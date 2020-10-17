|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 0wd 4 6 . | 4 2 . 2 1 0wd 2
|Last bat : Asif Bevinjec Kevin D'Souza b Prakash Mishra2(4b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:157/6 (16.1 Ovs)
|17.6 : Sulaiman Ali to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|17.5 : Sulaiman Ali to Vasu Saini, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|17.4 : Sulaiman Ali to Vasu Saini, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|17.3 : Sulaiman Ali to Vasu Saini, No run.
|17.2 : Sulaiman Ali to Shantanu Vashisht, 1 run, played towards covers.
|17.1 : Sulaiman Ali to Shantanu Vashisht, No run.
|Sulaiman Ali to Shantanu Vashisht, Wide.
|16.6 : Prakash Mishra to Shantanu Vashisht, 1 run, played towards covers.
|16.5 : Prakash Mishra to Shantanu Vashisht, No run.
|16.4 : Prakash Mishra to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards covers.
|16.3 : Prakash Mishra to Shantanu Vashisht, 3 runs, played towards mid off.
|16.2 : Prakash Mishra to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|16.1 : Prakash Mishra to Asif Bevinje, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|Prakash Mishra to Asif Bevinje, Wide.
|15.6 : Sulaiman Ali to Vasu Saini, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|Sulaiman Ali to Asif Bevinje, 2 Wides.
|Sulaiman Ali to Asif Bevinje, Wide.
|15.5 : Sulaiman Ali to Imran Haider, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|15.4 : Sulaiman Ali to Imran Haider, No run.
|15.3 : Sulaiman Ali to Asif Bevinje, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|15.2 : Sulaiman Ali to Asif Bevinje, No run.
|15.1 : Sulaiman Ali to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards covers.
|14.6 : Rohan Patel to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.5 : Rohan Patel to Asif Bevinje, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|Rohan Patel to Asif Bevinje, Wide.
|14.4 : Rohan Patel to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.3 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, OUT! That is a very fine caught and bowled. First, did the batsman with a cutter and then ran hard to take a good catch.
|14.2 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|14.1 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|13.6 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Imran Haider, Four! Played towards mid off.
|13.5 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|13.4 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards covers.
|13.3 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Imran Haider, Four! Played towards covers.
|13.2 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Imran Haider, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|13.1 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Imran Haider, No run.
|12.6 : Rohan Patel to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|12.5 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.4 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
|12.3 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|12.2 : Rohan Patel to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.1 : Rohan Patel to Imran Haider, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|11.6 : Dimo Nikolov to Imran Haider, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|Dimo Nikolov to Imran Haider, Wide.
|Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, OUT! The keeper has taken the bails off in a flash. The batsman is stumped by a long way.
|11.5 : Dimo Nikolov to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.4 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.3 : Dimo Nikolov to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run.
|Dimo Nikolov to Cosmin Zavoiu, Wide.
|11.2 : Dimo Nikolov to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
|11.1 : Dimo Nikolov to Cosmin Zavoiu, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|10.6 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|10.5 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, Bye.
|10.4 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
|10.3 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
|10.2 : Rohan Patel to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
|10.1 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|9.6 : Kevin D'Souza to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run.
|9.5 : Kevin D'Souza to Ramesh Satheesan, No run.
|9.4 : Kevin D'Souza to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|Kevin D'Souza to Cosmin Zavoiu, Wide.
|9.3 : Kevin D'Souza to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Kevin D'Souza to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
|9.2 : Kevin D'Souza to Cosmin Zavoiu, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.1 : Kevin D'Souza to Cosmin Zavoiu, No run.
|8.6 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
|Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, Wide.
|8.5 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|8.4 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run.
|8.3 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|8.2 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, No run.
|8.1 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Rohan Patel to Peter Masih, No run.
|7.5 : Rohan Patel to Peter Masih, 2 runs.
|7.4 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run.
|7.3 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs.
|7.2 : Rohan Patel to Peter Masih, 1 run.
|7.1 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run.
|6.6 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, No run.
|6.5 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, No run.
|6.4 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.3 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
|6.2 : Dimo Nikolov to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards covers.
|6.1 : Dimo Nikolov to Peter Masih, Bye.
|5.6 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|5.5 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, No run.
|5.4 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|5.3 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Peter Masih, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|5.1 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards point.
|4.6 : Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, No ball! Played towards mid off.
|4.5 : Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|4.4 : Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, No run.
|Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, No ball.
|4.3 : Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|4.2 : Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
|4.1 : Sulaiman Ali to Peter Masih, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|3.6 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards covers.
|3.5 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
|3.4 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|3.3 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, No run.
|3.2 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Peter Masih, Bye.
|3.1 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, OUT! Cleaned him up! The batsman had no answer to that one.
|2.6 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards mid on.
|2.5 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards covers.
|Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
|2.4 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|2.3 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|2.2 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|2.1 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, Six! Played towards mid on.
|1.6 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|Agagyul Ahmadhel to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
|1.5 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|1.3 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, No run.
|1.2 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|1.1 : Agagyul Ahmadhel to Gohar Manan, Four! Played towards covers.
|0.6 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, No run.
|0.5 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Six! Played towards mid on.
|0.4 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards covers.
|Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
|0.3 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.2 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, No run.
|0.1 : Prakash Mishra to Gohar Manan, No run.