|2.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Wriddhiman Saha, No run.
|Shahbaz Ahmed to Shubman Gill, A huge appeal for LBW but nothing given! Tossed up, angling around middle and leg. Gill tries to play on the leg side but gets rapped on the pads. Might be going down.
|1.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Shubman Gill, Too full and outside off. Gill pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|1.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Wriddhiman Saha, Quick single! Darted on the pads, it is flicked to square leg for a sharp single.Â
|1.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Good shot! This is full and outside off. Saha kneels and drags it to sweep it past mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|1.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Wriddhiman Saha, Slightly short and around off. Saha hangs back and taps it to point.
|1.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Shubman Gill, Tossed up, on off, not much turn to start. Gill pushes it to cover. A single.
|0.6 : Siddarth Kaul to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Classic shot from Saha and Gujarat are off to a superb start!Â A length ball, outside off. Saha leans and drives it through covers for a boundary.Â
|0.5 : Siddarth Kaul to Wriddhiman Saha, A length ball, outside off, swinging away. Saha has a feel for it but misses.
|0.4 : Siddarth Kaul to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX! Saha is inÂ red-hot form! Overpitched and on middle. Saha lofts it through the line and over long on for a biggie.Â
The captain of Gujarat, Hardik Pandya, says that they will bat first. Tells that with the kind of situation they are in they can test themselves by batting first. Informs that they have one change with Lockie Ferguson coming in for Alzarri Joseph. Says that they had a chat with all the boys about whether they wanted to rest but all the boys wanted to play. Tells that the pitch looks similar to the one they played against Chennai but it will play better as it is an evening game.
|0.3 : Siddarth Kaul to Wriddhiman Saha, On a length and on top of off. Saha drops it straight to point.
|0.2 : Siddarth Kaul to Wriddhiman Saha, Full and on middle. Saha works it to mid on.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! Bangalore players have made their way out to the middle. Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Shubman GillÂ are the openers for Gujarat. Saha was brilliant in the last game and Gill also seem to be in decent touch from the last few games. Siddarth Kaul to start with the ball for Bangalore. Can he make an impact on his birthday? Let's find out.
|0.1 : Siddarth Kaul to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Not the best of starts from Kaul and Gujarat are underway! A half-volley, slanting on the pads. Saha flicks it to deep backward square leg for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : So Bangalore have made a bold call to bring Siddarth KaulÂ in place of Mohammed Siraj. It is a fair call though as Siraj has not been at his best this season. Can Bangalore put on a spirited performance here. They need to set the tone with the ball. Let's see how things pan out.
|Glenn MaxwellÂ is up for a chat. He says they have to be 100%Â focused, everything is not inÂ their hands but they have to take care of things that are in control and hope to be alive in the competition.Â Adds that he and Patidar play in the middle order so they adopt to play spinners more. He personally just tries to adapt to whatever situation he faces. Informs, the openers need to get off to a hot start.Â
|Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says thatÂ they would've batted first as the wicket looks dry. Adds that the previous game was disappointed but they have to win today and Delhi need to lose their game. Informs there is one change - Siddarth KaulÂ comes in for Mohammed Siraj. Admits that games like this bring out characters and the experienced guys need to make sure other players fire as well.
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul (In place of Mohammed Siraj), Josh Hazlewood.
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson (In place of Alzarri Joseph), Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami.
|Toss - Gujarat have won the toss and they will BAT first!
|Pitch Report - Graeme Smith says that the corners are the smallest part of the ground. Tells that the pitch looks good and has a nice grass covering and it is probably the hardest pitch that he has seen at the Wankhede. Mentions that the conditions are overall good for the batters and he expects another cracker of a game.
|Gujarat, on the other hand, have sealed the top spot in the points table and would be looking to continue the momentum forward. They might look to experiment a bit and give rest to someone like Mohammad ShamiÂ keeping his workload in mind. There is also the possibility of Rahmanullah GurbazÂ getting a chance ahead of Matthew WadeÂ who has failed to deliver so far. The pressure is on Bangalore and it was Gujarat who got the better of Bangalore in the last game between these two sides, they surely
|Hello and a warm welcome to game number 67 and it will be Bangalore going head-to-head against the table-toppers, Gujarat. It is a must-win game for Bangalore as they already have a negative net run rate and one more slip up from their side will most probably bring curtains on their campaign.Â
Bangalore have blown hot and cold this season and the lack of consistency has put them on a sticky wicket now. A win here will also not guarantee them a playoff spot as Delhi is better placed than them with a higher net run rate. However, all Bangalore can and should do in this game is to put a strong performance and do everything that is in their control in this game. Big players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell need to step up.