|Recent overs : 1 . . 4 1 0wd 6 | 4 . . 4 1 .
|Last bat : Yashasvi Jaiswalc T Natarajan b Marco Jansen35(18b5x42x6) SR:194.44, FoW:54/1 (5 Ovs)
|15.6 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, No run.
|15.5 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, Six!
|15.4 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, On middle and leg, pushed away down to long on for a single.
|15.3 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, Was there an outside edge on it? Doesn't seem like it. Nagging length around off, Jos ButtlerÂ tries to rock back and pull but it isn't short enough and he is beaten on the outside edge. The keeper though spills the ball.
|15.2 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, SIX! All the way! This is bowled full on middle and leg, Jos ButtlerÂ hangs back and gets his front leg out of the way before whacking it straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|15.1 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, Pushed through on off stump, Sanju SamsonÂ eases it off the back foot and through the cover region for a single.
|14.6 : Marco Jansen to Sanju Samson, Goes full and on off, Sanju SamsonÂ clips it wide of mid on and retains the strike with a single. Also brings up the 100 stand between him and Jos Buttler.Â
|14.5 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, Slower and into the wicket, on middle and leg, Jos ButtlerÂ pulls this one to deep square leg for a single.
|14.4 : Marco Jansen to Sanju Samson, Fullish this timeÂ and outside off, Sanju SamsonÂ carves this one to deep cover for one more run.Â
|9.1 : Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, This is very full and well down the leg side, Sanju SamsonÂ tries to sweep it hard but gets a feather on it and the ball pings into the keeper's pads. Abhishek SharmaÂ gets away with a poor delivery there.
|14.3 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, Fuller this time and around off, Jos ButtlerÂ drives it to point and takes a single.Â
|14.2 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Smart batting! Pace on this time and on a hard length, just outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ uses the pace of the delivery and steers it right between backward point and short third man for a boundary.Â
|14.1 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Bowls an off-cutter, on a length and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ frees his arms and slams this one wide of extra cover for a boundary.Â
|13.6 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, SIX! Good use of the feet! Flighted delivery by Mayank Markande, full around leg, Sanju SamsonÂ puts the dancing shoes on and slogs it towards deep mid-wicket. Gets it just over the leaping Glenn PhillipsÂ there for a maximum.Â
|13.5 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, Follows the batter and cramps him for room with a flatter delivery, Sanju SamsonÂ can only block this one down the wicket.Â
|13.4 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, Bowls it short and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ goes back in his crease and cuts it hard to deep point for a single.Â
|13.3 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, Gives this one more air and bowls it around leg, Jos ButtlerÂ goes for a mighty heave across the line but gets an inside edge that rolls to short fine leg. Jos ButtlerÂ wants a single but Samson sends him back.Â
|13.2 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, Tossed up, full and on middle and leg, Jos ButtlerÂ gets forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
|13.1 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, Fired in full and just outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ goes back in his crease and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|12.6 : Vivrant Sharma to Sanju Samson, Bowls the googly, short and just outside off, Sanju SamsonÂ dabs it to backward point.
|12.4 : Vivrant Sharma to Jos Buttler, SIX! THUMPED! Vivrant SharmaÂ drags this one short and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ picks the length early and smokes it over wide long on for a maximum.Â
|12.5 : Vivrant Sharma to Jos Buttler, Continues to bowl it short and turning away, outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ cuts to deep point for a single.Â
|12.3 : Vivrant Sharma to Jos Buttler, Short and flatter, outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ cuts hard but finds backward point for a dot.
|12.2 : Vivrant Sharma to Jos Buttler, Googly, short and turning in on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ pushes it to cover for a dot.
|12.1 : Vivrant Sharma to Jos Buttler, Short and outside off by Vivrant Sharma, Jos ButtlerÂ cuts it wide of deep point and comes back for the second run with ease.
|Vivrant Sharma to Jos Buttler, WIDE! Fired in full and just beyond the tramline, on off, Jos ButtlerÂ lets it go for a wide.Â
|11.6 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, Slower again and short, on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ gets deceived but recovers well. Pulls it to deep square leg for one.Â
|11.5 : Marco Jansen to Sanju Samson, Back of a length and on leg, Sanju SamsonÂ flicks it off his hips to square leg for one more run.Â
|11.4 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, FIFTY FOR BUTTLER! On a hard length and pace on, on middle and leg, Jos ButtlerÂ tucks it off the back foot to mid-wicket for one to bring up his 4th fifty of this year's Indian T20 League. Raises his bat to acknowledge the standing ovation by his teammates.Â
|11.3 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, Much straighter this time and on a good length, Jos ButtlerÂ places this one in the vacant mid-wicket region and collects a couple of runs.Â
|11.2 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Nicely done! Switches to 'round the wicket and strays on the pads, on a short length, Jos ButtlerÂ waits for the ball to arrive and helps it past short fine leg for yet another boundary.Â
|11.1 : Marco Jansen to Sanju Samson, Starts his spell with an off cutter, on a length, on off, Sanju SamsonÂ drops this one in front of extra cover and takes a single.
|10.6 : Vivrant Sharma to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Vivrant SharmaÂ misses his length and bowls a full toss, outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ isn't one to miss out as he drills this one wide of Marco JansenÂ at long off for a boundary.Â
|10.5 : Vivrant Sharma to Sanju Samson, Another googly, short and turning in on off, Sanju SamsonÂ reads it well and punches it to long off for one more run.
|10.4 : Vivrant Sharma to Sanju Samson, Pushed through quicker, short and on leg, Sanju SamsonÂ shapes to pull but gets beaten for pace and wears it on the front pad.
|10.3 : Vivrant Sharma to Jos Buttler, Googly this time and short, around off, Jos ButtlerÂ waits for it and knocks it down to long off for one.
|10.2 : Vivrant Sharma to Sanju Samson, Short and quicker outside off, Sanju SamsonÂ cuts it to deep point and gets to the other end.Â
|10.1 : Vivrant Sharma to Jos Buttler, Starts with a full delivery, on the pads, Jos ButtlerÂ clips it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|9.6 : Abhishek Sharma to Jos Buttler, Leg bye! On the pads, Jos ButtlerÂ tries to paddle it away but gets it off his pads toward short fine leg. They pick up a leg bye.
|9.5 : Abhishek Sharma to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Almost cleans up Sanju Samson. Abhishek SharmaÂ comes from over the wicket and serves a full toss on off stump. Jos ButtlerÂ drills it just to the right of the non-striker and past the diving man at long off as well for a boundary.
|9.4 : Abhishek Sharma to Jos Buttler, SIX! Stand and deliver! Dragged down around off, Jos ButtlerÂ gets on the back foot and thumps it straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|9.3 : Abhishek Sharma to Jos Buttler, Tossed up around off, Jos ButtlerÂ drives it firmly but straight to cover.
|9.2 : Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, Floated up around the pads, this is worked away through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.6 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, SIX! Jos ButtlerÂ goes big now and makes it 21 runs off the over! Drops it a bit short on middle, Buttler picks up the length quickly before rocking back and muscling the ball over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|8.5 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, Pulls the length back and bowls it a bit slower around middle. Sanju SamsonÂ stays back and tentatively pushes it through mid off for one.
|8.4 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, Drifted into the pads, Jos ButtlerÂ nudges it away in front of mid on and gets across for a single.
|8.3 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, Flatter delivery on middle and leg, this is pushed away off the back foot in front of mid-wicket for a run.
Strategic break! As both teams head into the break, this has been a solid start by the home side. Yashasvi Jaiswal got going straightaway and got them off to a flier. After his departure, the onus is now on Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson to carry the momentum forward and set a solid base for the rest of the batting unit. For Hyderabad, their bowlers have tried hard without much luck. Aiden Markram has brought spin from both ends and it will be interesting to see if the spinners can help them
|8.2 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, SIX! Back-to-back! Floated up full and outsidethe off stump, Sanju SamsonÂ lofts it away with the turn and over the wide long off fence for another maximum.
|8.1 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, SIX! BOOM! Mayank MarkandeÂ tosses it up right in the slot around off and Sanju SamsonÂ just whacks it away over the long off fence for a biggie.
|7.6 : Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, Yet another single to end! Abhishek SharmaÂ drags this one down on leg stump, Sanju SamsonÂ looks to rock back and pull but the ball stays a bit low. Samson gets it to deep square leg for a single.
|7.5 : Abhishek Sharma to Jos Buttler, Tossed-up delivery around off, Jos ButtlerÂ leans on and pushes it down to long off for one more.
|7.4 : Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, Another flighted delivery outside off, this is knocked down to long off for a single.
|7.3 : Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, Nicely tossed up, full and outside off. Sanju SamsonÂ reaches out and firms it back toward the bowler who does well to make a stop.
|7.2 : Abhishek Sharma to Jos Buttler, Slower and drifted onto the legs, Jos ButtlerÂ waits for it and pushes it in front of mid-wicket for a run.
|7.1 : Abhishek Sharma to Jos Buttler, Half an appeal for caught and bowled but it is a bump ball. This is floated up very full and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ bunts it off the ground straight into the hands of Abhishek SharmaÂ and the replays confirm the same.
|6.5 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, Gives it more air and bowls it fuller outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ looks for the revers sweep but mistimes it fine of the man at short third man for one more.
|6.6 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, FOUR! Drops it short and gets punished!Â This is short and wide, Sanju SamsonÂ pounces on the width and cuts it off the back foot through point for a boundary.
|6.4 : Mayank Markande to Sanju Samson, Slightly shorter around middle, Sanju SamsonÂ rocks back and pulls it away well in front of mid-wicket for a run.
|6.3 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, Floated up on a length and around off, pushed away through mid off for a single.
|6.2 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, Excellent running! Nagging length on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ rocks back and gently works it away toward the vacant mid-wicket region for a couple of runs.
|0.0 : Mayank MarkandeÂ is introduced into the attack.Â
|6.1 : Mayank Markande to Jos Buttler, Starts with a floated-up delivery around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ goes on the back foot and keeps it out.
|5.6 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson, A touch fuller and wider of the off stump, Sanju SamsonÂ hits it away through the cover region and gets back for two with ease. At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 61/1!
|5.5 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson, FOUR! Nicely done and Sanju SamsonÂ is off the mark. On a good length outside off, Samson waits on the back foot and guides it off the outside edge fine of the man at short third man and picks up a boundary.
|5.4 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson, Three dots on the trot! Short of a length and around off, Sanju SamsonÂ stays back and bunts it out on the off side.
|5.3 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson, Beaten! Lovely length and on the fifth stump line, just shaping away a touch. Sanju SamsonÂ looks to drive it through cover but is beaten on the outside edge.
|5.2 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson, On a length and angling it in from outside off, Sandeep SharmaÂ drives it straight to covers.
|4.6 : Skipper, Sanju SamsonÂ walks in at number 3.
|5.1 : T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, Risky single! This is pitched up around off, Jos ButtlerÂ pushes it out to mid off and sets off for the single. Aiden MarkramÂ there misses the direct hit at the bowler's end and Buttler makes it through.
|4.6 : Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, OUT! CAUGHT! Marco JansenÂ has the last laugh! Bowls an off cutterÂ and bangs it in short, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ attempts to guide it over short third man but gets undone by the extra bounce. Ends up hitting this one straight down the throat of T Natarajan thereÂ who makes no mistake. A much-needed breakthrough for Marco JansenÂ and Hyderabad as Yashasvi JaiswalÂ was starting to flex his muscles.Â
|4.5 : Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Slower and into the wicket, around off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tries to run it down to third man but gets beaten by the sharp bounce.
|4.4 : Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pushes this one back to the bowler.
|4.3 : Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Changes his length and bowls it full, just outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ frees his arms and thrashes this one through point. Beats the deep point fielderÂ for a boundary.Â
|4.2 : Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, EDGED AND FOUR! Short again and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ hangs back and goes for the pull. Gets a top edge that goes over the keeper for a boundary.Â
|4.1 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, On a hard length, on middle and leg, Jos ButtlerÂ looks to access the leg side but gets a soft leading edge. The ball rolls to mid on and Jos ButtlerÂ sets off for a single. Aiden MarkramÂ there hits at the non-striker's end but Buttler is well in.Â
|3.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Three dots to end the over! Bowls on a yorker length and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ squeezes this one along the ground to short third man.
|3.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Back of a length and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ guides this one straight to short third man.
|3.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pace on this time and back of a length, on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ blocks this one out off the back foot.
|3.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ goes straight! Bhuvneshwar persists with the knuckleball and bowls this one much straighter, on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ reads it well and launches this one over long on for a maximum.Â
|3.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Streaky! Bowls the knuckleball on a fuller length, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ has a wild swing at this delivery and gets an inside edge that rolls to the right of Heinrich KlaasenÂ behind the wicket for a boundary.Â
|3.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, Shaping in on off, on a good length, Jos ButtlerÂ pushes this one to deep point for a single.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ (1-0-9-0) switches ends.
|T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, Goes short and at the batter, Jos ButtlerÂ advances and places it through mid-wicket. Keeps the strike with a single.Â
|2.5 : T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, FOUR! In the air but in the gap! Angling across, around off, on a good length, Jos ButtlerÂ opens himself up and powers this one right of short cover for a boundary.Â
|2.4 : T Natarajan to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Keeps it on a good length and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ opens the bat face and plays it to third man for one more run.
|2.3 : T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, Bowls it on the stumps, on a good length, Jos ButtlerÂ clips it to the right of mid on and calls Jaiswal for a quick single.
|T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, WIDE! Strays down the leg side, Jos ButtlerÂ looks to help it fine but misses. Heinrich KlaasenÂ dives well to his left and makes a good stop.Â
|2.2 : T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, Angles this in on middle, on a hard length, Jos ButtlerÂ punches it off the back foot to mid off for a dot.Â
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX! Short and punished! Goes short again and on middle, the ball sits up nicely for the batter and he does not miss out. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ latches onto the pull shot and deposits over deep square leg fence for a biggie.Â
|2.1 : T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, Starts on a slightly full length and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ times the drive straight to short cover.
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, WIDE! Bends his back and goes into the wicket, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ goes for the ramp but does not connect. The ball sails over the batter's head for a wide.Â
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, Another on the pads, on a length, Jos ButtlerÂ turns it in front of mid-wicket and scampers across for a quick single.
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Easy pickings! Strays onto the pads on a hard length, Jos ButtlerÂ gets on his toes and glances this one nicely. Gets it well wide of fine leg for yet another boundary.Â
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, Four Leg Byes! Pulls his length back and bowls it onto the pads, Jos ButtlerÂ tries to tuck this one fine but does not make any contact with the bat. Gets it off his thigh pad and the ball goes to the fine leg fence for four more runs.Â
|1.2 : Marco Jansen to Jos Buttler, Fullish delivery, outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ goes for the drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.6 : Marco JansenÂ to operate from the other end.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Starts on a hard length, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to punch but gets it from the outer part to third man for one.Â
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, Bowls on a good length and shaping away, outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ dances down the track and leaves the ball alone.
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Touch fuller at the stumps, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ works it to mid on and gets to the other end.Â
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! What happened there? Drifts onto the pads on a length, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ whips this one in the air towards fine leg. Vivrant SharmaÂ stationed there loses sight of the ball and misjudges the trajectory of the ball. The ball drops in front of him and goes through his legs for a boundary.Â
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Keeps it on a shortish length, on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ keeps this one out on the off side.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Back of a length and going away, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ goes for the cut but misses.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Rajasthan are underway straightaway! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ stars on a good length shaping in on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ uses his feet and chips it over mid on. Luckily for him, he gets it just over the leaping Abdul SamadÂ there and the ball races away for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin. The two umpires stride out to the centre. The two Rajasthan openers make their way out to the middle followed by the Hyderabad players. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ will open the innings for Rajasthan. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go for Hyderabad. Off we go...Â
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma (On debut) (In for Mayank Agarwal), Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.Â
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Joe Root (On debut), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav (In for Trent Boult), Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Aiden Markram, the captain of Hyderabad, says that they would have batted first as well since it is a used wicket. Mentions that they have done well while bowling first and will look to do the same. Feels that there have been close games and they have played decent cricket but have not been able to get over the line. Ends by informing that Glenn PhillipsÂ comes into the side in place of Harry BrookÂ and also says that Vivrant SharmaÂ will be making his debut in this game.
|Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan says that they will bat first and adds that the conditions also demand the same. Feels that the climate has been different and expects no dew in the latter half which suits them. Mentions that they would have liked toÂ play better cricket. Shares that they have hard and honest chats and adds that a team can have some situations like this in a competition. Ends by informing that Joe Root makes his debut and there are a couple of more changes in the side.
|Impact Players nominated by Hyderabad - Â Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sanvir Singh.
|Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan - Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy andÂ Adam Zampa.
|TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of Sanju SamsonÂ and RajasthanÂ have opted to BATÂ first.Â