|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 2 . 1 6 . | 1 . . 4 . . .
|Last bat : Prabhsimran Singhc Jos Buttler b Jason Holder60(34b7x43x6) SR:176.47, FoW:90/1 (9.4 Ovs)
|10.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jitesh Sharma, No run.
|10.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run.
|10.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, Right in the blockhole, on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ jams it out to the right of the bowler, Sharma wants the run, but is sent back.
|10.1 : Ouch, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ seems to be in a bit of pain here. Shikhar DhawanÂ has nailed the heave straight into the non-striker Rajapaksa and the physio is out to have a look. Hope everything is fine. The replays show that he is struck on the right arm and he is getting strapped up.
|10.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jitesh Sharma, Flatter, full and on middle, Jitesh SharmaÂ clips it through square leg for a run and gets off the mark.
|10.1 : Oh, wait, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ is being taken off the field and this is not a good sign for Punjab. Jitesh SharmaÂ is the new batter in.
|10.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, Short and outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ cuts it towards deep point for a single.
|9.6 : Ravichandran AshwinÂ (2-0-16-0) is back on.
|10.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, FRIENDLY FIRE! This is darted full and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ goes down and smashes it, but unluckily for him it hits Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ at the other end on the forearm who is hurt a bit.
|9.6 : Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ uses his feet and punches it through covers for one.
|9.5 : Jason Holder to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Touch fuller and on middle, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ nudges it through square leg for a single and gets off the mark.
|9.4 : Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ is in at number 3.
|Jason Holder to Prabhsimran Singh, OUT! SPECTACULARLY TAKEN! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it is a flying Jos Buttler. Jason HolderÂ bangs this short and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ goes for the pull shot, but has to reach for it a bit and only manages to get a top edge in the air in front of long off where Jos ButtlerÂ runs forward quickly and flies to take a stunning catch. A special catch to end a special innings from Prabhsimran Singh!
|9.3 : Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan, A good yorker now, on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ digs it out towards extra covers for a run.
|9.2 : Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan, Full and around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ shuffles across and whips it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|9.1 : Jason Holder to Prabhsimran Singh, A slower one, full and on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ drills it towards long off for a single.
|8.6 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Another slower one, on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ uses his feet and yorks himself as he jams it out towards point.
|8.5 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Trent BoultÂ nails the yorker this time, on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ digs it out to the right of the bowler.
|8.4 : Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, This is on a hard length and on leg, angling in, Prabhsimran SinghÂ makes room and taps it towards cover point for another run.
|8.3 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ pushes it towards covers for a run.
|0.0 : There is a slight halt in the play as Prabhsimran SinghÂ is unhappy with something around the sightscreen that is distracting him. Trent BoultÂ goes over the ropes and moves something there and we are now good to continue.
|8.2 : Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, A slower one, on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.1 : Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX! Stand and deliver! Trent BoultÂ lands this short and around middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ stays in his crease and swats it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|7.6 : Trent BoultÂ (2-0-17-0) is brought back into the attack.
|Yuzvendra Chahal to Shikhar Dhawan, Darts this one full and on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ lofts it over the bowler's head and Riyan ParagÂ from long on runs to his right and slides to keep it inside. Two runs taken!
|7.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! A lucky boundary! Yuzvendra ChahalÂ bowls this one full and outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ skips down the track and slashes hard at it, but gets an outside edge past the keeper towards the third man fence for a boundary.
|7.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shikhar Dhawan, Quicker, on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ uses his feet, yorks himself and drills it wie of the bowler where Yuzvendra ChahalÂ dives to his left to stop it.
|7.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Prabhsimran Singh, Fires in a yorker, on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ digs it out towards long on for a single.
|7.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Prabhsimran Singh, FIFTY FOR SINGH! This has been an excellent knock from him and he has shown a wide range of shots as well. He has a lot of time now and will look to make it big. This is short and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ cuts it wide of deep point and comes back for the second.
|7.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Prabhsimran Singh, Yuzvendra ChahalÂ begins with a flatter delivery, full and on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Prabhsimran Singh, A bit short and on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ moves back and clips it towards the mid on region for one more.
|6.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, Quicker and around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ gets to the pitch of it and chips it towards long off for one.
|6.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Prabhsimran Singh, Floated, full and on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ uses his feet and eases it towards long off for a run.
|6.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, Short again and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ chops it onto the ground as the ball bounce over the keeper. They cross.
|6.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, Shortish and around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ cuts it straight to point.
|6.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Prabhsimran Singh, Flatter, full and on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|5.6 : Jason Holder to Prabhsimran Singh, DROPPED! A huge chance goes begging! This is full and around off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ slices it hard and in the air towards extra covers where Devdutt PadikkalÂ moves to wrong side as the ball is swerving and in the end it burst throgh his hands. A run is taken and Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets a life here.
|Strategic break! This has been a wonderful start for Punjab as Prabhsimran SinghÂ has simply gone ballistic at the start. They are going great guns and will now look to capitalize on this quick start. Rajasthan though that the pitch is good and there is already a bit of dew, so, they need to be patient and hang on to each and every chance they get. A crucial middle phase awaits.
|5.5 : Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan, Short of a length and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ mistimes his pull towards mid on for a run.
|5.4 : Jason Holder to Prabhsimran Singh, Good cricket all around! Jason HolderÂ sees the batter advance and bangs this short, on leg, angling in, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets hurried and pulls it with one hand wide of deep square leg where Yashasvi JaiswalÂ runs to his left and keeps it in with his outstretched left hand. Only a single taken!
|5.3 : Jason Holder to Prabhsimran Singh, In the blockhole this time, on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ jams it out towards mid-wicket.
|5.2 : Jason Holder to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Powered away! Jason HolderÂ serves this full and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ waits for it and smashes it over covers for a boundary. This is some hitting from him and he moves into the 40s now.
|5.1 : Jason Holder to Prabhsimran Singh, Jason HolderÂ begins with a pace-off delivery, back of a length and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ is early through his cut shot and misses.
|4.6 : Jason HolderÂ comes in to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, Quicker, full and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ drills it towards mid off.
|4.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, Short and outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ slices it towards short thrid man.
|4.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Prabhsimran Singh, Slower through the air, on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ works it towards long on for a single.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Prabhsimran Singh, Fires this one full and down the leg side, Prabhsimran SinghÂ looks to sweep, but misses. Wided.
|4.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Wonderful batting! This is floated, full and on off, carrom ball, Prabhsimran SinghÂ reads it well and goes inside out to loft it over extra covets for another boundary.
|4.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! 50 up for Punjab in no time! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ goes down and slog-sweeps it wide of deepÂ mid-wicket for a boundary.
|4.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran AshwinÂ starts with a flatter delivery, on leg, angling in, Shikhar DhawanÂ uses his feet and tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|3.6 : KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! 19 runs off the over! KM AsifÂ serves this one too full and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ backs away a bit and drills it past the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
|KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, KM AsifÂ tries to go for a bouncer, on off, but this is way over the batter, Prabhsimran SinghÂ tries to reach it, but misses. Wided. 15 off the over already with one ball to go.
|3.5 : KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, Fullish and on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ mistimes his drive towards the bowler.
|3.4 : KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX! BOOM! Prabhsimran SinghÂ is looking in fine touch here! KM AsifÂ once again lands this short and on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ picks up the length early and pulls it powerefully over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|3.3 : KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Elegant shot! This is on hard length and just around off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ adjusts well and opens the face of the bat to steer it wide of thrid man where the fielder runs to his right and dives, but fails to stop it from going to the boundary.
|3.2 : KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, Swing and a miss! KM AsifÂ bangs this short again and on off, skids through, Prabhsimran SinghÂ heaves across the line, but fails to connect and Sanju SamsonÂ fumbles behind the stumps as well.
|2.6 : KM AsifÂ (1-0-9-0) to continue...
|3.1 : KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Up and over! KM AsifÂ bangs this onto the pitch and around middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ dances down the track and slaps it over mid off for a boundary.
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, Short of a length and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ guides it towards third man for a run.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Short and outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ cuts it uppishly but on the bounce towards deep point for a single.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length again and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ punches it well again towards wide of covers where Shimron HetmyerÂ dives to his left to make a good stop.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Two in a row! Trent BoultÂ bowls this back of a length and around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ stays there and punches it nicely past point for another boundary.
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Good timing! Trent BoultÂ lands this on a hard length and around leg, Shikhar DhawanÂ clips it off his hips with brilliant timing towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, This is on a good length and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ pushes it towards short covers. Boult is trying to find some swing, but he hasn't been able to get anything till now.
|1.6 : KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, Short of a length and on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets behind the line of it and blocks it to the off side.
|1.5 : KM Asif to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX! BANG! First maximum of the match and it comes off the bat of Prabhsimran Singh. KM AsifÂ pulls his length back a bit and around leg, Prabhsimran SinghÂ picks it up well and heaves it over the deep backward square leg for a biggie.
|1.4 : KM Asif to Shikhar Dhawan, Full again and outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ drills it wide of mid off for a single.
|1.3 : KM Asif to Shikhar Dhawan, Full and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ dives it firmly towards mid off where the fielder makes a good stop.
|1.2 : KM Asif to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length and around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ punches it wide of cover-point where Devdutt PadikkalÂ dives to his right, but lets it through. However, three fielder converge in the deep and stops it near the ropes. Two runs taken!
|1.1 : KM Asif to Shikhar Dhawan, KM AsifÂ begins with a fullish delivery, outside off, angling away, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to cut it away, but misses.
|0.6 : KM AsifÂ to share the new ball with Trent Boult.
|Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, Touch fuller and on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ hops up and blocks it out.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, This is on a hard length and on off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ keeps it out to the off side.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, Short of a length and outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ chops it towards first slip.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! No stopping that! Trent BoultÂ serves this full again and around off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ stays there and drives it aerially over covers for a boundary.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, Goes fuller this time, on middle, Prabhsimran SinghÂ mistimes his drive off the inner half towards square leg where the fielder dives to his left to stop it.
|Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Trent BoultÂ loses his line and lands this on a good length but down the leg side, Shikhar DhawanÂ misses his flick and Sanju SamsonÂ behind the stumps only manages to make a half-stop. It is called a wide and a bye is also taken.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, Prabhsimran SinghÂ and Punjab are underway straight away! Trent BoultÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off, Prabhsimran SinghÂ bunts it towards covers for a single.
|0.0 : We are all set for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle as the players of Rajasthan too stride out to the middle. Skipper, Shikhar DhawanÂ will open the innings alongside Prabhsimran SinghÂ for Punjab. Trent BoultÂ is ready to make the new ball talk. Let's play...
|The captain of Punjab, Shikhar DhawanÂ says that they practiced the dew factor during the camp and they too wanted to bowl first but there is some dew right now as well so it won't matter much. Adds that they go day by day rather than thinking long-term and putting pressure on themselves and says that the process matters the most. Informs that they have the same XI for this game and ends by saying that Rajasthan is a good side and they want to play good cricket as well.
|Rajasthan skipper, Sanju SamsonÂ says that they will bowl first as they are expecting some dew later in the game. Adds that it is great for the franchise to bring the Indian T20 League here in Guwahati and it is nice for the fans. Mentions that he is happy that their youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan ParagÂ and others are growing well, and getting advice from someone like Kumar Sangakkara helps a lot as well. Informs they are unchanged.
|Impact Players nominated by Punjab -Â Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, and Rishi Dhawan.
|Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan -Â Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav, and Donovan Ferreira.
|PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, and Arshdeep Singh.Â
|RajasthanÂ (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
|TOSS - The two captains are in the middle and Shikhar DhawanÂ calls it incorrectly. Rajasthan will have a BOWL first.