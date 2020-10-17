share
40653L
Romania vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20, Balkan Cup, 2020, October 17, 2020

ROU 192/6 (19.1)
Live
CRR: 10.01
Recent overs : . . 1 0wd 4 6 . | 4 2 . 2 1 0wd 2
Last bat : Asif Bevinjec Kevin D'Souza b Prakash Mishra2(4b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:157/6 (16.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
17.6 : Sulaiman Ali to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid off.
17.5 : Sulaiman Ali to Vasu Saini, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
17.4 : Sulaiman Ali to Vasu Saini, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
17.3 : Sulaiman Ali to Vasu Saini, No run.
17.2 : Sulaiman Ali to Shantanu Vashisht, 1 run, played towards covers.
17.1 : Sulaiman Ali to Shantanu Vashisht, No run.
Sulaiman Ali to Shantanu Vashisht, Wide.
16.6 : Prakash Mishra to Shantanu Vashisht, 1 run, played towards covers.
16.5 : Prakash Mishra to Shantanu Vashisht, No run.
16.4 : Prakash Mishra to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards covers.
16.3 : Prakash Mishra to Shantanu Vashisht, 3 runs, played towards mid off.
16.2 : Prakash Mishra to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid off.
16.1 : Prakash Mishra to Asif Bevinje, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
Prakash Mishra to Asif Bevinje, Wide.
15.6 : Sulaiman Ali to Vasu Saini, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
Sulaiman Ali to Asif Bevinje, 2 Wides.
Sulaiman Ali to Asif Bevinje, Wide.
15.5 : Sulaiman Ali to Imran Haider, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
15.4 : Sulaiman Ali to Imran Haider, No run.
15.3 : Sulaiman Ali to Asif Bevinje, 1 run, played towards mid on.
15.2 : Sulaiman Ali to Asif Bevinje, No run.
15.1 : Sulaiman Ali to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards covers.
14.6 : Rohan Patel to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.5 : Rohan Patel to Asif Bevinje, 1 run, played towards mid off.
Rohan Patel to Asif Bevinje, Wide.
14.4 : Rohan Patel to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.3 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, OUT! That is a very fine caught and bowled. First, did the batsman with a cutter and then ran hard to take a good catch.
14.2 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
14.1 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
13.6 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Imran Haider, Four! Played towards mid off.
13.5 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run, played towards mid off.
13.4 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.3 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Imran Haider, Four! Played towards covers.
13.2 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Imran Haider, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
13.1 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Imran Haider, No run.
12.6 : Rohan Patel to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards square leg.
12.5 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.4 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
12.3 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
12.2 : Rohan Patel to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.1 : Rohan Patel to Imran Haider, 2 runs, played towards covers.
11.6 : Dimo Nikolov to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards mid off.
Dimo Nikolov to Imran Haider, Wide.
Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, OUT! The keeper has taken the bails off in a flash. The batsman is stumped by a long way.
11.5 : Dimo Nikolov to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
11.4 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.3 : Dimo Nikolov to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run.
Dimo Nikolov to Cosmin Zavoiu, Wide.
11.2 : Dimo Nikolov to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
11.1 : Dimo Nikolov to Cosmin Zavoiu, 2 runs, played towards covers.
10.6 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
10.5 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, Bye.
10.4 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
10.3 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
10.2 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
10.1 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9.6 : Kevin D'Souza to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run.
9.5 : Kevin D'Souza to Ramesh Satheesan, No run.
9.4 : Kevin D'Souza to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run, played towards mid off.
Kevin D'Souza to Cosmin Zavoiu, Wide.
9.3 : Kevin D'Souza to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
Kevin D'Souza to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
9.2 : Kevin D'Souza to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.1 : Kevin D'Souza to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
8.6 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, Wide.
8.5 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
8.4 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run.
8.3 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.2 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, No run.
8.1 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.6 : Rohan Patel to Peter Masih, No run.
7.5 : Rohan Patel to Peter Masih, 2 runs.
7.4 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run.
7.3 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs.
7.2 : Rohan Patel to Peter Masih, 1 run.
7.1 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run.
6.6 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, No run.
6.5 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, No run.
6.4 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.3 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
6.2 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards covers.
6.1 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, Bye.
5.6 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
5.5 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, No run.
5.4 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
5.3 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Peter Masih, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.1 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards point.
4.6 : Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, No ball! Played towards mid off.
4.5 : Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
4.4 : Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, No run.
Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, No ball.
4.3 : Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
4.2 : Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
4.1 : Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, 1 run, played towards mid off.
3.6 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards covers.
3.5 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
3.4 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
3.3 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, No run.
3.2 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Peter Masih, Bye.
3.1 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, OUT! Cleaned him up! The batsman had no answer to that one.
2.6 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards mid on.
2.5 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards covers.
Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
2.4 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
2.3 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
2.2 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.1 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, Six! Played towards mid on.
1.6 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards third man.
Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
1.5 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.4 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
1.3 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, No run.
1.2 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
1.1 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, Four! Played towards covers.
0.6 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, No run.
0.5 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Six! Played towards mid on.
0.4 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards covers.
Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
0.3 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, No run.
0.1 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, No run.