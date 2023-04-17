|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 2 . . . . | . 1 1 1 6 4
|Last bat : Ruturaj Gaikwadc Wayne Parnell b Mohammed Siraj3(6b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:16/1 (2.2 Ovs)
|5.6 : Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, Four!
|5.5 : Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, Six!
|5.4 : Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, No run.
|5.3 : Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, Slower one on the stumps, nudged away to mid-wicket.
|5.2 : Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Ajinkya RahaneÂ shimmies down the track and smashes it away through the cover region for a boundary.
|5.1 : Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, Shorter one on the pads, Devon ConwayÂ plays a whippy flick toward short fine leg and the batters set up for the single. The fielder there picks it up and throws it at the batter's end but Ajinkya RahaneÂ is well in.
|4.6 : Wayne ParnellÂ (2-0-19-0) to continue...
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Devon Conway, A low full toss, dipping too, Devon ConwayÂ manages to drill it towards mid on for a quick run.
|4.5 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Devon Conway, Short of a length and on off, keeps a bit low, Devon ConwayÂ looks to pull it away, but is early through his shot and misses.
|4.4 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Ajinkya Rahane, Back of a length and on off, Ajinkya RahaneÂ punches it towards deep point for another run.
|4.3 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Ajinkya Rahane, SIX! Into the roof! Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ lands this short and on middle, Ajinkya RahaneÂ gets into postion quickly and absolutely hammers it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie as the ball hits the roof of theÂ stadium. Massive hit!Â
|4.2 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Devon Conway, Full and on off, swinging in, Devon ConwayÂ clips it towards deep square leg for a single.
|4.1 : Vyshak Vijay Kumar to Devon Conway, FOUR! Devon ConwayÂ greets Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ with a boundary! Kumar starts with a hard-length delivery around off, Devon ConwayÂ moves across and scoops it past the keeper towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|3.6 : Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, Ajinkya RahaneÂ is living dangerously here! This is full and on middle, Ajinkya RahaneÂ once again mistimes his lofted shot in the air, but it falls out of reach of Mahipal LomrorÂ who is running backwards from mid on. Another couple of runs added to the total.
|3.5 : Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, Swing and a miss! Wayne ParnellÂ lands this on a good length and around off, angling away, Ajinkya RahaneÂ swings through the line, but fails connect.
|3.4 : Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, In the air....safe! This is pitched up, on middle, Ajinkya RahaneÂ looks to slog it away, but mistimes it and it lands well over the mid on fielder who is running backwards. Two runs taken!
|3.3 : Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, Fuller one and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ heaves it towards deep square leg for a run.
|3.2 : Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, This is on a hard length and on off, shaping away, Devon ConwayÂ chops it down on the ground as it bounces towards the keeper.
|1.3 : Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! Wayne ParnellÂ serves this full and around middle, Devon ConwayÂ strides forward and drills it past mid-wicket for a lovely boundary.
|3.1 : Wayne Parnell to Ajinkya Rahane, Full and on middle, Ajinkya RahaneÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
|2.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Ajinkya Rahane, On a length and on middle, Ajinkya RahaneÂ works it towards mid on for one.
|2.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, Back of a length and off, Devon ConwayÂ guides it towards third man for a run.
|2.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Ajinkya Rahane, Goes fuller this time, on off,, Ajinkya RahaneÂ drives it towards covers for a single and gets off the mark.
|2.2 : Ajinkya RahaneÂ is in at number 3.
|2.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Ajinkya Rahane, Short of a length and on off, Ajinkya RahaneÂ keeps it out to the off side.
|2.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad, OUT! TAKEN! Mohammed SirajÂ draws first blood! He gets the in-form, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Bangalore players are pumped up. Siraj bowls this full and on the pads, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ tries to pick it up and whip it away, but is a bit late on the shot, and hits it of the upper half of the bat. As a result it fails to get the elevation and flies wide of fine leg where Wayne ParnellÂ runs to his left and takes a fine sliding catch. Chennai lose their first wicket!
|2.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Back of a length and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ dabs it towards covers.
|1.6 : Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, SIX! BANG! What a shot! This is fullish and around off, Devon ConwayÂ shuffles across a bit and scoops it, and the timing is so good that it flies over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
|1.5 : Wayne Parnell to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A slower one now, on a length and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to work it away, but gets a leading edge towards deep point for another run.
|1.4 : Wayne Parnell to Devon Conway, Short of a length and on off, Devon ConwayÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
|1.2 : Wayne Parnell to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This is on a good length and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ cuts it towards deep point for a single.
|1.1 : Wayne Parnell to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wayne ParnellÂ begins with a full delivery, on middle, shaping in, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ drives it towards mid off.
|0.6 : Wayne ParnellÂ to share the attack.
|Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Devon ConwayÂ taps it towards short covers. Only three runs from the first over then.
|0.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, Mohammed SirajÂ continues to pitch it up, on middle, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it towards mid off.
|0.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, BEATEN! Mohammed SirajÂ serves this full once more and around leg, Devon ConwayÂ uses his feet to drive it away, but fails to connect.
|0.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, Full again and on off, Devon ConwayÂ drives it towards mid off.
|0.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway, Fuller one and on leg, Devon ConwayÂ tucks it past mid-wicket as the fielder chase it and slides it to collect it. Two runs taken!
|0.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Chennai are underway straightaway! Mohammed SirajÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on middle, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ knocks it towards mid on for a quick single.
|0.0 : We are all set for the play to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Bangalore. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Devon ConwayÂ are the opening pair for Chennai. It will be Mohammed SirajÂ to get proceedings underway with the ball here. Let's play...
|Bangalore (Unchanged Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Mohammed Siraj.Â
|The skipper of Chennai, MS DhoniÂ says that the toss to some extentÂ does matter and it is slightly difficult to contain the batters in the second innings. Adds that it is important to not think too much ahead and reckons anything around 180 to 200 is a good total and it is important to keep on assessing it as the game goes on. Informs that Sisanda Magala is out injured and Matheesha PathiranaÂ is in and admits that there have been a few injuries but it is part of the tournament.
|Faf du Plessis, the captain of BangaloreÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that with the Impact Player rule every team plays an extra batter and any score around 180-200 is now chasable. Tells that the ball travels fast here at this venueÂ and it looks like a good surface. Mentions that dew could be a factor in this game. Informs they are unchanged but have some tricks up their sleeves.
|ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu (In for Akash Singh), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Matheesha Pathirana (In for Sisanda Magala), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
|Â Impact Players nominated by Chennai - Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
|Impact Players nominated by Bangalore -Â Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, and Anuj Rawat.
|TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favor of Bangalore. They will BOWL first.