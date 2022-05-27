|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 0wd 4 4 0wd 1 | . . 4 . 4 1 | . 3 . 6 . .
|Last bat : Shardul Thakurc Rohit Sharma b Basil Thampi22(11b4x40x6) SR:200.00, FoW:104/6 (13.2 Ovs)
|18.2 : Kuldeep YadavÂ is adjudged as the Player of the Match.Â
|Mumbai didn't have the best of starts as both the openers had a go against them but Murugan AshwinÂ took two wickets and Tymal MillsÂ got one to help them close the Powerplay on a high. Basil ThampiÂ got two wickets and all of a sudden it was looking like a good win for Mumbai but they failed to take the wickets in the backend. Mumbai were hurt with Bumrah's spell mostly. He mostly finds a way to get a wicket and be economical but it was not the case this time around. He went for 43 runs while D
|Delhi were three down inside the Powerplay but it was their deep batting that helped them. Once, Rovman PowellÂ fell it looked like they will come second best here but the cameo from Shardul ThakurÂ and the 75-run partnership between Lalit YadavÂ and Axar PatelÂ proved to be the winning stand and they won the game with 10 balls to spare. Yadav wasÂ going run-a-ball at one time but he played an anchor role throughout and then launched big when it mattered. A superb win for Delhi and they are off
|Delhi bat deep, really deep and their fire-power was shown here. Delhi are off to this new campaign with a hard-fought win, all thanks to Axar PatelÂ and Lalit Yadav. It always looked like Mumbai were 15-20 runs short and it turned out the same as well. Mumbai fail to win their opening game since 2012, some streak...
|Jasprit Bumrah to Axar Patel, FOUR! That's it, Axar PatelÂ finishes off things in style and what a partnership this has been between him and Lalit Yadav. Full and on the pads, flicked away past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. DELHI WIN BY 4 WICKETS!
|18.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Lalit Yadav, Bumrah nails the yorker on middle. Yadav manages to squeeze it past leg stump for a single.
|17.6 : Daniel Sams to Axar Patel, SIX! Daniel SamsÂ will be hiding for cover after that bowling display! A low full toss, on middle and leg. Axar PatelÂ waits for it and slogs ity over the square leg fence for a maximum. Delhi are a hit away now from a famous victory.
|17.5 : Daniel Sams to Lalit Yadav, Seam up this time from SamsÂ and on the pads. This is tucked away leg side for a single.
|17.4 : Daniel Sams to Lalit Yadav, FOUR! This might be the defining blow from Lalit YadavÂ and what an innings it has been from him! Full and wide, creamed through extra cover for a boundary. 11 needed now off 14 balls.
|17.3 : Daniel Sams to Lalit Yadav, SIX! Mistimed for a maximum by Lalit YadavÂ and Delhi might have just done the unthinkable here. Another slower ball, in the slot. Yadav goes through with the big shot and it comes off the toe end, still manages to clear theÂ wide long on fence with ease.
|17.2 : Daniel Sams to Axar Patel, Full and straight, pushed down to long on for a single.
|17.1 : Daniel Sams to Axar Patel, SIX! Axar PatelÂ is making up with the bat for his below-par bowling display! Sams starts off with a slower short ball, going down leg. Patel waits for it and pulls it a long way over the backward square leg fence for a huge hit. 22 needed now off 17 balls.
|16.6 : Daniel SamsÂ is back into the attack.
|Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav, FOUR LEG BYES! Just it has been in the last 6-7overs, Delhi get a boundary off the final delivery of the over. Full and on the pads, Yadav misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads, past a diving Ishan KishanÂ and runs away into the fine leg fence. 28 needed now off 18 balls.
|Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav,Â WIDE! This is poor bowling from Thampi and he seems under pressure now. Full and well down leg. Wided.
|16.5 : Basil Thampi to Axar Patel, Gets away with that one does Thampi. A full toss, on leg stump. Patel gets low and slogs it straight towards the man at theÂ mid-wicket fence. Single taken.
|16.4 : Basil Thampi to Axar Patel, FOUR! Thampi comes 'round the wicket and serves a length ball on off stump. Axar PatelÂ hangs deep and creams it right back over the bowler's head for a boundary. 34 needed now off 20 balls.
|16.3 : Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav, Gets the yorker perfect this time does Basil Thampi, right on leg stump and cramping the batter. Lalit YadavÂ jams it out towards long on for a single.
|Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav, WIDE! Thampi goes searching for the toe-crushing yorker but spills it down leg. Wide called.
|16.2 : Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav, Excellent from Thampi. Full and at the toes, Yadav fails to flick it away and gets hit on the pads.
|16.1 : Basil Thampi to Axar Patel, DROPPED! Could this be the match dropped for Mumbai? A full toss, on middle. Axar PatelÂ steps out and flat-bats it hard towards Tim DavidÂ at long on. Davis comes in quickly and the ball just pops in and out of his palms. The batters get a single as well.
|15.6 : Basil ThampiÂ (3-0-26-3) comes back in to finish his spell.
|15.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Axar Patel, Excellent bowling but even better running. Bumrah sees Patel advancing and fires it in at the toes. Patel manages to squeeze it into the gap around mid-wicket and races back for the second.
|15.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Axar Patel, Full and on the pads, flicked away to fine leg for a single. 41 needed off 24 balls.
|15.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Lalit Yadav, Bumrah goes full and on off, Yadav drills it down to long off for a single.
|15.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Lalit Yadav, FOUR! Lalit YadavÂ getting his groove on now. A length ball, not much wide of the off stump. Yadav watches it all the way and guides it behind point for another boundary. 45 needed now off 27 balls.
|15.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Axar Patel, SIX! Jasprit BumrahÂ is having a torrid time out there and Axar PatelÂ makes it even worse for him. Right in the slot, around off. Patel hangs deep and hits through the line, dispatching it over the long on fence.
|15.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Axar Patel, Slower one, around the hips. This is tucked away on the leg side for a single.
|14.6 : Jasprit BumrahÂ (2-0-23-0) is back into the attack.
|Tymal Mills to Lalit Yadav, FOUR! Delhi are just getting the boundaries in each over and keeping the hopes alive. A low dipping full toss, on off. Yadav smashes it over covers for a boundary.Â
|14.5 : Tymal Mills to Axar Patel, Full ball at 115 clicks and Patel works it to long on for a single.Â
|14.4 : Tymal Mills to Lalit Yadav, A yorker and on off. Yadav digs it out to covers and will only get a single.Â
|14.3 : Tymal Mills to Axar Patel, On a length, outside off, dragged to long on for a single.Â
|14.2 : Tymal Mills to Axar Patel, A length ball, outside off. Patel looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
|14.1 : Tymal Mills to Axar Patel, Full ball, on off. Patel nudges it to deep square leg for a brace.
|13.6 : Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav, SIX! Yadav will keep the hope alive for now. A length ball, on middle. Yadav picks the length early and pulls it over square leg for a biggie. 65 needed in 36 balls.
|13.5 : Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav, Touch fuller and on middle. Yadav tucks it with soft hands to long on and comes back for the second run.
|13.4 : Basil Thampi to Axar Patel, Around off. Patel drops it to covers and takes off for a quick single. Rohit has a shy at the batter's end but misses.Â
|13.3 : Basil Thampi to Axar Patel, Fullish and outside off. Patel opens the face of the bat and hits it to backward point. A straight catch there but it went on a bounce.Â
|13.2 : Axar PatelÂ walks out to bat at number 8.
|Basil Thampi to Shardul Thakur, OUT! CAUGHT! Thakur's cameo comes to an end! Mumbai will be a bit relievedÂ now. This is on a length and outside off. Thakur looks to be aggressive as he looks to go over covers but the bat turns in his hands and he ends up mistiming it, in the air and to covers where Rohit SharmaÂ catches it.Â
|13.1 : Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav, Fuller and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|12.6 : Strategic Time-Out!Â Mumbai have control over the game and with 5 wickets back in the hut for Delhi, it's going to be an uphill task to get 75 runs off the remaining 42 balls. They have an ace up their sleeves in the form of Shardul ThakurÂ who has come out looking aggressive but needs to stay till the end if Delhi are to win this. A wicket now for Mumbai will all but secure the win for them. Also,Â Basil ThampiÂ (2-0-16-2) is back on.
|Daniel Sams to Shardul Thakur, FOUR!Â Fantastic shot from Thakur and he is playing a superb cameo here! This is full and on off. Thakur uses his wrists as he bunts it to deep square leg for a boundary.Â
|12.5 : Daniel Sams to Shardul Thakur, 'Catch it' is the call but falls well short! Fuller and on middle. Thakur heaves it to deep mid-wicket but falls in front of the fielder running from the deep. Two runs taken.Â
|12.4 : Daniel Sams to Lalit Yadav, Angles it on middle, Lalit punches it to point for a single.
|12.3 : Daniel Sams to Lalit Yadav, A short ball, around off, was another slower ball. Yadav looks to pull it but misses.
|12.2 : Daniel Sams to Shardul Thakur, Length and on off. Thakur pushes it through covers for a single.
|12.1 : Daniel Sams to Lalit Yadav, Almost carried through! Fuller and on middle, was the slower ball. Yadav hits it back to Sams who gets low to his left but fails to carry it. A single.
|11.6 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, Shorter and outside off, stays low. Yadav works it to sweeper cover for a single.
|11.5 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, This is quicker and on off. Defended out.
|11.4 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, A loopy ball, on a length and on off, this is punched to covers.
|11.3 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, A googly, around off. Yadav leans to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|11.2 : Murugan Ashwin to Shardul Thakur, Around off, eased down to long on for one.
|11.1 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, A low full toss, angling down, swept to deep square leg for a single.
|10.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur, FOUR! Third boundary off the over! 14 runs in total! Tad fuller and on off. Thakur thumps it with a straight bat down the ground. Pollard dives across but is beaten there. A boundary.Â
|10.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Lalit Yadav, A length ball, outside off. Yadav dabs it to backward point and takes off for a quick single. Ashwin there has a run out chance but fails to keep it near the target.
|10.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur, Full ball, angling on off. Thakur looks to work it on the leg side but gets a thick leading edge, on a bounce to third man. The batters take a single.Â
|10.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur, FOUR! Hammered! Short in length, on off. Thakur pulls it hard and wide of the fielder at square for another boundary.Â
|10.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur, Short of a length, on middle. Thakur keeps it out.
|10.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur, FOUR! Bumrah continues to concede runs! A length ball, on off. Thakur punches off the backÂ foot, uppishly but well in gap through covers for aÂ boundary.Â
|9.6 : Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav, FOUR! A touch shorter and there's width on offer. Lalit YadavÂ just slaps it behind point and picks up a boundary. Delhi need 101Â runs off the final 60 balls to win.
|9.5 : Basil Thampi to Shardul Thakur, Short of a length again, on middle. Thakur pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.4 : Shardul ThakurÂ walks out.
|Basil Thampi to Rovman Powell, OUT! CAUGHT! The big man, Rovman PowellÂ comes in and goes out in an instant. Basil ThampiÂ keeps on peppering the shorter length and bowls it over middle this time. This one sits up nicely for the batter and is there to hit. Powell though doesn't go through with the pull shot completely and ends up hitting it straight down the throat of the deep square leg fielder. Daniel SamsÂ takes a simple catch and Delhi in dire straits now.
|9.3 : Basil Thampi to Rovman Powell, Thampi is in the groove now. A spicy short ball at 142.7 kph and on off stump. The ball zips through and Powell does well to sway away from the line of the ball.
|9.2 : Rovman PowellÂ comes in.
|Basil Thampi to Prithvi Shaw, OUT! TAKEN! Ishan KishanÂ comes back on the pitch and straightaway gets into the action. Basil ThampiÂ bangs it in around off stump. Prithvi ShawÂ looks to stay in his crease and pull it across but isn't looking to keep it down. The ball isn't short enough to pull and the top edge is found. The ball is skied towards the backward square leg region. Kishan runs towards it and puts in the dive. He almost fumbles but manages to hold on. Shaw's innings comes to an e
|9.1 : Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav, A length ball, on the pads and flicked away to fine leg for a single.
|Basil Thampi to Lalit Yadav, WIDE! This is angled way down the leg side. Wide signalled.
|8.6 : Basil ThampiÂ is back on. Went for 9 runs in his first over.Â
|8.5 : Good to see Ishan KishanÂ back in the pavilion and he is ready to come back on the field.Â
|8.6 : Tymal Mills to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! A boundary to end the over and Delhi still alive in this contest. Mills hits the length hard and bowls it around leg. Prithvi ShawÂ pulls it past the short fine leg fielder with power and picks up a boundary.
|8.5 : Tymal Mills to Lalit Yadav, Good-length, on the body. Yadav keeps it down towards mid-wicket and picks up a single. There's a bit of a mix-up as he wants the single but Shaw sends him back.
|Tymal Mills to Lalit Yadav, WIDE! This is spilled down the leg side. Yadav looks to whip it off his hips but misses. Wide called.
|8.4 : Tymal Mills to Prithvi Shaw, Full and on the pads, whipped away to deep square leg for a run.
|8.3 : Tymal Mills to Prithvi Shaw, Well bowled! A yorker, on the fourth stump line at 140 kph. Prithvi ShawÂ looks to jam it out but gets done for pace.
|8.2 : Tymal Mills to Lalit Yadav, Seam up from Mills and bowls it on a length, around middle. Yadav stays in his crease and dabs it down towards third man for just a single.
|8.1 : Tymal Mills to Lalit Yadav, Full and around off, nicely driven but straight to the man at extra cover.
|7.6 : Murugan Ashwin to Prithvi Shaw, Brilliant effort in the deep from Tim David. Tossed up, on the leg stump. Prithvi ShawÂ dances down the track and pummels it right back past the bowler. David springs across to his left from long on and just about manages to cut it off. Two taken.
|7.5 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, On middle, pushed out towards covers for a single.
|7.4 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, Quicker and flatter, on off. Lalit YadavÂ punches it off the back foot to the left of the bowler. Murugan AshwinÂ does well to dive that way and make a half stop.
|7.3 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, On a length, outside off and turning away. Yadav taps it to Jasprit BumrahÂ at cover-point.
|7.2 : Murugan Ashwin to Prithvi Shaw, Fuller and on off, Shaw uses his fast hands to drive it through point for a run.
|7.1 : Murugan Ashwin to Prithvi Shaw, Quicker one, drifted into middle. Shaw defends it off the front foot.
|6.6 : Strategic Time-Out! A good comeback from Mumbai after aÂ sloppy start. Three wickets inside the Powerplay and they are on the front foot at the moment. Prithvi ShawÂ is looking goodÂ with his stroke play and he needs someone to help him from the other end. An exciting passage of play awaits.
|3.5 : Murugan Ashwin to Mandeep Singh, OUT! TAKEN!Â A freebie and Singh has given his wicketÂ to Mumbai! A waist height full toss, outside off. Singh pulls it hard and flat to Tilak VarmaÂ at mid on who takes a dolly. Mandeep SinghÂ is just told to wait to check the height but the third umpire finds it okay and is told to continue his walk. What a start for Murugan Ashwin!
|3.4 : Murugan Ashwin to Mandeep Singh, A leg-breaker now, around off. Singh punches it to cover.
|3.3 : Murugan Ashwin to Tim Seifert, OUT! TIMBER! What a beauty of a delivery from Ashwin! This is short and flighted in the air, around off, was a googly butÂ Seifert failed to read it. He tried to cut it but the ball spins back in and hits the middle stump. Mumbai finally get the hard hitter.Â
|3.2 : Murugan Ashwin to Tim Seifert, A short ball, outside off.Â Seifert looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge but Aryan JuyalÂ fumbles to carry it. Will count as a dropped!
|3.1 : Murugan Ashwin to Tim Seifert, Tossed up, full and on off, pushed back to Ashwin.
|2.6 : Basil Thampi to Prithvi Shaw, A length ball, outside off. Shaw drops it to point andÂ Seifert wanted a quick single but is sent back. The fielder there hits on the non-striker's end butÂ Seifert crawled back in.
|2.5 : Basil Thampi to Prithvi Shaw, Length and outside off. Shaw guides it to point.Â
|2.4 : Basil Thampi to Prithvi Shaw, SIX! Shaw can hit these shots with so ease! Short of a length, on middle. Shaw hangs back and pulls it overÂ deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Natural stroke player...
|2.3 : Basil Thampi to Prithvi Shaw, On a length, on off. Defended out.
|2.2 : Basil Thampi to Tim Seifert,Â Seifert is clearing the ring with ease! Touch fuller and on off. Seifert with a straight bat, hits it over covers. Mills gives a chase and does ever so well to dive and flick back to save a single.
|2.1 : Basil Thampi to Tim Seifert, On a length and on middle, this is worked to mid on.
|1.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert, A single asÂ Seifert tucks it off the pads to fine leg.
|1.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert, FOUR! Yet another shot that is out of the top draw! Length ball, slanting outside off.Â Seifert lifts it over mid off for a boundary. Holds the pose...
|1.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert, Length and on middle.Â Seifert pushes it past the bowler but mid off comes across to cut it off.Â
|1.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert, FOUR!Â Excellent shot! A length ball, coming with the angle on middle. Seifert lofts it across and to long on for a boundary. The ball just bounced in front of the ropes.
|1.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert, Full and angling on off.Â Seifert turns it to mid on.
|1.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert, Bumrah starts with a fuller ball, on off.Â Seifert mistimes his drive to mid-wicket.Â
|0.6 : Daniel Sams to Tim Seifert, Slower and on the pads,Â Seifert tickles it to fine leg for a single. Good start for Delhi, 12 runs off it.
|Daniel Sams to Tim Seifert, Wide! This one comes with the angle but strays it down the leg side.Â Seifert misses his whip.
|0.5 : Daniel Sams to Tim Seifert, FOUR! Pulled away! Touch short and on middle.Â Seifert pulls it to deep square leg for a consecutive boundary.Â
|0.4 : Daniel Sams to Tim Seifert, FOUR! Beautiful shot byÂ Seifert to get off the mark! Pitched up, on off.Â Seifert leans and drives it through covers for a boundary.Â
|Daniel Sams to Tim Seifert, Wide! A loosener by Sams! Full and well down the leg side.Â Seifert misses his flick.Â
|0.3 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, First runs for Delhi and Shaw! On a length and on the hips, this is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
|0.2 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, Short of a length, on middle. Shaw drops it on the deck.
|6.6 : Daniel Sams to Lalit Yadav, Nicely bowled! Another slower delivery from Sams, on a length and wide of the off pole. This oneÂ goes away after pitching and Yadav misses the cut shot.
|0.1 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, Starts with a length ball, angling outside off. Shaw looks to cut it but misses.
|6.5 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, Slower one, outside off. Shaw opens the face of his blade and guides it down to deep backward point for a single.
|6.4 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, On a good length, over middle. Shaw just nudges it into the gap around mid-wicket and races back for the second. Good running.
|6.3 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Prithvi Shaw. Width on offer again, Shaw hangs back and looks to run it fine. The ball comes off the toe end and still runs away past the man at short third man for a boundary.
|6.2 : Daniel Sams to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! A valiant effort from Anmolpreet SinghÂ but it will be a boundary. Short and wide, Shaw slashes hard at it and gets it behind point for a boundary.
|6.1 : Daniel Sams to Lalit Yadav, A full toss, around the hips. Yadav just half-pulls it down to deep square leg for a single.
|5.6 : Murugan Ashwin to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Edgy boundary for Prithvi ShawÂ but he'll take it. Nicely flighted, on off. Shaw looks to cover drive but gets an inside edge past the leg stump and the ball runs away into the fine leg fence. Delhi are 46/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, Ashwin spears it into middle stump at over 93 clicks. Yadav strokes it towards wide mid on for a run.
|5.4 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, Around off, this is cut away straight towards cover-point.
|5.3 : Murugan Ashwin to Lalit Yadav, Floated up, very full and outside off. Lalit YadavÂ creams it towards the cover region but Tim DavidÂ makes a brilliant diving stop to his right.
|5.2 : Murugan Ashwin to Prithvi Shaw, On middle and leg, flicked off the inner half of the bat towards fine leg for a single.
|5.1 : Murugan Ashwin to Prithvi Shaw, Tossed up, full and on middle. Shaw drives it towards mid on.
|4.6 : Tymal Mills to Lalit Yadav, This is the slower one, outside off. Yadav dabs it to short third man.
|4.5 : Tymal Mills to Prithvi Shaw, Outside off, Prithvi guides it to deep point for a single.
|4.4 : Tymal Mills to Prithvi Shaw, Fuller and outside off, pushed to mid off.
|4.3 : Tymal Mills to Prithvi Shaw, SIX! A short ball, on leg. Shaw waits and pulls it over fine leg for a biggie. His second six already.
|0.0 : Lalit YadavÂ is in at number 5.
|4.2 : Tymal Mills to Lalit Yadav, Short again, outside off. Yadav ramps it to deep backward point for a single.Â
|4.1 : Tymal Mills to Rishabh Pant, OUT! CAUGHT!Â Pant goes now! What a start this is for Mumbai, after conceding some runs earlier,Â they are on the driving seat! This is short and outside off. Pant tries to upper cut it, thinking the shorter boundaries here but fails to clear the fence comprehensively. Tim DavidÂ at third man reverse cups it and Delhi are in a spot of bother now.Â
|Tymal Mills to Rishabh Pant, Wide! A length ball, down the leg side. Pant fails to connect.Â
|3.6 : Tymal MillsÂ to have a bowl now.
|Murugan Ashwin to Rishabh Pant, Full and on noff. Pant leans and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|3.5 : The skipper, Rishabh PantÂ comes in to bat next.
|3.3 : Mandeep SinghÂ walks in at number 3 for Delhi.
|2.5 : A change from both ends. Murugan AshwinÂ comes on to bowl now.
|1.6 : Change in the bowling straightaway as Basil ThampiÂ is brought into the attack.
|Jasprit BumrahÂ to speed in from the opposite end.