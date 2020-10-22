|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Murali KartikÃ‚Â and Kumar Sangakkara are down with the pitch report. Sangakkara says that it is a great surface. Adds that there is grass on it but it is hard on the inside. Karthik reminds that the team losing the toss has won the game. Sangakkara says that the pitch has quickened in the latter half and feels that there has been a bit of dew on the track. But feels that the side winning the toss should back their strength.Ã‚Â
|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Steven Smith, the Rajasthan skipper, is present alongside David Warner, the Hyderabad skipper. Steven Smith calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. HYDERABAD OPT TO BOWL!
|Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith says he was looking to bat as the wickets are getting older and older. Smith says they have been playing for a long time and are used to the pressure and is happy to play in this league. Tells it was a magnificent win and says they are heading in the right direction but admits it would have been better to get a couple of more wins. Tells that one has to be playing well but also peaking at the right time. Ends by informing us that they are unchanged from the last g
|Hello and welcome to the all important clash between Rajasthan and Hyderabad. Both sides will be eager to get their season going and close the gap on the fourthÃ‚Â placed Kolkata.Ã‚Â Steven Smith's Rajasthan have been a hit and miss so far but will look to build on their comprehensive win against Chennai in the last game. Warner's Hyderabad are on a free fall and are on a 3-game losing streak. They will be eager to bounce back from their Super Over heartbreak against Kolkata. Will Hyderabad joi
|Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, says that not much will change and says that the ball held up in the first innings. Informs Williamson has done something to his quad and Jason Holder comes in as well as Shahbaz Nadeem in place of Basil Thampi. Tells it has been tough not to add him in the side. Warner says he is always nice and calm but adds he was edgy after losing a couple of games but he is zen after going to the beach and relaxing.Ã‚Â
|Rajasthan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) -Ã‚Â David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder (IN PLACE OF KANE WILLIAMSON), Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem (IN PLACE OF BASIL THAMPI), Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
|Sanju Samson is in for a chat! He starts off by saying that he likes to bat as soon as possible and he is ready to bat anywhere for his team. Adds that he does not mind wicket-keeping if the team needs him to and says that he has been good with the gloves and also fielding out in the field and so the team can use him wherever they want him to.
|Right then! We are all ready for play to begin. The umpires stride out into the middle. The players of Hyderabad walk out to take their respective positions out in the field. Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes will open the innings for Rajasthan. Sandeep Sharma will begin with the ball for Hyderabad. Off we go...
|0.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Robin Uthappa,Ã‚Â Uthappa and Rajasthan are underway straightaway! Sandeep starts off with a good length ball around off, Uthappa taps it towards point and runs across for the single.
|0.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Ben Stokes, Good length delivery around off, Stokes pushes this one to the man stationed at point.
|0.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Ben Stokes, Stokes is underway as well! Back of a length ball around off, Stokes punches this one towards the deep cover region and will get a single.
|0.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Robin Uthappa, A hint of inswing on this occasion! On a good length around off, nipping into the right-hander, Uthappa works this to the cover-point region and yells no for the single.
|0.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Robin Uthappa, Some movement again for Sandeep! He will be delighted to start off with the ball moving. On a good length around off, it moves into the right-hander, Uthappa looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A tame appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|0.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Robin Uthappa, A single to end the over as Uthappa flicks this to the deep square leg region. A good start by Hyderabad. Just the 3 runs off this one.
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Robin Uthappa,Ã‚Â Back of a length ball outside off, Uthappa pushes this to the off side.
|0.6 : Who will partner Sandeep Sharma with the new ball?Ã‚Â The man playing his first game of the season, Jason Holder it will be.
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Robin Uthappa,Ã‚Â On a good length around off, Uthappa taps this towards cover-point. They look for the single but Uthappa says no in the end.
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Robin Uthappa, PLAY AND A MISS! Back of a length ball outside off, Uthappa looks to have a poke at this one but misses it completely.
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Robin Uthappa, Another dot ball. On a good length around off, Uthappa works this one to the cover region.
|1.5 : Jason Holder to Robin Uthappa, Finally some runs in this over! A shorter length ball outside off, Uthappa pulls this one uppishly towards the mid-wicket region and the batters collect two runs before the fielder can clean up in the deep.
|1.6 : Jason Holder to Robin Uthappa, FOUR! First boundary of the game and it is off Uthappa's bat. On a good length around off, Uthappa creams his drive through the cover region to find the fence.Ã‚Â
|2.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Ben Stokes,Ã‚Â Good length ball outside off, Stokes pushes this to the off side.
|2.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Ben Stokes,Ã‚Â Good length delivery outside off, Stokes punches this one to the deep cover region for one.
|2.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Robin Uthappa,Ã‚Â SIX! What a shot! First six of the game and it is Uthappa again! On a good length around middle and leg, Uthappa flicks this one fine over the deep square leg region for a biggie.Ã‚Â
|2.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Robin Uthappa, A single to follow up the biggie as Uthappa drives this towards the cover region. Warner does well to stop this one.Ã‚Â
|2.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Ben Stokes,Ã‚Â On a good length around leg, Stokes makes room and works this to the mid off region. The batters scamper through for the single. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Stokes would be walking back had this hit the wicket.
|2.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Robin Uthappa, FOUR! Smacked! Uthappa ends the over on a good note! Back of a length ball around off, Uthappa dances down the track and slams this over the mid on fielder and it races away to the fence. Good over for Rajasthan. 13 runs off this one.
|3.1 : Jason Holder to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Stokes gets hit first boundary of the game! Good shot! Back of a length ball around off, Stokes pulls this one over the mid-wicket region and it runs away to the fence.
|3.2 : Jason Holder to Ben Stokes, FOUR! That was so close to being out! Stokes needs to be really careful! He survives this time around. On a full length around middle, Stokes gets low and looks to paddle scoop this over the keeper and it just goes by Bairstow's gloves into the fine leg fence.
|3.3 : Jason Holder to Ben Stokes, OUT! RUN OUT! This is such a cheap wicket to give away and Uthappa who was looking good so far has to walk back. He will be mighty disappointed with the manner in which he has been dismissed. Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Stokes makes some room and looks to play at this but misses and it hits his body and rolls to the off side. Uthappa runs across looking for the single and Stokes sends him back. By the time Uthappa can turn and get back into the c
|3.4 : Jason Holder to Ben Stokes, WIDE! Holder bows this down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
|Jason Holder to Ben Stokes, Stokes collects a single as he works this through to the mid-wicket region.Ã‚Â
|3.3 : Who will be number 3 for Rajasthan tonight? It is Sanju Samson. His season started off well but it has gone downhill after first two games. Can he regain his lost form?Ã‚Â
|3.5 : Jason Holder to Sanju Samson, On a good length around off, Samson defends this to the off side.
|3.6 : Jason Holder to Sanju Samson, On a good length around middle, Samson tucks this to the mid-wicket region for a single to retain the strike for the next over. A good over for Hyderabad.
|4.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Sanju Samson,Ã‚Â Good length around off, Samson looks to drive but it goes off the splice of his bat to the third man region for a single.
|4.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Ben Stokes,Ã‚Â Good length delivery around off, Stokes works this to the mid off region.
|4.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Ben Stokes, Sandeep sees Stokes making some room and bowls this good length ball around leg, Stokes works this to the deep cover region for a single run.
|4.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Sanju Samson,Ã‚Â FOUR! Smashed! We know what Samson can do, can he turn it up tonight? On a good length around off, Samson punches this through the cover region and the timing is so sweet that it runs away to the ropes.
|4.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Sanju Samson, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Samson! Good length around off, Samson drives this one through the cover-point region and no fielder is going to stop this one.
|4.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Sanju Samson, Good length ball on middle, Samson defends it back towards Sandeep. 10 runs off this one.
|5.1 : Vijay Shankar to Ben Stokes,Ã‚Â IN THE AIR.. SAFE! Stokes almost picks out the fielder but survives! Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Stokes dances down the track and pulls this one to the deep square leg region and it lands short of Rashid Khan there. Just a single.
|0.0 : Who will bowl the final over of the Powerplay? Will Warner give Holder his 3rd as well or introduce first change of the evening?Ã‚Â It will be the latter as Vijay Shankar is introduced into the attack.Ã‚Â
|5.2 : Vijay Shankar to Sanju Samson, Good length on middle, Samson works this to the long on region for a single.
|5.3 : Vijay Shankar to Ben Stokes,Ã‚Â Good fielding by Manish Pandey at point! On a good length around off, Stokes makes room and slaps this towards point, Pandey does well to stop this one.
|5.4 : Vijay Shankar to Ben Stokes, Back of a length ball around off, Stokes punches this one to the covers.
|5.5 : Vijay Shankar to Ben Stokes, Back of a length ball around off, Stokes pulls this one to the mid-wicket region for a single.Ã‚Â
|5.6 : Vijay Shankar to Sanju Samson,Ã‚Â A single to end the over as Samson tucks this one to the square leg region. Rajasthan are at 47/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
|6.1 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson,Ã‚Â Natarajan starts off with a back of a length ball around leg, Samson looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal is made but this was way outside the leg stump.
|6.2 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson, Good length ball around off, Samson works this one through the cover region and collects a couple.
|6.3 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson,Ã‚Â Short of a good length ball around leg, Samson flicks this one to the deep mid-wicket region for two runs.Ã‚Â
|6.4 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson, Good length delivery around off, Samson works this to the third man region for a single.
|6.5 : T Natarajan to Ben Stokes, The yorker is out in the middle by Natarajan! He bowls a yorker around off, Stokes does well to dig this one out.
|6.6 : T Natarajan to Ben Stokes, On a fullish length around off, Stokes works this to the cover region and he will retain the strike for the next over. Good start by Natarajan. Only 6 runs off this one.
|0.0 : Powerplay done which means the field can now spread out. T Natarajan is introduced in the attack to bowl the first post Powerplay over.Ã‚Â
|7.1 : Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes,Ã‚Â Flatter around middle, Stokes blocks this one out.
|7.2 : Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes, IN THE AIR..SHORT! Stokes again is safe, just by a small margin! Floated around middle, Stokes reverse sweeps this uppishly towards the deep point region and it lands short of the man running in. Just the single.
|0.0 : Bowling change. Just the solitary over from Vijay Shankar as Warner calls his Afghnistani trump card. Time for some quick leg spin. Time for Afghanistan superstar, Rashid Khan!Ã‚Â
|7.3 : Rashid Khan to Sanju Samson, On off, Samson defends this one.
|7.4 : Rashid Khan to Sanju Samson, This is a googly around off, Samson watchfully defends this one to the cover region.
|7.5 : Rashid Khan to Sanju Samson, Short ball outside off, Samson works this to the point region for a single.
|7.6 : Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes, DROPPED! Stokes has survived yet again! Stokes decided that he wanted to go for the big shot against Rashid and that could have been the end of him, but Vijay Shankar hands him a lifeline. Loopy around middle and leg, Stokes dances down the ground and looks to go big over the deep mid-wicket region, it does not have the juice required to cross the ropes. Vijay Shankar runs in and looks to scalp this one and he does scalp it too, but he fumbles it up and ends up dr
|8.1 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson,Ã‚Â FOUR! Did not time it well enough but placed it well. Short ball around off, Samson pulls it over mid-wicket but the bat turns in his hand. It is still over short mid-wicket and in the gap for a boundary.Ã‚Â
|8.2 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson, Good stop from Samad in the deep! Fuller on off, Samson slashes it over cover. It is to the right of sweeper cover. Samad there runs to that side and pulls it before the ropes as it was hit hard. Saves two for his side.Ã‚Â
|8.3 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson, Slower ball around off, Samson dabs it to third man for one.Ã‚Â
|8.4 : T Natarajan to Ben Stokes, Good shot but there isÃ‚Â protection in the deep. Good length ball outside off, Stokes punches it through covers but there is sweeper cover so just one.
|8.5 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson, Low full toss on the pads, Samson flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 10 off the over so far.Ã‚Â
|8.6 : T Natarajan to Sanju Samson,Ã‚Â Another slower one around off, Samson plays it delightfully to deep point for one.Ã‚Â
|9.1 : Rashid Khan to Sanju Samson, Googly on middle and leg. Samson waits and then punches it to mid on.Ã‚Â
|9.2 : Rashid Khan to Sanju Samson, Short around off, Samson pulls it to long on for a single.Ã‚Â
|9.3 : Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes,Ã‚Â Short around off, Stokes punches it through cover. Garg gives it a chase and manages to pull it back before the ropes, saving a couple in the process.Ã‚Â
|9.4 : Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes, Flighted on off, Stokes milks it to long off for a run.
|9.5 : Rashid Khan to Sanju Samson, Short and spinning in to the right hander. Samson strokes it off the back foot to long on and rotates the strike.
|9.6 : Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes, On the pads, Stokes tickles it behind square leg and keeps the strike with one. Halfway stage of the innings gone. Rajasthan are 74/1.
|0.0 : DRINKS! Rajasthan have started off well in this game. They have lost the solitary wicket of Uthappa and no one else. They have Stokes and Samson out in the middle and will be banking on them to add some valuable runs for them. Stokes has been walking on a tight rope as he has given some chances to Hyderabad to scalp him but they have not obliged to this gift. Hyderabad will be hoping to scalp a wicket and break this partnership down. They will be looking at Rashid Khan to supply the wicket.
|10.1 : Vijay Shankar to Ben Stokes,Ã‚Â Shankar starts with a slower ball outside off. Stokes is all over the place at the moment. He looks to scoop but misses. That is the thing about this game. When you are in form, these shots connect and travel the distance but when not in form, nothing goes anywhere.Ã‚Â
|10.2 : Vijay Shankar to Ben Stokes, Length ball on off, Stokes punches it but finds shortÃ‚Â extra cover.Ã‚Â
|10.3 : Vijay Shankar to Ben Stokes, Good running! On the pads, Stokes flicks it with soft hands towards mid-wicket. Garg has to come running in from the deep. The batters see that the fielder has to cover the distance and take the oppurtunity to get two.
|10.4 : Vijay Shankar to Ben Stokes, Stokes continues his try but is unable to get it away. Good length ball on off, it is slow. Stokes punches it but not off the middle and straight to Shankar.Ã‚Â
|10.5 : Vijay Shankar to Ben Stokes, This time Stokes nudges it through point for one.
|10.6 : Vijay Shankar to Sanju Samson, A swipe across the line by Samson. It is a fullish ball pitching around leg and going away with the angle. Sanju looks to heave it across the line but misses and gets hit on the backpad. There is an appeal from the Men in Orange and Black but an optimistic one. The umpire though is not keen. Looked to be going down leg. Warner might have felt the same so no review or even a discussion about it from the Australian.Ã‚Â
|Jason Holder is back.
|11.1 : Jason Holder to Ben Stokes, In the air but no one in the deep. Full around off, Stokes lifts it over mid off but once again does not time it. All he had to do was go over and away from mid off and he did that. Gets two.Ã‚Â
|11.2 : Jason Holder to Ben Stokes, Very full and wide outside off, Stokes guides it to third man for one.
|11.3 : Jason Holder to Sanju Samson,Ã‚Â SIX! That was going into the empty stands as soon as Samson hit it. Short but not short enough to trouble Samson. He gets on his back foot and pulls it beautifully for a biggie over mid-wicket. Just the second of the innings so far.
|11.4 : Jason Holder to Sanju Samson, OUT! BOWLED! Holder has the last laugh. Superb comeback ball from the West Indies Test skiper. He steams in and rolls his finger on this one. It is the off cutter bowled into the surface. It pitches on middle and off and spins into Samson. He makes room as he goes away from the stumps and looks to punch it through on the off side. He misses and the ball hits the top of middle and leg.
|11.5 : Jason Holder to Jos Buttler, Good length ball on off, Buttler defends it to begin his innings.
|11.4 : Who will walk out at number 4? Will it be the skipper, Steven Smith or the impressive Jos Buttler? It is the Englishman who joins his struggling international teammate out in the middle.Ã‚Â
|11.6 : Jason Holder to Jos Buttler, Appeal but turned down by the umpire. Short ball very close to the body, down the leg side. Buttler looks to pull but seems like he misses. There is a bit of noise as Bairstow appeals. The umpire though is unmoved and Hyderabad do not review it.Ã‚Â
|12.2 : Rashid Khan to Steven Smith, Flatter delivery around off, Smith works this to the long on region for a single.
|12.1 : Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes,Ã‚Â OUT! TIMBER! It is Ben Stokes who has been struggling tonight who has to depart. He has been very uncomfortable out in the middle and he is walking back now. It is Rashid Khan who has struck. Two wickets in quick succession for Hyderabad. Loopy ball around off, Stokes looks to play at that but misses and it hits his pads and goes onto disturb the stumps.Ã‚Â
|12.3 : Rashid Khan to Jos Buttler, Googly around off, Buttler defends this one out.
|0.0 : Who walks out into the middle for Rajasthan? It is Steven Smith.
|12.4 : Rashid Khan to Jos Buttler, A couple this time around. Short ball on middle, Buttler tucks this to the square leg region for a couple.
|12.5 : Rashid Khan to Jos Buttler, On off, Buttler blocks this one out.
|12.6 : Rashid Khan to Jos Buttler, Bowled around leg, Buttler flicks this to the square leg region for a single.Ã‚Â
|13.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Short on off, Buttler punches it to long off for one.
|13.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Steven Smith, Short and spinning away from Nadeem. Smith chops it towards cover for a run.
|13.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Tossed up on off, Buttler milks it to long off for another single.
|13.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Steven Smith, Short outside off, Smith punches it with the spin towards deep point and rotates the strike.Ã‚Â
|13.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Another single. GoodÃ‚Â over so far from Nadeem. Just 5 so far. Can Nadeem end well?Ã‚Â This ball is stroked to long on for a single.
|13.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Steven Smith, FOUR! Uppish but away from Rashid Khan. Floated on off, Smith drives it uppishly through point. Rashid Khan there dives but it is away from him and the ball goes away to the fence.Ã‚Â
|14.1 : Rashid Khan to Jos Buttler, On the pads, Buttler tickles it to mid-wicket for one.Ã‚Â
|14.2 : Rashid Khan to Steven Smith, Floated on off, Smith plays a sluggish slog sweep wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|14.3 : Rashid Khan to Steven Smith,Short and spinning in. Smith moves away and punches it but straight to short extra cover.Ã‚Â
|14.4 : Rashid Khan to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â Another wonderful googly. Almost got the better of Steven Smith. Rashid gives this one a bit more air on off. Smith looks to slog it over mid-wicket but misreads the googly. Luckily for the Rajasthan skipper, he gets an inside edge onto the pads. Lucky that the ball did not go onto hit the stump.
|14.5 : Rashid Khan to Steven Smith, Around the pads, SS turns it to the on side for one.Ã‚Â
|14.6 : Rashid Khan to Jos Buttler, Wrong 'un to end the over. It is on middle and off, Buttler turns it with the spin towards mid-wicket and gets a brace to safely negotiate Rashid Khan. Excellent day at the office once again for Rashid. He finishes with 1/20 from his 4!
|15.1 : Vijay Shankar to Steven Smith, FOUR! Good start to the over for Rajasthan! Short ball on off, Smith picks his spot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Ã‚Â
|15.2 : Vijay Shankar to Steven Smith, Follows the boundary with a single towards cover-point.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Vijay Shankar is back on. Just 7 runs from his 2 overs so far.
|15.3 : Vijay Shankar to Jos Buttler, OUT! CAUGHT! Very good catch from Nadeem. Buttler departs cheaply and Rajasthan are in a state of bother here. Smart bowling from Shankar and Warner's gamble to give him third over works. Buttler comesÃ‚Â down the track, Shankar sees that so he bowls it wide of off and does not give Buttler much pace to work with. Jos stretches and looks to hit it. He does so uppishly towards point. Nadeem is the man there, he dives in front to take a very good catch inches ab
|DRINKS! Hyderabad have seemed to turn the tide in their favor in the past couple overs. They have removed some dangerous batters in the ranks of Rajasthan such as Samson, Stokes and Buttler. Rajasthan still have Steven Smith out in the middle and they will be hoping that their skipper could stay out in the middle and help Rajasthan finish strong. Hyderabad will be looking to remove Smith. An interesting segment of play coming up.
|Who will walk out now to bat for Rajasthan? It is Riyan Parag.
|15.4 : Vijay Shankar to Riyan Parag, Parag is off the mark. On off, Parag taps it to cover and takes a run.
|15.5 : Vijay Shankar to Steven Smith, Fuller on off, Smith drives it wide of sweeper cover and gets two.Ã‚Â
|15.6 : Vijay Shankar to Steven Smith, Good ball to end the over. Just 8 off it and also the big wicket of Jos Buttler. The last ball is very full around off, Smith drives it but straight to mid off.Ã‚Â
|16.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Riyan Parag, On off, Parag plays it to mid off.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Sandeep Sharma is back into the attack. His figures so far are 3-0-26-0.
|16.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Riyan Parag, Good running! On the pads, Parag flicks it through mid-wicket and gets two as Manish Pandey comes running in and gets to the ball.
|16.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Riyan Parag,Ã‚Â Appeal but nothing fromÃ‚Â the umpire. Sandeep Sharma is not too keen and neither is the skipper of Hyderabad. On the pads, Parag looks to tickle it down the leg side but it clips his pad and goes to Bairstow. Jonny appeals but cannot convince the umpire to raise his finger.Ã‚Â
|16.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Riyan Parag, Fuller on middle, Riyan tucks it to long on for one.Ã‚Â
|16.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Steven Smith, Full around off, Smith milks it through cover-point for another run.
|16.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Riyan Parag, On the pads, Parag turns it to the leg side and keeps the strike. Just 5 off the over and Sandeep Sharma finishes with 0/31 from his 4.
|17.1 : T Natarajan to Riyan Parag, Parag swings but still cannot findÃ‚Â the fence. Rajasthan going nowhere in the last 8 overs. Full around off, Parag swings but mistimes and squeeze it to backward point for one.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : T Natarajan is back on. His figures so far read 2-0-17-0. Can he scalp a wicket for Hyderabad?
|17.2 : T Natarajan to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â Smith being served a Natarajan yorker. ItÃ‚Â is on middle and off, Smith jams it towards point and gets one.Ã‚Â
|17.3 : T Natarajan to Riyan Parag,Ã‚Â FOUR! Incredible shot and a much needed one as well for Rajasthan. A welcome boundary for Rajasthan. Nothing wrong with the delivery, it is an attempted yorker. Parag premeditates his shot and lifts it over short fine leg for a boundary.
|17.4 : T Natarajan to Riyan Parag,Ã‚Â SIX! What a hit from Parag! Magnificent shot. Natarajan misses his yorker and bowls an over pitched delivery outside off. Parag smashes it over extra cover for an 88m biggie.Ã‚Â
|17.5 : T Natarajan to Riyan Parag, FOUR! Unlucky for Natarajan. Parag will take it with both hands. Very full around off, Parag opens the face of the bat. The ball does not go as fine as he wanted it to go but he still managed to chip it over backward point for a boundary.
|17.6 : T Natarajan to Riyan Parag, Yorker to end the over! It s on middle and off, Parag jams it out. 16 off the over. The most expensive one of the evening so far.
|Who will Warner trust to bowl the penultimate over of the innings? Jason Holder, it is. 3-0-26-1 are his figures.
|18.1 : Jason Holder to Steven Smith, OUT! CAUGHT! Straight into the hands of Manish Pandey. Very full outside off, it is in the slot but Smith cannot get under it. He looks to clear long on but ends up hitting it straight to the man there. Manish Pandey, one of the best fielders in India, is never going to miss that and he takes a dolly.
|0.0 : Rahul Tewatia is the new batter in for Rajasthan.
|18.2 : Jason Holder to Riyan Parag, WIDE! A pacy ball which is full but just down the leg side. Parag moves away from it. Wided by the umpire.Ã‚Â
|Jason Holder to Riyan Parag,Ã‚Â OUT! CAUGHT! Fumble...fumble..fumble... TAKEN! Smart bowling from Holder. He bangs it in short outside off as he sees Parag charge down the track. The young Rajasthan batter looks to smack it over long off but it comes off the toe end of the bat. It goes high in the air and behind mid off. Warner, who is back peddling, looks to take the catch with his fingers pointing upwards. It hits his palms then pops out, he juggles again and again to take it in the thir
|Jofra Archer walks out with his blade for Rajasthan.
|18.3 : Jason Holder to Rahul Tewatia, Very full outside off, Tewatia squeezes it through covers for one.Ã‚Â
|18.4 : Jason Holder to Jofra Archer, On the pads, Archer flicks it through square leg and gets two.Ã‚Â
|18.5 : Jason Holder to Jofra Archer, Direct hit intially and Archer would have gone but he misses which allowed Archer to get two. Full on off, Archer hits it to short extra cover and calls for a quick run. The fielder there misses his shy at the bowler's end. The backup behind is in the deep which allows Archer to get the second as well.Ã‚Â
|18.6 : Jason Holder to Jofra Archer, Just a single this time. Full on off, Archer plays it to mid off and gets a single.Ã‚Â
|19.1 : T Natarajan to Jofra Archer,Ã‚Â FOUR! Made it look easy but it was not. Natarajan looks for a yorker but bowls a full toss on middle. Archer scoops it over shortÃ‚Â fine leg and gets a boundary.
|19.2 : T Natarajan to Jofra Archer, WIDE! Pressure on Natarajan. He bowls a wild delivery which is well outside off. Too far away from the tramline.
|T Natarajan to Jofra Archer,Ã‚Â Full toss on middle, Archer hits itÃ‚Â to short extra cover for one. Archer is unhappy with himself as he thinks he should have got more of it.
|19.3 : T Natarajan to Rahul Tewatia,Ã‚Â Good ball. Very full outside off, Tewatia moves inside his stumps and looks to lay on the on side but it is too full to do so. He ends up guiding it to mid off.Ã‚Â
|19.4 : T Natarajan to Rahul Tewatia, Another good ball. It is full and outside off, Tewatia canot free his arms and ends up milking it to long on for one.Ã‚Â
|19.5 : T Natarajan to Jofra Archer, Smart bowling. He sees Archer move inside his stumps so he bowls a full ball wide outside off. Archer looks to scoop but misses.Ã‚Â
|19.6 : T Natarajan to Jofra Archer, SIX! Archer finishes it in style! Gets his side to over 150 with that biggie! Natarajan misses his yorker and serves a full toss outside off. Archer does not hit it as well as we have seen him do this season but hits it well enough to send it over the ropes straight down the ground. RAJASTHAN FINISH WITH 154/6!
|David Warner will be the happier skipper heading into the pavilion. This has been a very solid performance with the ball by Hyderabad. They were right on the money right from the get-go. They have been clinical and have done well to restrict Rajasthan to a score of 154. It is the lowest total by any side batting first on this ground in this year's tournament.Ã‚Â
|Rajasthan started off with the bat and were unfortunate to lose Uthappa in the Powerplay. He was looking good and he was run out. Stokes and Samson did well to stitch a good 56-run partnership to add some runs to the board. It was then, that Samson and Stokes were sent back to the hut. Stokes looked very uncomfortable out in the middle tonight. Some small contributions from Parag, Steven Smith and Jofra Archer in the end has seen them past the 150-run mark.
|With the ball, Hyderabad started off well. They got rid of Uthappa in the Powerplay and he was looking good opening the innings for Rajasthan. Jason Holder was the pick of the lot playing in his first game this season. He picked up three wickets and broke the Samson-Stokes partnership as he sent Samson back to the pavilion. Shankar and Rashid were good with the ball too as they each scalped a wicket and were economical. Natarajan was on the expensive side today, but he bowled well in the final o
|Right then! Rajasthan have ended their innings with 154 on board. Hyderabad have a task on their hands without the calming presence of Kane Williamson. Will Warner and co. chase this down or do Archer and co. have something else planned in store for us? Join us for the chase in a bit.
|Jason Holder is caught down for a chat. Holder says that it is good to get a game and it has been a long time since he played in this league and is pleased with how he bowled. Tells he was trying to think ahead of the batters and not be too predictable. Says he tried to think as a batter and feels it is a decent total. Tells the pitch was a bit slow to begin with but feels dew has started to come in.