.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Shreyas Iyer, Flighted delivery, full and around off, Shreyas IyerÂ presses forward and defends it to the off side.
|5.5 : Sunil NarineÂ is the next man in.
|5.6 : Akash Deep to Sunil Narine, Back of a length, around leg, Narine defends it back from the crease. At the end of the Powerplay, Kolkata are struggling at 44/3!
|5.5 : Akash Deep to Nitish Rana, OUT! Excellent running catch from David Willey and Kolkata lose their third wicket. Nitish Rana once again attempts to take on the bowler with his pull shot but gets dismissed. Akash DeepÂ digs it in short, around off at 140 clicks, Rana's pull shot only fetches a top edge and the ball flies behind square leg. David WilleyÂ is stationed at short fine leg, he immediately runs across to his right and completes the catch with a slide. Brilliant work, Kolkata are in e
|4.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Ajinkya Rahane, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one goes down, it is Rahane now and it has been a good start for Bangalore! Siraj bangs it short on middle. Rahane hangs back and pulls it. However, he fails to get enough distance and ends up finding Shahbaz AhmedÂ at deep square leg. He takes a good catch and Bangalore will look to build pressure on Kolkata now with two early wickets.
|5.4 : Akash Deep to Nitish Rana, Lands it on a length, around middle and off, Rana goes back and defends it to the off side.
|5.3 : Akash Deep to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Good placement! A low full toss wide outside off, Nitish RanaÂ reaches out for it and steers it behind backward point for a boundary.Â
|Akash Deep to Nitish Rana, Shortish and close to off, angling away, Rana steps back to make room and have a big go at it but misses. Called a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming...
|5.2 : Akash Deep to Nitish Rana, SIX! What a shot! Rana opens his account with a biggie. Making his intentions clear very early. Short in length, around off, Nitish rocks back and rockets it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|5.1 : Akash Deep to Shreyas Iyer, Around off, on a length, Shreyas drives it to the right of cover-point and steals a single.
|4.6 : Nitish RanaÂ walks in next.
|4.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Shreyas Iyer,Â Goes fuller on off. Iyer drives it to mid off for a single.
|4.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Shreyas Iyer, Ohh...a difficult chance for Siraj off his own bowling, it goes down! Lands on a length, on middle. Iyer makes room and looks to hit it away but ends up hitting it back to the bowler. Siraj leans down and looks to catch it but fails to pouch it cleanly.
|4.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Ajinkya Rahane, Again drifts on the pads! Back of a length, around leg. Rahane looks to clip it but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards short fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
|4.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Easy pickings for a player like Shreyas Iyer! Lands on a length, on middle. Iyer just clips it fine towards fine leg for a boundary. A valiant effort by the fielder in the deep as he dives to stop it but fails and it goes away toÂ the fence.
|4.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Shreyas Iyer, On a length, on middle. Iyer works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Mohammed Siraj changes his ends.
|Akash Deep to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Nicely played! Class of Rahane written all over it! Back of a length, around off. Rahane rides the bounce and steers it past short third man, in the gap, for a boundary. End of a successful first over from Akash Deep but heÂ ended up conceding 11 runs as well.
|3.5 : Akash Deep to Ajinkya Rahane, Nice carry and bounce! Short and wide outside off. It zips off the surface and beats Rahane who looks to cut it.
|3.4 : Akash Deep to Ajinkya Rahane, On the shorter side again, on off. Rahane with a short-arm jab. It goes in the air towards deep mid-wicket and the batters run a couple.
|3.3 : Akash Deep to Shreyas Iyer, Back of a length, on middle. Iyer clips it to deep square leg for a single.
|3.2 : Akash Deep to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! The Kolkata skipper is off the mark in style! This is a fullish delivery on off. Iyer leans forward and creams it through covers for a lovely boundary. This is a shot of a man in form.
|0.0 : Shreyas IyerÂ is the new batter at number 3 for Kolkata.
|3.1 : Akash Deep to Venkatesh Iyer, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! What a start for Akash Deep! Venkatesh IyerÂ was not looking comfortable in the middle and finally departs now. Back of a length, on middle. Iyer is slightly early as he looks to work it towards the leg side. The ball also hurries him a bit as that bounced sharply. It takes the shoulder of his bat and goes in the air towards the leg side and Akash DeepÂ off his own bowling speeds to his left and takes a fine running catch. Bangalore have
Change in bowling. Akash Deep has been brought into the attack.
|David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, Iyer dances down the track and David WilleyÂ decides to shorten his length, on off. Iyer defends it towards the off side and takes a single. Good disciplined start by Bangalore.
|2.5 : David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, A length delivery that is angled on middle and leg. Iyer looks to clip it but fails to get any timing on it.
|2.4 : David Willey to Ajinkya Rahane, Back of a length, outside off. Rahane uses the depth of the crease and punches it to deep cover for a single.
|2.3 : David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, Serves a fullish delivery on leg,Â Iyer looks to clip it but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards the leg side and a quick single is taken. A stifled appeal for an LBW but nothing serious.
|2.2 : David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, Beaten! A good-length delivery that pitches around off and shoots up slightly. Iyer looks to defend it from his crease but gets beaten as the ball climbs over the blade.
|2.1 : David Willey to Ajinkya Rahane, Serves a length delivery on middle. Rahane clips it to deep square leg for a single.
|1.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Venkatesh Iyer, Lands on a length and around off again. It bounces a bit extra than Iyer anticipated. The ball hits him high on the bat as he looks to defend. It goes through the gully region and a couple of runs are taken. Barring that first ball, it was an excellent over from Siraj.
|1.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Venkatesh Iyer, Serves a length delivery on middle and leg, Iyer blocks it out on the leg side.
|1.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Venkatesh Iyer, Beats him this time! A good-length delivery and angling across the batter. There is plenty of away movement. It is outside off and Iyer looks to drive again but gets beaten off the outside edge.
|1.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Venkatesh Iyer, Ohhh...almost drags this back onto the stumps! A good-length delivery, around off. Iyer looks to drive it on up. However, he gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball rolls just past the stumps. Better length from Siraj!
There is a silly mid off in place, right next to the non-striker.
|1.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Venkatesh Iyer, Pulls his length back and it is angled across again. It is outside off and Venkatesh IyerÂ leaves it alone.
|1.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! Siraj is greeted with a boundary! This is fullish and going across the batter, around off. Iyer drives it through cover-point for a boundary. Lovely timing from the left-hander!
Mohammed Siraj to steam in from the other end.
|0.5 : David Willey to Ajinkya Rahane, Lands on a length, around off. Rahane defends it towards point. Not much swing so far!
|0.4 : David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, Angling on middle and leg again. Venkatesh IyerÂ flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|0.3 : David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, Back of a length, on leg. Venkatesh IyerÂ clips it wide of short fine leg and takes a couple. He is off the mark.
|0.2 : David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, Goes fuller on off. Venkatesh IyerÂ drives it to covers. Willey will be looking for swing early on and it is important thatÂ he bowls fuller.
|0.1 : David Willey to Ajinkya Rahane, Ajinkya RahaneÂ and Kolkata are underway straightaway! David WilleyÂ starts with a length delivery on off. Rahane dabs it towards point and takes a quick single. The fielder runs forward and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Comfortable run, in the end, good running.
|0.6 : David Willey to Ajinkya Rahane, Ohh...this time he finds some movement and beats Rahane! A fullish delivery and outside off, Rahane takes a step or two forward and looks to push inside the line but the ball beats the outside edge of his blade.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! It is a clash between two teams with a huge fanbase and the Bangalore fans will be hoping to see their team register its first win today. Can they set the tone with the new ball? Ajinkya RahaneÂ and Venkatesh IyerÂ are the openers for Kolkata. David WilleyÂ to serve the first over. Here we go...
|BangaloreÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee (In place of Shivam Mavi), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
|Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Kolkata,Â says that he would have loved to bowl first as well due to the dew factor. Adds that they didn't learn too much from the last game as the bowlers did the majority of the job. He is looking forward to putting up the runs on the board. Informs that they have made one change - Tim Southee comes in for Shivam Mavi. Signs off by saying that he has been enjoying captaincy and praises the management for all the support. He just wants to carry forward the momentum
|Faf du Plessis, the captain of Bangalore, smiles and says that it's no surprise that they want to bowl. Adds that the pitch looks similar to the last time but he feels it's a bit tacky and dew could be a factor again. Mentions that there were a lot of positives for them in the last game and he sounds pleased with the way they constructed their batting innings. Wants to improve small things with their bowling and informs us that they are going in with the same XI.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangalore. They have elected to BOWL first.Â
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|Bangalore, on the other hand, lost their opening game in a typical Bangalore fashion. They put a big score on the board, courtesy of a fantastic knock by their new skipper, Faf du PlessisÂ and some nice finishing touches by Dinesh Karthik. However, despite possessing some quality bowlers in their lineup, they buckled under pressure against a strong Punjab batting lineup and will be looking to iron out flaws tonight. Can they put forward an all-round performance this time around and register thei
|PITCH REPORT -Â Morne Morkel is down for a pitch report. HeÂ says that the wicket looks drier than the first game but tells that it is still a very good wicket. He adds that the side boundaries are big and straight boundaries are short here. He mentions that the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first as it does get wet and it is quite tricky to control.
|Kolkata did a lot of things right in their first encounter right from the start as Umesh YadavÂ set the tone with the new ball. They have a quality spin attack at their disposal and they will hope that their bowlers continue the good work. With the bat, it was Ajinkya RahaneÂ who displayed his class and one of the key aspects of any successful team in the Indian T20 League, is the quality of local talent and Kolkata is the one team that has plenty of them. It is all about keeping the winning mom
|India's biggest cricketing party continues as we get ready for another high-profile encounter where Bangalore will face off against Kolkata at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The finalist of the last year, Kolkata have started the tournament with a clinical performance whereas Bangalore went down in a high-scoring affair. It promises to be a mouth-watering contest and we welcome everyone around the world to our coverage.Â