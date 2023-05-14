|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 1 1 . . . | 1 1 1 4 1 1
|Last bat : Virat Kohlic Yashasvi Jaiswal b KM Asif18(19b1x40x6) SR:94.74, FoW:50/1 (7 Ovs)
|14.4 : KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs.
|14.3 : KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, Faf du PlessisÂ now lofts this full ball over point for a brace.
|14.2 : KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, SIX! SHOT! Brilliant way for the Bangalore skipper to get to his FIFTY! He had to work very hard under the sun for this knock. Captain setting up high standards. Back of a length, on middle, it climbs on the batter. Faf du PlessisÂ effortlessly tonks it over the mid-wicket fence.
|KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, TWO WIDES! Hits the deck hard this time, angling down leg though. Maxwell is surprised with the lack of bounce though. The batters are able to sneak a single as well.
|14.1 : KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, Swing and a miss! Asif hurls in a length ball, wide of off. Maxwell hangs back inside the crease, and slashes hard at it but with any foot movement. He gets beaten on the outside edge.
|13.6 : Strategic break! The first innings of this game is progressing along nicely and it is pretty evenly balanced at the moment. Bangalore do have the wickets in hand and will look to go after the bowlers and with both Glenn MaxwellÂ and Faf du PlessisÂ well set, they would target a score of around 170. The pitch however is slow and Rajasthan still have a few overs of spin left which could be crucial for them. Can they keep Bangalore to around the 160-run mark? Let's find out. Also, KM AsifÂ (2-0-11-
|13.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, Maxwell hits this full ball as a bullet, but it crashes into the stumps at the other end.
|13.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, Fuller, on leg. Maxwell flicks it to short fine leg and takes a single.
|13.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! This is huge. Ashwin follows Maxwell outside leg with a full ball. Maxwell gets under and smacks it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|13.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, Flatter one, on off. Maxwell goes for the reverse-hit but gets pinged on his pads, off the edge.
|13.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Quicker and full, outside leg, following the batter. Faf du PlessisÂ clips it to square leg and crosses.
|13.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, A single now as Maxwell hits it down to long on.
|12.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, A full toss, on the pads. Glenn MaxwellÂ whips it behind square on the leg side for one.
|12.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Incredible shot. A short ball, outside off. Glenn MaxwellÂ reverse-hits it down to third man for four runs.Â
|12.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Maxwell. He is turning this over into a huge one for Bangalore. Shorter, wide of off. Maxwell hops and works it over backward point for four more.
|12.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Faf du PlessisÂ now digs this yorker back to the bowler. Sandeep SharmaÂ misfields and they take one.
|12.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, Sandeep SharmaÂ now nails his yorker on leg stump, Glenn MaxwellÂ jams it out to the left of the bowler and crosses.
|12.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Back of a length, on top of off. Faf du PlessisÂ rocks back and pulls it towards cow corner. One taken.
|11.6 : Sanju SamsonÂ keeps chopping and changing his bowlers as Sandeep SharmaÂ (2-0-14-0) is brought back into the attack.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Flatter, on the pads. Faf du PlessisÂ nudges it through mid-wicket for one.
|11.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, Another single now as Glenn MaxwellÂ knocks this full ball down the park.
|11.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Faf du PlessisÂ now flicks this full ball to square leg and rotates the strike.
|11.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Darted on the pads, Faf du PlessisÂ only manages to push it to the right of the bowler.
|11.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, Pushed through quicker, on leg. Glenn MaxwellÂ reverse-hits it over point for a single.
|11.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Carrom ball, on leg stump. Faf du PlessisÂ gets it to covers off the outer half. One taken.
|10.6 : KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, Two dots in a row to end the over! Incredible over from KM AsifÂ comes to an end. He gives away only 3 runs in this one. Glenn MaxwellÂ bunts this full ball to mid off.
|10.5 : KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, KM AsifÂ goes short, outside off. Maxwell gets on top of it but is unable to find the gap at backward point.
|10.4 : KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, Faf du PlessisÂ now rotates the strikes as he cuts this short one to sweeper cover.
|10.3 : KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, Good-length ball, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ cue ends it back to the bowler.
|10.2 : KM Asif to Glenn Maxwell, A slower bumper, outside off. Maxwell waits for it and helps it down to third man for an easy single.
|10.1 : KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, KM AsifÂ serves it full, tailing into the pads. Faf du PlessisÂ nudges it through mid-wicket for one.
|9.6 : KM AsifÂ (1-0-8-0) comes back in to replace Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, Tossed up, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ drives it into covers and takes a single. He retains the strike here.
|9.5 : Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, Glenn MaxwellÂ now rotates the strike as he smacks this full toss down to long on.
|9.4 : Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, Floated and full, on leg. Maxwell prods and blocks it out.
|9.3 : Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, Very full, on middle. Maxwell knocks it into covers.
|9.2 : Adam Zampa to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Glenn MaxwellÂ continues his attack from the other end. It is a bit short, on middle. Glenn MaxwellÂ rides the bounce and pulls it along the ground through mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
|9.1 : Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, Tossed up, full and on off. Faf du PlessisÂ drives it down the park to long off but only for a single.
|8.6 : Strategic break! On a slow pitch, Bangalore have so far done really well with the bat. Virat KohliÂ was a bit slow to get going and got out as well while Faf du PlessisÂ has just kept the scoreboard ticking. It has been Glenn MaxwellÂ who has upped the ante a bit. Rajasthan have done decently well with the ball but will hope that their spinners pick up wickets in the middle phase or else they could end up conceding a big score. Also, Adam ZampaÂ (2-0-15-0) is brought back into the attack.
|KM Asif to Virat Kohli, OUT! CAUGHT! Rajasthan needed a wicket and KM AsifÂ are provided with a crucial breakthrough. Virat KohliÂ holes out on 18. KM AsifÂ with a huge, huge wicket. Virat KohliÂ completely fails to pick up the knuckle ball. He only manage to loft it high in the air, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ at covers calls for it, takes a couple of steps in front and accepts the catch gleefully.
|Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Once again, Maxwell finds the boundary off the final delivery. Bangalore are growing in this game. Maxwell hangs back to this short ball, he realises he has plenty of width on offer and follows it up with a cracking cut shot. The ball is going in only one direction and that is the boundary.
|Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, WIDE! Looped up, outside off, it grips and turns away sharply. Maxwell shows no interest in chasing this one. The umpire signals a wide.
|8.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, Glenn MaxwellÂ tries to go after Yuzvendra ChahalÂ but only manages to find the fielder at deep mid-wicket. The Australian slogs it from way outside off, which was only possible due to his early movement. The batters collect a brace.
|8.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, Floated one, full and on off. Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it into covers for one more.
|8.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, Glenn MaxwellÂ connects his reverse sweep this time. They cross for one, as the ball rolls towards point.
|8.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, Pushed through quicker, outside off. Maxwell tries to reverse hit it down to third man, but does not get any bat on it.
|7.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! Here he goes! It did not take long for Maxwell to spread tension across the Rajasthan camp. It is very full, on leg stump. The 'Big Show' clears his front leg and tonks it over the long on fence for a maximum.Â
|8.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, A leg spinner, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ punches it into covers off his back foot. One taken.
|7.6 : Yuzvendra ChahalÂ (1-0-5-0) is back on.
|7.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, On leg, Faf du PlessisÂ tucks it into mid-wicket for a single.
|7.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, Glenn MaxwellÂ now rotates the strike as he pushes this full ball out to safety.
|7.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Darted on the pads, Faf du PlessisÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
|7.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran AshwinÂ continues to attack the pads, offering no room at all for Faf du PlessisÂ to free his arms. A single now to mid on.
|7.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran AshwinÂ fires it in on leg stump. Maxwell knocks it to mid on and takes a single. He gets off the mark.
|6.6 : Glenn MaxwellÂ walks in at number 3.
|6.5 : KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, A single now as Faf du PlessisÂ drives it through covers.
|6.4 : KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, OH NO! A HUGE MIX UP! Direct hit could've been curtains for Faf du Plessis. It is much fuller, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it to covers. He puts his head down and races to the other end, only for him to get back to the striker's end as Kohli denied the single. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ could not hit the stumps, which gives Faf du PlessisÂ enough time to get back.
|6.3 : KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, Excellent running, that too, in extreme heat. A length ball, around middle. Faf du PlessisÂ tucks it into the vacant area at mid-wicket and the batters take two runs.
|6.2 : KM Asif to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Cracking shot! Faf du PlessisÂ finding his feet. KM AsifÂ serves it short, with plenty width on offer. Faf du PlessisÂ waits for it, gets on top of the bounce and cuts it powerfully through point for four runs.
|6.1 : KM Asif to Virat Kohli, Virat KohliÂ punches this length ball off his back foot for a single.
|5.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Streaky! A much-needed boundary for Rajasthan. It is very full, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ tries to hit it through the line but only manages to get a thick outside edge on it. The ball runs down to the third man fence.
|5.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Flatter one, around off. Faf du PlessisÂ ends up chopping it into the off side.
|5.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran AshwinÂ follows the batter outside leg, with a full ball, cramping Faf du PlessisÂ for room. He tries to flick it around the corner but misses.
|5.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Kohli, A bit shorter, on middle. Kohli lofts it over mid on and crosses.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Kohli, WIDE! Ashwin comes 'round the wicket and sprays it way outside off. It goes past the tramline and the umpire signals a wide.
|5.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, Floated one, around off. Faf du PlessisÂ strokes it down to mid off and takes a single.
|5.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Kohli, Flatter one, on the pads. Kohli clips it through mid-wicket for one.
|4.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Virat Kohli, A bit quicker and flatter around off, Virat KohliÂ hits it on the up toward cover and scampers through for a quick run.
|4.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, Slower and shorter around middle, this is whipped away off the back foot and in front of mid-wicket for yet another single.
|4.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Virat Kohli, Slows it up a bit and pulls back the length, Virat KohliÂ stands tall and punches it down to long off for a run.
|4.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, Tossed up around off and turning away, Faf du PlessisÂ eases it with the turn and through cover for one more.
|4.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Virat Kohli, On middle and leg, this is worked away through mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Change. Yuzvendra ChahalÂ now comes into the attack.
|4.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Virat Kohli, Floated up around off, Virat KohliÂ drives it firmly but straight to Yashasvi JaiswalÂ at extra cover who keeps Faf du PlessisÂ honest at the other end with a quick throw toward the stumps.
|3.6 : Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, Nice comeback from Adam Zampa. Gets this one full and in the blockhole around off, Faf du PlessisÂ tries to squeeze it out and almost ends up dragging it back onto the stumps.
|3.5 : Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, SIX! Something had to give and Faf du PlessisÂ has whacked that one away. On the shorter side and around middle, Faf backs away and slogs it away, over cow corner for a maximum.
|3.4 : Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, Floated up around leg stump, Faf du PlessisÂ clears the front leg and works it straight to mid-wicket.
|3.3 : Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, Nicely tossed up, full and on off stump, Virat KohliÂ drives it down to long off for one more.
|3.2 : Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, Very full and on leg stump, drilled down to long on for a single.
|3.1 : Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Gets it through! Just a touch short but not that wide, Faf du PlessisÂ rocks back and cuts it to the left of a diving point fielder and picks up a boundary.
|2.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Length ball on the legs, tucked away through mid-wicket for just a single.
|Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, WIDE! Full and trying to attack the pads but spills it down leg. Faf du PlessisÂ leaves it alone for a wide.
|2.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli, On a good length and on the pads, Virat KohliÂ flicks it toward deep mid-wicket and looks for two straightaway but has to settle for one.
|2.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli, Bowls it a bit slower and keeps the length good, Virat KohliÂ can only manage to push it toward short mid-wicket.
|2.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Good length on the pads, tucked away off the hips and down to fine leg for a run.
|2.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli, Another risky single! Back of a length around off, punched away to the right of cover and Virat KohliÂ sets off for the quick single. The fielder there misses the direct hit at the bowler's end.
|2.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli, On a good length around middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ looks to turn it leg side but closes the bat face early. Kohli gets a leading edge in front of the bowler.
|1.6 : Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, Nicely bowled! Quicker one around middle and this one skids on. Faf du PlessisÂ manages to keep it out off the back foot. Just the three singles off it.
|1.5 : Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, Gives it a bit more air and bowls it really full around off, Faf du PlessisÂ backs away to drive but can't get it through extra cover.
|1.4 : Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, Around off stump, hit away straight to the cover region.
|1.3 : Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, Flatter one on the pads, Virat KohliÂ works it away through square leg and turns the strike over.
|1.2 : Adam Zampa to Faf du Plessis, Misses out! A juicy full toss around off and begging to be hit. Faf du PlessisÂ drives it firmly but can't get it past Yashasvi JaiswalÂ at extra cover. Just the single then.
|1.1 : Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, A huge mix-up in the middle but no harm is done. This is a bit shorter on off stump, Virat KohliÂ backs away and cuts it to cover-point where the fielder dives to his right and makes a half-stop. The batters decide to run but halt midway as Yashasvi JaiswalÂ picks up the ball and throws it to the keeper. Luckily for Faf du Plessis, the throw is wayward and he manages to make his ground.
|0.6 : Adam ZampaÂ to operate from the other end.
|0.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli, A hint of movement! Length again around middle and this one swings in, Virat KohliÂ comes forward and clips it away in front of square leg for a single.
|0.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli, One more to end. Length ball on the pads, tucked away to deep backward square leg for a single. 9 off the first over, a good start by Bangalore.
|0.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Pounces on it! Not that short but well wide of the off stump, Virat KohliÂ reaches out and slaps it away in front of point for a boundary.
|0.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Fuller and swinging into the leg pole, Faf du PlessisÂ gets the front leg out of the way and flicks it through mid-wicket for one more.
|0.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Faf du PlessisÂ is off the mark right away as well. This is full and on the pads, Faf tucks it toward mid-wicket and gets across for one.
|0.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli, Bangalore are up and running! Sandeep SharmaÂ starts with a length ball angled into middle and this one just shapes away a touch. Virat KohliÂ presses forward and nudges it toward backward point for a quick single.
|0.0 : All in readiness for the game to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle followed by the Bangalore opening pair of skipper Faf du PlessisÂ and Virat Kohli. Out come the players of Rajasthan and take their places on the field. Sandeep SharmaÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan is in for a chat. Starts by saying that the wicket seems to be dey and they would've batted first as well. Hopes that they will put their best foot forward and perform brilliantly. Informs that the standard of cricket they have been playing is amazing, apart from that game against Gujarat. States that they have one change to their side, Adam ZampaÂ comes in for Trent Boult.
|Faf du Plessis, the skipper of BangaloreÂ says that they will bat first because the conditions are hot and it looks like a dry wicket which might mean that the ball will stop a bit later on. Adds that they know that they need to improve their tactics and execution on the field. Mentions that you need 3-4 guys and sometimes a bit more to do the job and they have got off to starts and just haven't been able to kick on. Says that right now they need to worry about winning and keep the worry about t
|Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan - Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip YadavÂ and Navdeep Saini.
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/ WK), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam ZampaÂ (In for Trent Boult), Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Impact Players nominated by Bangalore - Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai.
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Michael bracewell (In for Wanindu Hasaranga), Wayne Parnell (In for Josh Hazlewood), Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma (In for Vyshak Vijay Kumar), Harshal Patel.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangalore. They will BAT first.