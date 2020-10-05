|0.0 : It is week number 3 in the Indian T20 League with Bangalore meeting Delhi in Dubai! It is a Delhi lad playing against Delhi's boys. Yes, a lad born in Delhi, but captaining Bangalore meets Shreyas Iyer's Delhi. One is starting to get consistent while the other has been second to none in terms of consistency in this edition. Let's hope for a cracking piece of action!
|We start the day with a couple of bad snippets. AMIT MISHRA AND BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR have been ruled out of the 2020 Indian T20 League for Delhi and Hyderabad respectively. Mishra hurt his finger while trying to take a return catch while bowling against Kolkata and it has been discovered that the leggie has been diagnosed with a tendon injury on his bowling finger. Bhuvi sustained a hip injury in the game against Chennai and will not feature further in this tournament. We wish both of them a speedy
|PITCH REPORT - Kevin Pietersen expects it to be a bit slower and will assist the slower bowlers. If the fast bowlers give width to the batsmen or bowl short, they are going to be hit. This was the same deck used for the game between Chennai and Punjab, hence one could expect it to be a touch on the slower side.
|TOSS - Ã‚Â Time for the spin of the coin. Virat Kohli is the home captain. He calls Heads and it is a Head. BANGALORE WILL CHASE.
|BangaloreÃ‚Â (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali (IN FOR ADAM ZAMPA), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj (IN FOR GURKEERAT SINGH MANN) andÃ‚Â Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Delhi captain, Shreyas Iyer, says that he has been playing well but today is another day. Feels that the team is in good shape as some batsman or the other comes in and contributes. Feels happy to have bowlers like Rabada and Nortje who follow their own set of routines and put their hands up. Feels honoured to be playing alongside them. On the team changes, Shreyas says that Axar Patel comes in for the injured Amit Mishra, who will miss the entire season.
|Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, says that it is the same pitch as last night (which hosted the Chennai-Punjab clash) and it played beautifully, hence the reason. Expects dew to play a factor as well, which he witnessed in Bangalore's game against Mumbai at this venue. On the team changes, Kohli says that Adam Zampa has been troubled by a stomach bug for the last two games and the previous afternoon match got him dehydrated. So he says, unfortunately, Zampa misses out and is replaced by a foreign
|Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (IN FOR AMIT MISHRA), Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.
|The umpires walk out to the middle. Kohli has his team in a huddle. The huddle disperses and out walks the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Isuru Udana it shall be to start off proceedings. Shaw to face. A slip in place. Here we go for the battle for the place at the top of the table.
|0.1 : Isuru Udana to Prithvi Shaw, Full and around leg, Shaw gets across to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads to the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
|0.2 : Isuru Udana to Shikhar Dhawan, A length ball, again sliding down, flicked towards fine leg for a single.
|0.3 : Isuru Udana to Prithvi Shaw,Ã‚Â FOUR! This bloke has all the shots in the book. 124 ks is simply not good enough for a guy of this quality. Too short and it is pulled through mid-wicket.
|0.4 : Isuru Udana to Prithvi Shaw, Better. The natural angle from the left-hander, gets it to slant across the right-hander, forces Shaw to go for the cover drive and then moves the ball away to beat him.
|0.5 : Isuru Udana to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Slower ball, picked and put away. Full, around leg, Shaw flicks it uppishly. But it is in the gap, wide of mid on, to his right and races to the long on fence.
|0.6 : Isuru Udana to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! 14 from the opening over! Delhi are off to a flying start. Another ordinary delivery. A short ball, down the leg side, Shaw swivels and pulls it over square leg!
|A spinner? A pacer? Who will it be to share the new ball with Udana? Washington Sundar. He had a wonderful Powerplay with the ball against Mumbai.
|1.1 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Full and around leg, flicked towards mid on.
|1.2 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Fired in, outside leg, Dhawan looks to slog but misses and is hit on the body.
|1.3 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single.
|1.4 : Washington Sundar to Prithvi Shaw, Full and around middle, pushed with a straight bat towards long on for a single.
|1.5 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Lovely bowling. Sundar sees Dhawan move quite a long way to the leg side and slows this up and bowls it wide outside off. Dhawan has to reach out as he looks to go inside out but misses.
|1.6 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Change of pace, a quicker one now, worked wide of mid on for a run.
|Here's Navdeep Saini.
|2.1 : Navdeep Saini to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Half volley combined with too much width outside off. It is a warm-up delivery and not a great start for a fast bowler. Bread and butter for Shikhar Dhawan as he drives this through the covers.
|2.2 : Navdeep Saini to Shikhar Dhawan, Around middle and leg, turned through mid-wicket for three runs. The pace reads 146 ks but this was whipped nonchalantly.
|2.3 : Navdeep Saini to Prithvi Shaw, Gone, is it? Ahhh... not quite. Full and outside off, Shaw drives this uppishly and it lands JUST short of Virat Kohli at short extra cover. Immediate reaction from us was that it was a catch.
|2.5 : Navdeep Saini to Prithvi Shaw, Around middle, pushed straight to mid on.
|2.4 : Navdeep Saini to Prithvi Shaw, SIX! Goodness me. No one is going to catch this, for sure! Full and wide outside off, Shaw reaches out, is off balance but still, manages to carve this over cover!
|2.6 : Navdeep Saini to Prithvi Shaw,Ã‚Â A short ball now, 145 kph, Prithvi swivels and pulls this towards Isuru Udana at deep square leg for a single. 14 from the over! Shaw moves to 20 from 10 balls.
|3.1 : Washington Sundar to Prithvi Shaw, Oopss... ALMOST A CATCH! Around middle, Shaw looks to flick but the ball goes off something to the leg side. AB de Villiers behind the wickets rushes forward to dive but cannot get there! Ultra Edge detects a spike when the ball goes past the glove. It hit his chest and then lobbed in the air but fell down safely.
|3.2 : Washington Sundar to Prithvi Shaw, Around middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|3.3 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Around leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
|3.4 : Washington Sundar to Prithvi Shaw, Fullish, around middle, swept but straight to square leg.
|3.5 : Washington Sundar to Prithvi Shaw, Around leg stump, pushed down to long on, past the diving bowler, to his right, for a run.
|3.6 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, The arm ball, down the leg side, tucked behind square leg for one more.
|Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl now.
|4.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up, around middle and leg, pushed uppishly, just wide of a diving Chahal, to his left, towards long on for a single.
|4.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Prithvi Shaw,Ã‚Â FOUR! POUNDED! Bad bowling. That's just too short. A half-pitcher, outside the off stump, Shaw goes back and punches it through the covers.
|4.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Prithvi Shaw, SIX! Well, that's exactly what Chahal and Kohli want Shaw to do but the batsman has nailed this one. Floated, outside off, turning away, Prithvi gets down on a knee, reaches out and slogs this over long on!
|The box of balls comes out. We have seen that plenty of times this season already.
|4.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Prithvi Shaw, RUN OUT CHANCE! Chahal smiles. Shaw works this to the leg side and sets off for a single. Chahal gets across, looks to pick the ball up and throw at the bowler's end but fumbles. Had he picked the ball up and had a shy, who knows...
|4.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Nicely played. Full and around middle, spinning in, Dhawan sweeps this with the spin over square leg and beats the fielder in the deep to his left.
|4.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shikhar Dhawan, Comes down the track and flicks it to the right of that fielder at deep square leg. Returns for two. 18 from the over!
|5.1 : Washington Sundar to Prithvi Shaw,Ã‚Â In the air..but safe! Sundar bowls a flatter one around middle, Shaw plays this slightly uppishly back towards the bowler but it just drops short of Sundar.Ã‚Â
|5.2 : Washington Sundar to Prithvi Shaw, Flatter ball around middle, Shaw pulls this one towards the deep square leg region and the batters run across for two runs before the fielder cleans up in the deep.Ã‚Â
|5.3 : Washington Sundar to Prithvi Shaw, Another short ball around middle, Shaw pulls this one hard towards the square leg region and will collect another couple. Great running and batting by these two.Ã‚Â
|5.4 : Washington Sundar to Prithvi Shaw, EDGY FOUR! Not the shot Shaw wanted to play but he will accept this nonetheless. Flatter ball around leg, Shaw looks to sweep this one but it comes off his top edge and goes over de Villiers and it will race away to the fence at fine leg for a boundary.
|5.5 : Washington Sundar to Prithvi Shaw, Floated around middle, Shaw sweeps this one towards square leg for a single run.
|5.6 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Flatter ball around middle to finish and Dhawan flicks this off his back foot towards the square leg region for another single. Delhi have started off really well and have amassed 63 runs without losing a wicket at the end of the Powerplay.
|Time for an early DRINKS break. Delhi have begun well here, attacking almost every bowler except Sundar. The reason for that has been Sundar barely gives room to the batsmen to capitalize. But now, with the field spread, the spinners will back themselves to pick wickets. Watch out for Moeen Ali who has an uncanny knack of the same.
|Mohammed Siraj is into the attack.
|6.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Shikhar Dhawan,Ã‚Â Back of a length ball around middle, Dhawan gets under it but it only bounces a few paces away, Shaw comes running in for the single but is sent back by Dhawan. Siraj has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.Ã‚Â
|6.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Not aÃ‚Â great start by Siraj and Dhawan welcomes him with some style! This is another half-pitcher around middle, Dhawan pulls this one hard and it will cross the fence at deep mid-wicket. Cracking.
|6.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Shikhar Dhawan, On a good length outside off, Dhawan works this towards the cover region for a single.
|6.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Prithvi Shaw, OUT! CAUGHT! Siraj has struck for Bangalore and the very dangerous Shaw will walk back now. This is the start Kohli wanted from Siraj when he handed him the ball and he has not disappointed. Siraj dishes a back of a length ball around middle and leg, Shaw looks for the pull but it comes off his gloves and de Villiers with the gloves does no wrong. Shaw will be mighty disappointed as he would have wanted to go big and continue but he will have to walk back.
|6.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! BANG! What a shot to play to start off by Iyer! Short of a good length ball around leg, Iyer flicks this fine towards the deep square leg region and the timing is sweet and will fetch him a boundary.
|6.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Shreyas Iyer, BUMPER! Siraj goes for the bouncer this time and Iyer ducks under this one and leaves it alone.
|7.1 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan,Ã‚Â Flatter outside off, Dhawan works this one towards the point fielder.
|7.2 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Loopy around middle, Shikhar works this back towards Sundar.
|7.3 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Another dot! Flatter ball around middle, Dhawan works this towards the cover region off his back foot.
|7.4 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Short ball around middle, Dhawan flicks this towards the square leg region to run across for the single.
|7.5 : Washington Sundar to Shreyas Iyer, Another short ball around middle and leg, Iyer flicks this off his pads towards the man at short fine leg and they scamper through for the single as the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end and strikes but the man was in.
|7.6 : Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan, Another great spell by Sundar! Dhawan works this towards the leg side for a single.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Captain Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 3, replacing Shaw.
|8.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Shikhar Dhawan,Ã‚Â On a good length around off, Dhawan works this down the ground but the man at mid off dives well and stops this one. One run taken.Ã‚Â
|8.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Shreyas Iyer, A misfield could have fetched Delhi a run but they decide not to. Good length around middle, Iyer flicks this to the man at mid-wicket and he fumbles but the batters don't go for the single.
|8.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Shreyas Iyer, Short of a good length ball around middle and leg again, Iyer flicks this towards the square leg area to exchange ends with Dhawan.Ã‚Â
|8.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Shikhar Dhawan, BOUNCER! Siraj sees Dhawan coming down the track and he does well to bowl this bouncer. Dhawan just ducks under this one.Ã‚Â
|8.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length delivery around leg, Dhawan flicks this uppishly towards the deep square leg region but it lands safe and the batters take a single.
|8.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Shreyas Iyer, That is a fine yorker. Around off, Iyer backs away, almost misses it but manages to dig it out to the off side.
|Delhi coach, Ricky Ponting, is up for a chat. Is happy with the start given by his team and says that the focus in their last 2 games has been to get a good and quick score in the Powerplay. Revels in the class of Prithvi Shaw and his strengths against spin and pace. On Shaw changing his technique slightly, Ponting observes that but says that as a coach, you don't want to look too much into things. He adds that Shaw himself has decided to stand more on off stump and whatever works best for him s
|9.1 : Isuru Udana to Shikhar Dhawan,Ã‚Â Bowls a full length ball around middle and leg, Dhawan works this back towards Udana and it comes off his foot and goes towards the man at mid off. A single taken.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Isuru Udana is back on. 1-0-13-0 so far.
|9.2 : Isuru Udana to Shreyas Iyer, Back of a length ball around leg, Iyer hops and gets under the ball and works it towards the square leg region for another single.
|9.3 : Isuru Udana to Shikhar Dhawan,Ã‚Â A slower one this time outside off, Dhawan waits for it and slams it over the cover region but the timing is not quite right as Finch runs in and cuts this one off. The batters collect a couple.
|9.4 : Isuru Udana to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! CAUGHT! The team in red are ecstatic and why not as well? They were on the back foot in the Powerplay but they have done well to remove the two openers. Udana strikes and the gamble to bring him on now has worked out for Kohli. Udana dishes a good length ball around middle, Dhawan makes some room and lofts this one towards the long on region but his timing is not the best on this occasion as it is straight down the throat of the man. Moeen Ali will not dr
|Rishabh Pant walks in next, at number 4, replacing Dhawan.
|9.5 : Isuru Udana to Shreyas Iyer, Short of a good length ball around leg, Iyer flicks this to the leg side to collect a single.
|9.6 : Isuru Udana to Rishabh Pant, Full length on middle, Pant walks a step and flicks this towards deep mid-wicket and they run well to come back for the second run.Ã‚Â
|10.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shreyas Iyer,Ã‚Â Flatter ball outside off, Iyer cuts this one but will find the man at point.
|10.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shreyas Iyer,Ã‚Â Loopy ball outside off, Iyer works this one towards the deep cover region to fetch a single for Delhi.
|10.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Rishabh Pant,Ã‚Â Flighted ball around off, Pant nudges this down towards the long off region for a single.
|10.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shreyas Iyer, Loopy around off, Iyer lofts this one over the over the bowler's head down towards the long off region to collect a single.
|10.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Rishabh Pant,Ã‚Â Flatter on middle and off, Pant tucks it to mid-wicket.
|10.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Rishabh Pant, Loopy ball around leg, Pant sweeps this one straight to the fielder at short fine leg.
|11.1 : Moeen Ali to Shreyas Iyer,Ã‚Â Floated around off, Iyer works it towards the long on region to collect a single.
|11.2 : Moeen Ali to Rishabh Pant, Flatter around middle, Pant flicks this to the leg side for a single run.
|0.0 : Yuzvendra Chahal returns. 1-0-18-0 so far.
|11.3 : Moeen Ali to Shreyas Iyer, OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch this one is! Absolute blinder! He knew that his balance was off so he throws the ball up and comes back inside from the ropes and takes this one. They have scalped the captain of Delhi and this is the big fish. He was dangerous in the previous game but will have to walk back this time around. Loopy ball around off, Iyer comes down the track and lofts this towards the deep mid-wicket region but it does not have the distance required as Pa
|11.4 : Moeen Ali to Rishabh Pant, Loopy around off, Pant drives this through the cover region to collect a single.
|11.5 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, Flatter around middle, Stoinis works this towards the deep mid-wicket region and the batters will collect a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
|11.6 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, Flatter around leg, Stoinis flicks this off his pads to the square leg region for a single. Top over by Moeen Ali as he concedes only 6 runs and scalps a wicket too.
|0.0 : Moeen Ali is here!
|12.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Marcus Stoinis,Ã‚Â IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Chahal bowls a flighted ball around off, Stoinis plays this back uppishly back towards Chahal and he jumps but it goes just over his hands. The batsmen take a single.
|12.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! If Pant decides to get going then things will become difficult for Bangalore. This is a great strike. Loopy ball around off, Pant gets on his knees and slog sweeps this one towards the deep mid-wicket fence for four runs.
|12.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Rishabh Pant, Flatter around leg, Pant flicks but will find the fielder at short mid-wicket.
|12.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Rishabh Pant, Short ball around middle, Pant flicks this one to the leg side for a single run.
|0.0 : Marcus Stoinis walks in at number 5, replacing his captain Iyer. Delhi are in a bit of trouble here.
|12.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Marcus Stoinis,Ã‚Â Tossed up ball around off, Stoinis dances down the track and plays it slightly uppish to the right of Chahal and he dives but cannot scalp this one. The batsmen take a single run.Ã‚Â
|12.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Rishabh Pant, Good bowling by Chahal as he saw Pant coming down the ground and dished a flat ball around leg, Pant flicks this to the square leg region to retain the strike for the next over.
|13.1 : Moeen Ali to Rishabh Pant,Ã‚Â Short ball around middle, Pant flicks this towards mid-wicket for a single.Ã‚Â
|13.2 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis,Ã‚Â Flatter ball around off, spinning into the batter, Stoinis makes room and works it back towards Moeen.Ã‚Â
|13.3 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, SIX! That is a brilliant shot! Power! Flatter around off, Stoinis transfers all the weight on his back foot and heaves this over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.Ã‚Â
|13.4 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, On middle, Stoinis works this to the long on region for one run.Ã‚Â
|13.5 : Moeen Ali to Rishabh Pant, Flighted ball outside off, Pant drives this down the ground towards the long off region to exchange ends with Marcus.
|13.6 : Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, WIDE! Ali bowls this way outside off. Stoinis leaves it alone. Wided.
|Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, WIDE! Another one as he looked for the wide full delivery but this too is outside the tramline as the umpire flexes his arms to call this as wide.
|Moeen Ali to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Stoinis is looking in good touch so far and it will be tough to stop him once he gets going. Ali goes for a loopy delivery around off and middle, Stoinis lofts this one nonchalantly over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|Navdeep Saini is back on. 1-0-14-0 so far.
|14.1 : Navdeep Saini to Rishabh Pant,Ã‚Â On a good length around leg, Pant looks to flick this but misses and it comes off his pads to the off side. The batters collect a leg bye. Saini has a tame appeal but the umpire is not interested.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : DRINKS BREAK. Well, that last Moeen over has given Delhi a sniff at a big score, hasn't it? 6 overs to go. Can they cross 180? If one of Stoinis or Pant bats through, they might even get to 200. Crucially, Chahal has been wicketless so far. Can Bangalore fight back?
|14.2 : Navdeep Saini to Marcus Stoinis,Ã‚Â Great delivery! He bowls a yorker outside off, Stoinis gets under it and pushes it towards the cover region.Ã‚Â
|14.3 : Navdeep Saini to Marcus Stoinis, SIX! Saini goes for the back of aÃ‚Â length ball and it was just around off, enough room for Stoinis to hammer this over the mid-wicket region for a six. He is playing a lot of powerful shots tonight.Ã‚Â
|14.4 : Navdeep Saini to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! He has not timed this one well but it has enough timing to cross the fence down the ground! Goes for a good length ball around off, Stoinis works this over the bowler's head and it will cross the fence for four runs.Ã‚Â
|14.5 : Navdeep Saini to Marcus Stoinis, NO BALL AND A FREE HIT! He bowls this full toss which is above the waist height and hitsÃ‚Â Marcus's gloves and it comes off the same towards the leg side.Ã‚Â This is clearly a no ball and a free hit as well.
|The Hulk is an angry man. Stoinis has got hit on the knuckles and that is his bowling arm as well. The ball was pacy, bowled around 145 kph, so it will hurt. Out comes the physio.
|Navdeep Saini to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Muscled from Stoinis! What a shot! On a full length outside off, Stoinis lofts this over the backward point fielder and he jumps but it goes over his hands into the ropes.Ã‚Â
|14.6 : Navdeep Saini to Marcus Stoinis, DROPPED! This would have been the end for Stoinis but he survives and Bangalore might regret dropping this catch! Saini bowls a full toss around middle, Stoinis lofts this one towards the deep mid-wicket region and the fielders have a moment of confusion there and this one is dropped by Chahal. The batters collect a single.
|15.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Welcome back into the attack! Full and outside off, Stoinis leans and drives this through the covers for a boundary!
|0.0 : Mohammed Siraj is back on. 2-0-12-1 so far.
|Stoinis is a pretty cool customer. He doesn't get flustered or angry just like that.
|15.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Stoinis, Smashes this through the covers for a single.
|15.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Rishabh Pant, Full and outside off, hammered away but finds the cover fielder.
|15.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Rishabh Pant, Around middle, swung down to long on for a run to bring up the 50-RUN STAND.
|15.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Stoinis, Nice running. Stoinis tucks this through square leg with soft hands and hares back for the second.
|15.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Stoinis, A short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|16.1 : Navdeep Saini to Marcus Stoinis, A length ball, around off, swung towards deep mid-wicket for a couple. The Hulk moves to 41 from 19 balls.
|16.2 : Navdeep Saini to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Very well played. A length ball, around off, Stoinis gets across and heaves it through mid-wicket. It is in the gap and splits the fielders in the deep!
|16.3 : Navdeep Saini to Marcus Stoinis, RUN OUT CHANCE MUFFED. A low full toss, outside off, Marcus works this through mid-wicket. He wants the second but Pant is in no mood to run. The Hulk is gone for all money as Devdutt Padikkal throws it at the bowler's end but Virat Kohli, of all the players, fumbles it!
|16.4 : Navdeep Saini to Rishabh Pant, SIX! This is what he can do. A length ball, around middle, Pant lofts this as clean as a whistle and clears the fence at long on!
|16.5 : Navdeep Saini to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Poor bowling. On middle and leg, Pant shuffles across and works it to the right of short fine leg!
|16.6 : Navdeep Saini to Rishabh Pant, Thumps this into the ground over a leaping Saini, towards long on for a run.
|17.1 : Isuru Udana to Rishabh Pant,Ã‚Â Bowls a full toss outside off, Pant reaches out and works this towards deep point for a single.
|17.2 : Isuru Udana to Marcus Stoinis,Ã‚Â WIDE! Udana looks to keep this away from Stoinis but he bowls this way outside off, Stoinis leaves this alone and it is wided.
|Isuru Udana to Marcus Stoinis, On a full length around off, Stoinis works this one to the fielder at covers for a single.
|17.3 : Isuru Udana to Rishabh Pant,Ã‚Â FOUR! Pant has smacked this one! Pant is closing in on his 50! He bowls a slower good length ball outside off, Pant lofts this over the cover region and it will cross the fence for a boundary.
|17.4 : Isuru Udana to Rishabh Pant, LEG BYES! On a full length outside off, Pant shuffles and looks to sweep this but misses and it comes off his pads towards the keeper. The batters scamper through for the single as de Villiers has a shy at the stumps but misses.Ã‚Â
|17.5 : Isuru Udana to Marcus Stoinis, Full length ball around off, Stoinis digs this out towards the cover region and they run quick and hard for the single run.
|17.6 : Isuru Udana to Rishabh Pant,Ã‚Â Slapped by Pant but will find the fielder in the deep point region for a single. Can Delhi cross the 200-run barrier?
|Kohli goes for Mohammed Siraj to bowl the 19th over. Saini has gone for 48 in his 3.
|18.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Rishabh Pant, NO BALL, SIX! My word, how has Pant hit that? A beamer first up, right at the body. Now, Pant has premeditated that and is ready for the paddle. He gets a high full toss, so first, he has to protect himself and then, try to score of that. Manages to get that shot out and clears the fine leg fence!
|Mohammed Siraj to Rishabh Pant, Naahh... unnecessary. A slower ball from Siraj, had Pant played an orthodox shot, he could have got a boundary. But he went for the reverse paddle and missed it.
|18.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Rishabh Pant, WIDE. Slipped down the leg side, Rishabh misses his flick.
|Mohammed Siraj to Rishabh Pant, OUT! BOWLED! Siraj gets another wicket. His second. Another off-pace ball, Pant looks to swing but is months early into the shot. The ball takes the inside edge and rattles the stumps. End of a terrific 89-run stand which might prove to be match-winning.
|Shimron Hetmyer walks in.
|18.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Shimron Hetmyer, SwingÃ‚Â and a miss! Or is it? A length ball, outside off, Hetmyer swings but misses. There is no appeal from AB de Villiers but Virat Kohli at one of the boundary ropes, comes charging in to appeal. Now, Siraj starts to appeal as well. But the umpire is unmoved. Kohli looks at his bowler and says, 'AWAAZ AAYA!' meaning, 'I heard a noise!' But AB de Villiers, the keeper, shakes his head and Kohli decides against the review.
|18.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Shimron Hetmyer, A bouncer now, Shimron lets it go, expecting it to be called a wide but it is legal.
|18.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Shimron Hetmyer, Works this to the leg side for a run.
|18.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! Stoinis, Stoinis, Stoinis! His second half century this season. Full and outside off, Marcus gets a long way across and whips this over square leg to find the fence! 13 from the over, Siraj finishes with figures of 4-0-34-2.
|19.1 : Isuru Udana to Shimron Hetmyer, Full and outside off, lofted down to long off for a single.
|19.2 : Isuru Udana to Marcus Stoinis, Gets across his stumps, looks to paddle but misses and is hit on the pads. Udana appeals for LBW but the impact is well outside off. The ball goes to short fine leg and a leg bye is taken.
|19.3 : Isuru Udana to Shimron Hetmyer, SIX! PUMMELED! That is the strength of Hetmyer. A length ball, around middle, Shimron swings this cleanly over mid-wicket!
|19.4 : Isuru Udana to Shimron Hetmyer, Low full toss outside off, carved over cover for a run.
|19.5 : Isuru Udana to Marcus Stoinis, Yorker, around middle, drilled down to long on for a run.
|19.6 : Isuru Udana to Shimron Hetmyer, Full and wide outside off, Shimron reaches out and gets it over cover. The batsmen return for the second. The throw comes in to the keeper but it is a bit wide. However, AB de Villiers collects and back-flicks it back at the stumps at the striker's end. Misses. Had he hit, Hetmyer was a goner. DELHI FINISH ON 196/4!
|So Delhi have posted their highest total against Bangalore in the League. 53 runs came in the last 4 overs. But this is not just the back end. It was a good batting display from Delhi overall.
|The Powerplay was always going to be critical on a slow deck. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got Delhi off to a beautiful start. Respected the bowling for a little while and then capitalized, putting the pressure on the bowlers. However, after a 68-run opening stand, Delhi lost track a touch, slipping to 90/3. The run-rate was decelerating and it was a tensed period. However, it was Bangalore who fumbled. A couple of catches went down, few run outs missed and Stoinis capitalized. He and Pant ad
|Bangalore will be disappointed with their bowling. Or, Delhi played them smartly. They saw off Sundar in the Powerplay and then attacked Chahal and Saini. Saini had an off day while Chahal was wicketless. That put pressure on the other bowlers with the exception of Siraj whose 2/34 in 4 overs kept Delhi under 200. But the fielders let their bowlers down.
|197 to win then. Never easy to chase above 170 in Dubai. But Chennai did it last night. Dew becomes a factor. However, Rabada and Nortje are in good form. So is Kohli in run chases. Promises for a riveting run chase!
|Prithvi Shaw is up for a chat. Shaw says that in team meetings, there were discussions about maximising the Powerplay and get close to 45 or 50. Praises Stoinis and Pant for finishing well and Dhawan too. On his batting, Prithvi says that he just waited for the bad ball and punished it. Admits that the ball was gripping a touch and coming slowly off the surface but nothing alarming. On the advice given to him by the management, PS says that the main thing he has changed in his batting is to calm