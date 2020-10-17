share
40652F
Home » Live Cricket Score » Balkan Cup, 2020 » Summary

Romania vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Balkan Cup, 2020, October 17, 2020

ROU 148/2 (15)
Romania beat Bulgaria by 52 runs
BUL 96/6 (15)
Match over
Commentary :
0.1 : Delrick Varghese to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards covers.
0.2 : Delrick Varghese to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
Delrick Varghese to Ramesh Satheesan, Six! Played towards point.
0.3 : Delrick Varghese to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Delrick Varghese to Satwik Nadigotla, 1 run, played towards point.
0.5 : Delrick Varghese to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards point.
0.6 : Delrick Varghese to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.1 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Satwik Nadigotla, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
1.3 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Satwik Nadigotla, Four! Played towards square leg.
1.4 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Satwik Nadigotla, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Satwik Nadigotla, No run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Satwik Nadigotla, Wide.
Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Satwik Nadigotla, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.1 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Satwik Nadigotla, No run.
2.2 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Satwik Nadigotla, No run.
2.3 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Satwik Nadigotla, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.4 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards point.
2.5 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Satwik Nadigotla, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards mid off.
3.1 : Sulaiman Ali to Satwik Nadigotla, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
3.2 : Sulaiman Ali to Satwik Nadigotla, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.3 : Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
3.4 : Sulaiman Ali to Satwik Nadigotla, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
3.6 : Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
4.1 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
4.2 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.3 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Satwik Nadigotla, 1 run, played towards mid off.
4.4 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Ramesh Satheesan, Six! Played towards mid on.
4.5 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards square leg.
4.6 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards point.
5.1 : Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.2 : Sulaiman Ali to Satwik Nadigotla, 2 runs, played towards covers.
5.3 : Sulaiman Ali to Satwik Nadigotla, No run.
5.4 : Sulaiman Ali to Satwik Nadigotla, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.5 : Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, No ball and Four! Played towards covers.
Sulaiman Ali to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.6 : Sulaiman Ali to Satwik Nadigotla, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.1 : Rohan Patel to Satwik Nadigotla, No run, played towards covers.
6.2 : Rohan Patel to Satwik Nadigotla, OUT! The keeper has taken the bails off in a flash. The batsman is stumped by a long way.
6.3 : Rohan Patel to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.4 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
6.5 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
6.6 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.1 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Four! Played towards covers.
7.2 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
7.3 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.4 : Prakash Mishra to Vasu Saini, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
7.5 : Prakash Mishra to Vasu Saini, No run.
7.6 : Prakash Mishra to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.1 : Rohan Patel to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.2 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid on.
8.3 : Rohan Patel to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.4 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.5 : Rohan Patel to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.6 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, No run, played towards covers.
9.1 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.2 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9.3 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.4 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
9.5 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9.6 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Vasu Saini, Wide.
Bakhtiar Tahiri to Vasu Saini, No run.
10.1 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
10.2 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
10.3 : Rohan Patel to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid off.
10.4 : Rohan Patel to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.5 : Rohan Patel to Vasu Saini, Four! Played towards mid off.
10.6 : Rohan Patel to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid off.
11.1 : Prakash Mishra to Vasu Saini, No run, played towards covers.
11.2 : Prakash Mishra to Vasu Saini, 1 run, played towards mid off.
11.3 : Prakash Mishra to Vasu Saini, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
11.4 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
11.5 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
11.6 : Prakash Mishra to Abdul Shakoor, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
12.1 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.2 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Abdul Shakoor, No run, played towards covers.
12.3 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Abdul Shakoor, 2 runs, played towards covers.
12.4 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Abdul Shakoor, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.5 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Ramesh Satheesan, No run, played towards covers.
12.6 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.1 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
13.2 : Prakash Mishra to Abdul Shakoor, No run.
13.3 : Prakash Mishra to Abdul Shakoor, 1 run, played towards mid off.
13.4 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 Wides.
Prakash Mishra to Abdul Shakoor, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.5 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
13.6 : Prakash Mishra to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.1 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
14.2 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
14.3 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, No ball! Played towards mid on.
Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, Wide.
Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, Six! Played towards mid on.
14.4 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
14.5 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
14.6 : Bakhtiar Tahiri to Ramesh Satheesan, 1 run, played towards mid off.