|0.0 : Faf du Plessis, the captain of Banglore says that they would haveÂ chosenÂ to chaseÂ as well but that is due to the weather.Â Adds that batting first is good on this wicket so hopefully they canÂ win. Mentions that they had two good games and the guys areÂ motivated. Claims that they are a starting with a strong team and they will look to do their best. Reckons that in this competitionÂ if you'reÂ not at your best, it can cost you games.Â Informs that Himanshu SharmaÂ comes into the side in plac
|UPDATE - 7.59Â pm IST (2.29Â pm GMT) - Sigh! It has started to drizzle again and the covers are back on. Having said that, only the pitch has been covered for now which means it is just a light drizzle. The ground staff are waiting with the heavy covers at the boundary line and waiting to see if the intensity picks up.Â
|Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says that they will bowl first. Adds that it looks like a good track and says that he is not sure how the weather will hold up. Mentions that nothing changes for them and they believe in winning games and playing good cricket. Also says that they cannot take anything lightly and adds that this game is as important as Qualifier 1. Ends by informing that they are playing with the same team as the last game.
|Impact Players for Gujarat - Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar.
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal.Â
|Impact Players for Bangalore - Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep.
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.Â
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Gujarat. They have elected to BOWL first.