|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd 1 . 4 . . 2 | 1 1 . . 4 .
|Last bat : Virat Kohlib Moeen Ali30(33b3x41x6) SR:90.91, FoW:79/3 (9.5 Ovs)
|13.4 : Moeen Ali to Rajat Patidar, 1 run.
|Moeen Ali to Rajat Patidar, Wide!
|13.3 : Moeen Ali to Rajat Patidar, AERIAL BUT SAFE! Flighted off spinner, around off, Rajat PatidarÂ aims for a big shot but it takes the toe end of his bat and flies towards wide long on. It falls safely and they take a couple.
|12.6 : Will Moeen AliÂ bowl out as well? Yes, he will. Ali has figures of 3-0-17-2 so far.
|13.2 : Moeen Ali to Mahipal Lomror, Loopy and around off, pushed gently to covers for one.
|13.1 : Moeen Ali to Mahipal Lomror, FOUR! Smashed away! Fuller and around middle, Mahipal LomrorÂ uses his bottom hand to good effect and clobbers it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|12.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mahipal Lomror, Full and around off, driven through covers for a single.
|12.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mahipal Lomror, A touch short and on off, Mahipal turns it on the leg side but finds the fielder in front of square on the leg side.
|12.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Rajat Patidar, Around off, tapped down to covers for a quick run.
|12.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mahipal Lomror, A fuller one on off, Mahipal LomrorÂ cuts it through point and gets a single.
|12.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Rajat Patidar, Fuller one on off, Rajat PatidarÂ plays it a bit aerially but wide of the cover fielder. They cross.
|12.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mahipal Lomror, Quicker one, around off, Mahipal LomrorÂ gets back and helps it off the inner half to square leg for one.
|11.6 : Ravindra JadejaÂ to bowl out.
|Moeen Ali to Rajat Patidar, Full and floated, around off and turning in, Patidar tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to short fine leg and they cross for a leg bye. 11 from the over!
|11.5 : Moeen Ali to Mahipal Lomror, Flatter one on off, Mahipal LomrorÂ eases it through mid off and rotates the strike.
|11.4 : Moeen Ali to Mahipal Lomror, Tossed up, around off, Mahipal LomrorÂ pushes it with gentle hands towards cover-point and eyes a quick run. He is sent back.
|11.3 : Moeen Ali to Rajat Patidar, Fuller one on off, Rajat PatidarÂ pushes it towards square leg and gets a single.
|Moeen Ali to Rajat Patidar, Wide! Spinning down the leg side, Rajat lets it be to the keeper.
|11.2 : Moeen Ali to Rajat Patidar, SIX! Out of here! Floated delivery, landing full and around off, Rajat PatidarÂ goes with the spin and punishes it over wide long on for a biggie. Bangalore will hope that this shot breaks the shackles.
|11.1 : Moeen Ali to Mahipal Lomror, Tossed-up delivery on off, Mahipal LomrorÂ eases it through mid off and gets a single.
|10.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mahipal Lomror, Short and around off, Mahipal LomrorÂ rocks back and cuts it to deep point for one. A lovely phase of play for Chennai!
|10.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mahipal Lomror, A fuller one on middle, Mahipal LomrorÂ tries to cut it through covers but couldn't connect well. He mistimes it towards covers.
|10.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Rajat Patidar, Quicker one, around off, Rajat PatidarÂ pushes it in the gap at covers for a run.
|10.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mahipal Lomror, Flatter one and on off, Mahipal LomrorÂ plays it towards point and gets a single.
|10.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Rajat Patidar, On middle, worked through square leg for a run.
|10.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mahipal Lomror, On a good length and on middle, Mahipal LomrorÂ flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.
|9.6 : Moeen Ali to Rajat Patidar, Gets behind the line and defends it to the bowler. At the halfway mark, Bangalore are 79/3!
|9.5 : Rajat PatidarÂ walks in at number 5.
|Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, OUT! BOWLED! Moeen is turning on the heat in his comeback game! It's a well-tossed up delivery, landing full around off and turning back in sharply. Virat KohliÂ strides forward, attempting to flick but misses and it goes right through the gate to rattle the stumps. A massive breakthrough for Chennai, Kohli falls after a slow knock.
|Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Wide! Spinning down the leg side, Kohli tries to flick but misses.
|9.4 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Beaten! Skidding away after landing on a shorter length outside off, Kohli tries to cut but misses.
|9.3 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Loopy and on off, flicked on the leg side but straight to square leg.
|9.2 : Moeen Ali to Mahipal Lomror, Floated and full, around off, Lomror plays it with soft hands to the off side and looks for a run. He is sent back. A wayward throw at the striker's end and this time the batters cross.
|9.1 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, A flatter one on leg, Virat KohliÂ eases it towards square leg and rotates the strike.
|8.6 : Strategic Break! The wicket of Glenn MaxwellÂ has just pulled back Bangalore on the back foot. After a good opening stand, Bangalore have lost two quick wickets and will look uptoÂ Virat KohliÂ to handle the innings now. Chennai did not have the best of starts but the spinners have done really well to put a lid on the runs. Mahipal LomrorÂ joins Kohli in the middle.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Virat Kohli, OUT! RUN OUT! A small moment of indecision has cost Glenn Maxwell his wicket. Tossed up, around off, Kohli eases it down to covers and sets off for a run. Glenn also takes off but stutters a bit before racing away. Robin Uthappa, in the meantime, attacks the ball and sends across a good throw to the keeper. MS Dhoni breaks the stumps and Maxwell is short of the crease. The replays also confirm the same and the Aussie will have to go.Â
|8.5 : Run out appeal! Just one replay is enough for the TV umpire to make the decision. Glenn MaxwellÂ is a goner.Â
|Ravindra Jadeja to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Short in length and outside off,Â Virat KohliÂ opens up and cuts it towards backward point for a boundary.
|8.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Virat Kohli, A touch flatter and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|8.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Glenn Maxwell, Fires it full and around leg, Glenn nudges it through square leg and rotates the strike.
|8.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Virat Kohli, Leans forward and pushes it gently towards point for a quick run.
|8.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Virat Kohli, FOURÂ LEG BYES! A flatter one on leg, Virat KohliÂ tries to flick it but misses. It hits his pads and the ball goes behind the ropes for a boundary in the fine leg region.
|7.6 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Close to the off pole, Kohli hangs back and stabs it towards short third man for a quick single.
|7.5 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Tossed up a bit, around off. Maxwell presses forward and pushes it down to long off for another single.
|7.4 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Shorter delivery, on middle. Kohli turns it through mid on for a single.
|7.2 : Glenn MaxwellÂ is the new man in.
|7.3 : Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell, Pitched up, on off. Maxwell drives it down to long on and gets off the mark with a single.
|7.2 : Moeen Ali to Faf du Plessis, OUT! CAUGHT! Moeen AliÂ comes into the attack and breaks the opening stand! This is a bit of a long hop, around off. It is there to be hit and Faf du PlessisÂ takes it on. Du Plessis rocks back but doesn't quite go through with the swing of his bat. Faf ends up hitting it towards the mid-wicket fence where Ravindra JadejaÂ takes a simple catch. Du Plessis departs but he has provided Bangalore a good start!
|7.1 : Moeen Ali to Faf du Plessis, Moeen comes into the attack. He begins with a fullish delivery, around off and there's just a hint of turn into the right-hander. Faf du PlessisÂ keeps it out on the off side.
|6.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis, This is speared into off, Faf drives it down to long off and picks up a run.
|6.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Virat Kohli, On middle, eased through square leg for a single.
|6.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Virat Kohli, Just a bit shorter in length and outside off. Kohli dabs it down towards backward point.
|6.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis, This one just holds a bit on the surface. On middle, du Plessis nudges it past square leg for a run.
|6.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Virat Kohli, Flatter, on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for one more.
|0.0 : Ravindra JadejaÂ is into the attack.
|6.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis, On a length, around off. Du Plessis cuts it in front of square on the off side for one.
|5.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Faf du Plessis, This is a bit shorter and angled into the leg stump. Du Plessis moves past the leg stump and works it through mid-wicket to make it six singles in the over. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are at 57/0, a good start from them.
|0.0 : Spin for the first time as Maheesh TheekshanaÂ comes toÂ bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Virat Kohli, A bit fuller and around middle, Kohli leans in and works it down to long on to rotate the strike.
|5.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Faf du Plessis, This is smart batting from these two, just milking the strike bowler. On middle and leg, worked around the corner for a single.
|5.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Virat Kohli, Flatter and quicker, on middle. Virat KohliÂ wrists it towards mid-wicket for one more.
|5.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Faf du Plessis, Around middle, Faf nudges it towards wide mid on. The bowler chases it down and the batters settle for a single.
|5.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Virat Kohli, Theekshana starts off with a quicker delivery, short of a length and around off. Kohli smashes it off the back foot but it is well stopped at covers. Single taken.
|4.6 : Mukesh Choudhary to Faf du Plessis, SIX! 50 up for Bangalore! FInally, their openers are off to a superb start! This is full and on off,Â Faf du PlessisÂ gets low, clears his front legÂ and slams it over long on for a maximum. 18 runs off the over.Â
|4.5 : Mukesh Choudhary to Faf du Plessis, Fuller ball outside off.Â Du Plessis looks to go over covers but it goes off the splice and over the point fielder for a couple of runs.Â
|4.4 : Mukesh Choudhary to Faf du Plessis, On the pads, it is flicked to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.Â
|4.3 : Mukesh Choudhary to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Second boundary off the over! Too full and outside off.Â Du Plessis looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge.Â No slip this time and the ball races away to the third man fence.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the play to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle followed by the players of Chennai. The Bangalore skipper Faf du PlessisÂ joins Virat KohliÂ to open the innings. Mukesh ChoudharyÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|4.2 : Mukesh Choudhary to Faf du Plessis, Angles a length ball across and Faf du PlessisÂ is beaten as he tries to cut it away.Â
|4.1 : Mukesh Choudhary to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Good shot! Touch fuller and around off.Â Du Plessis punches it swiftly past mid off for a boundary.Â
|3.6 : Simarjeet Singh to Virat Kohli, SIX! Short in length and room given outside off. Virat KohliÂ swings his batÂ hard and hammers it over covers for a biggie.Â
|3.5 : Simarjeet Singh to Virat Kohli, Around off, on a length. Virat knocks it to covers.Â
|3.4 : Simarjeet Singh to Virat Kohli, Bangs a bouncer, on middle. Virat KohliÂ misses his hook.Â
|3.3 : Simarjeet Singh to Faf du Plessis, Three taken! Length ball, on middle.Â Du Plessis tucks it past square leg. Fast outfield here and the batters will take three runs.Â
|3.2 : Simarjeet Singh to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Bangalore are finding a way to snatch a boundary every over. Not the best of shots again from du Plessis. Length ball, way outside off.Â Du Plessis throws his bat at it. The ball goes off the outer half of the bat and over short third man for a boundary.Â
|3.1 : Simarjeet Singh to Faf du Plessis, Length and on off. Kept out by du Plessis.
|2.6 : Mukesh Choudhary to Virat Kohli, A widish yorker, just outside off. Kohli jams it out to cover-point. Good bowling from Mukesh Choudhary, keeping it tight.Â
|Mukesh Choudhary to Virat Kohli, Wide! Spills this one way outside off, over the tramline. A wide called.
|2.5 : Mukesh Choudhary to Virat Kohli, Around off, it is hit in front of point for no run.
|2.4 : Mukesh Choudhary to Virat Kohli, Length ball on off. Virat drops it to backward point. Straight to the fielder.
|2.3 : Mukesh Choudhary to Faf du Plessis, Outside off, dabbed away to third man for a run.
|2.2 : Mukesh Choudhary to Faf du Plessis, A length ball, angling across, outside off.Â Du Plessis swings his bat at it but misses.
|2.1 : Mukesh Choudhary to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Edged, this time from the bat of Faf! Good shape again from Choudhary, on a length and around off, Faf du PlessisÂ hangs back to punch it but gets an inside edge, past the leg stump for a boundary at fine leg.Â
|1.6 : Simarjeet Singh to Virat Kohli, Easy couple! Length ball, slanting on the pads. Kohli nudges it past square leg for two runs.Â
|1.5 : Simarjeet Singh to Virat Kohli, Angling on middle, it is hit to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Simarjeet Singh to Virat Kohli, Length ball, outside off, this one nips away. Kohli this time defends it watchfully.Â
|1.3 : Simarjeet Singh to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Edged away for a boundary! A length ball, outside off, shaping away. Kohli is drawn forward to drive this but gets a thick outside edge, past the second slip fielder and to the third man fence.Â
|1.2 : Simarjeet Singh to Virat Kohli, On middle, on a length, tucked to mid-wicket.
|1.1 : Simarjeet Singh to Faf du Plessis, Short of a length and on the hips,Â du Plessis glances it to square leg for a single.Â
|Simarjeet Singh to Faf du Plessis, Wide! Full ball down the leg side,Â du Plessis misses his flick.Â
|0.6 : Simarjeet SinghÂ to bowl from the opposite end.
|Mukesh Choudhary to Virat Kohli, Aggression from Mukesh! This is on a length and around off. Kohli steps forward and blocks it back to the bowler. Mukesh ChoudharyÂ collects and has a shy across but hits the batter instead. Choudhary apologizes immediately.
|0.5 : Mukesh Choudhary to Virat Kohli, FOUR! First one of the innings! Too straight, on the pads. Kohli just helps it away fine to fine leg for a boundary.Â
|0.4 : Mukesh Choudhary to Virat Kohli,Â Choudhary continues to bowl on a length, around middle. Virat defends by getting a straight bat down.
|0.3 : Mukesh Choudhary to Virat Kohli, On a length, around off, shaping in. Kohli taps it gently to covers.
|0.2 : Mukesh Choudhary to Faf du Plessis, Shape again there, fuller ball and around middle,Â du Plessis nudges it to deep square leg to get off the mark with a single.
|0.1 : Mukesh Choudhary to Virat Kohli, Starts with a full ball, shaping into the batter, on the pads. Kohli leans and flicks it to deep square leg for a single. With that, Kohli and Bangalore are off the mark.
|0.0 : Glenn MaxwellÂ is up for a chat. Shares that he has been hitting the ball well, he feels there's a big score around the corner. Adds that they played nicely in the last game but were unlucky, the wicket of Tewatia would have been a different game. Further says thatÂ there is good energy around. Tells that each match is exciting and hopes for a great contest here.
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of ChennaiÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that the ball stops a bit initially here and the dew comes in pretty late, so it doesn't make much of a difference. Mentions that the wicket looks good and they want to play good cricket. Informs that Moeen Ali comes in for Mitchell Santner. Adds that they want to be more consistent with the batting and not give away a big over at crucial stages while bowling and hopes to improve upon the fielding as well.
|Faf du Plessis, the captain of BangaloreÂ says even he wasn't sure of the wicket and he was considering batting first. Adds that the previous match had a good batting performance and he wants his team to play the same way. Informs they are going with the same XI.
|Bangalore (Unchanged playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.Â
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali (In for Mitchell Santner), MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.
|Toss - Chennai have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Last night we saw Gujarat lose their second game of the season after five consecutive wins which also meant that Punjab got back in the mix for the playoffs race. Tonight, in match number 49 we will witness the reverse fixture between Chennai and Bangalore. The last time these two sides met, we saw an entertaining and high-scoring encounter that Chennai edged thanks to a big score on the board. Expect some more fireworks tonight and on that note, we welcome you to the coverage.
|PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison is pitchside. Danny says it's the third time they are playing on this pitch and it is dry, the grass has come off a bit more. Adds that the spinners will enjoy more and the pacers will have to vary their pace and bowl into the deck more. Suggests that the pacers should also look to bowl more yorkers.
|In their last game, MS DhoniÂ took on the reigns back from Ravindra JadejaÂ and the former Chennai skipper rallied his troops toÂ a much-needed win thanks to some explosive batting from Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Devon ConwayÂ at the top. Chennai are still pretty further down in the table but a win here will all of a sudden get them level on points with a couple of sides above them. Also, on a personal milestone, MS DhoniÂ will be playing his 200th Indian T20 League game for Chennai.
|Bangalore, on the other hand, are on a three-match losing streak and even though Virat KohliÂ scored a half-century last time it wasn't quite vintage Virat. Rajat Patidar, Glenn MaxwellÂ and even Mahipal LomrorÂ were good in the middle order but Kohli and du Plessis need to get their side off to a flying start so that those big-hitters can come into play more. They are in desperate need of a win tonight or else they will just keep falling behind in the playoffs race. So, both teams need a win bi