|Recent overs : . . . . 4 . | 1 1 1 . . .
|Last bat : Sanju Samson (C) (W)c Tim David b Kumar Kartikeya16(7b0x42x6) SR:228.57, FoW:54/2 (7.2 Ovs)
|7.5 : Kumar Kartikeya to Daryl Mitchell, No run.
|7.4 : Kumar Kartikeya to Daryl Mitchell, An appeal for LBW but the umpire says no!
|7.3 : Kumar Kartikeya to Daryl Mitchell, Tossed up, on leg. Daryl MitchellÂ paddles it through fine leg for a brace.
|7.2 : Daryl MitchellÂ is the new man in.
|Kumar Kartikeya to Sanju Samson, OUT! CAUGHT! Samson looks for another big one but ends up hitting it straight down the throat of Tim DavidÂ at deep cover. Maiden wicket for Kumar KartikeyaÂ and this is a huge moment in this game as Samson was looking so good in the middle for Rajasthan. Samson makes room and looks to go inside-out over extra cover. The length is a bit short, around off. Samson mistimes it uppishly and finds the deep cover fielder who makes no mistake this time around.
|7.1 : Kumar Kartikeya to Jos Buttler, Full and outside off. Buttler drives it to long off for one run.
|6.6 : Hrithik Shokeen to Sanju Samson, SIX! WHACKED! Samson on the charge! This is full and on middle. Samson clears his front leg and hoicks it over the long on fence this time. He makes it look so effortless!
|6.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to Sanju Samson, Flatter and around off. Samson stays back and taps it towards short third man.
|6.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to Sanju Samson, SIX! BOOM! Excellent use of the feet from Samson and he sends it sailing way over the long off fence. Tossed up, on off. Samson gets to the pitch of the ball and smokes it over long off.
|6.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to Jos Buttler, This is slower through the air, on a length, around off and turning in late. Buttler misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls to the leg side for a leg bye.
|6.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to Jos Buttler, Floated, on a length, around middle and leg. Buttler looks to sweep but he misses and gets hit on his pad.
|6.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to Jos Buttler, Tossed up, outside off. Buttler kneels and reverse-sweeps it towards the short third man fielder.
|5.6 : Riley Meredith to Jos Buttler, Another short ball, around off. Jos ButtlerÂ stands tall and pulls it comfortably along the ground towards deep square leg for a single. Rajasthan are 40/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Riley Meredith to Jos Buttler, NASTY! A well-directed bumper, around off. Buttler looks to pull but he misses and the ball thuds onto his helmet.
|A concussion protocol. Jos ButtlerÂ gets hit on the helmet and there is a mandatory check-up to follow.
|5.4 : Riley Meredith to Jos Buttler, On a length and around middle. Buttler nudges it to mid-wicket.
|5.3 : Riley Meredith to Jos Buttler, Back of a length, on off. Buttler stays back to block but the ball hits the shoulder of his bat and lands just in front of the mid on fielder.
|5.2 : Riley Meredith to Jos Buttler, Nice and full, around off. Buttler drives but the fielder at mid off gets quickly across to his right and saves a certain boundary.
|Riley Meredith to Jos Buttler, Wide! Meredith goes for a yorker but errs in line. This is angled down leg and Buttler misses his flick. Wide called by the umpire.
|5.1 : Riley Meredith to Sanju Samson, Meredith starts with a good-length ball, around off. Sanju SamsonÂ stays back and steers it to third man for a single.
|4.6 : Riley MeredithÂ comes to bowl now.
|Hrithik Shokeen to Jos Buttler, FOUR! A low full toss and Buttler caresses it through covers for a boundary.Â
|4.5 : Hrithik Shokeen to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Edgy runs! This is full and around middle, an off-cutter, Buttler tries to swipe but it goes off the inside-half, through square leg for a boundary.Â
|4.4 : Hrithik Shokeen to Sanju Samson, A loopy ball, outside off. Samson drives it nicelyÂ through cover-point. Daniel SamsÂ again does well to give a chase and save a single.
|4.2 : Sanju SamsonÂ walks in at number 3.
|4.3 : Hrithik Shokeen to Sanju Samson, Tossed up, on off. Blocked out.Â
|4.2 : Hrithik Shokeen to Devdutt Padikkal, OUT! TAKEN! Finally Mumbai hold onto somethingÂ and it is the big man, Kieron PollardÂ who takes the catch! Tossed up, full and outside off.Â Padikkal comes down the track and tries to go over long off but does not get enough elevation and Kieron PollardÂ there, takes an easy catch. Hrithik ShokeenÂ with his first wicket of the Indian T20 League.
|0.0 : Time for some spin as Hrithik ShokeenÂ comes into the attack.
|4.1 : Hrithik Shokeen to Devdutt Padikkal, Very full and around off.Â Padikkal works it to covers.
|3.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, A huge shout for LBW but not given! Might be angling down the leg side. Bumrah goes wide of the crease and angles a full ball, around middle and leg. Buttler hangs back to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Rohit does not sendÂ it upstairs.Â
|3.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Fuller and outside off.Â Padikkal carves it to point where Sams runs to his right and puts in a dive to stop the ball. A single.Â
|3.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, On middle, it is nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
|3.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Dot ball! A low full toss, slanting on middle. Buttler fails to get underneath it as he tries to smash it over mid on.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Short of a length, on the hips, tucked to square leg for one. A late no ball called for overstepping and a Free-hit will follow.Â
|3.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Angles a length ball on middle.Â Padikkal defends it under his eyes.
|3.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Length ball, outside off. Buttler guides it through cover-point for three runs.Â
|2.6 : Daniel Sams to Devdutt Padikkal, Serves a short ball, around off.Â Padikkal leans back to upper cut but misses. Mumbai will be really disappointed with their fielding already.Â
|2.5 : Daniel Sams to Devdutt Padikkal, Fuller and on off, pushed to mid off.
|2.4 : Daniel Sams to Devdutt Padikkal, DROPPED AND FOUR! Tim DavidÂ puts down a dolly! Short of a length, outside off.Â Padikkal this time tries to ramp it away but the ball goes off the upper half of the bat and to deep backward point where Tim DavidÂ has enough time to settle down but makes a meal of it. Just where Daniel SamsÂ made a mistake. A boundary.Â
|2.3 : Daniel Sams to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! This time uses his feet! On a length and around off.Â Padikkal comes down the track, gives a bit of space and hammers it straight back past the bowler for a boundary.Â
|2.2 : Daniel Sams to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Good shot! On a length and outside off.Â Padikkal punches it off the back foot through covers for a boundary.Â
|2.1 : Daniel Sams to Devdutt Padikkal, Bangs a bouncer, on middle.Â Padikkal sits under it.Â
|1.3 : Boundary-check! The umpires have sent the decision upstairs and they are checking whether the ball landed directly on the boundary cushion. It seems that the ball landed just in front of the boundary cushion and the umpire signals a boundary.
|1.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Length ball, on middle. Buttler keeps it out on the deck. Tidy start from Mumbai, should have had a wicket as well.
|1.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, FOUR!Â CHANCE! Short of a length and targeting Buttler's head. He looks to pull but gets a topÂ edge to deep square leg. Sams there, misjudges the flight of the ball as he runs forward and then realizes he has made a blunder. He leaps and runs back but to no avail. The ball lands right in-between the ropes and the ground. The third umpire has a view and calls it a boundary.Â
|1.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, On a length and outside off. Buttler has a poke at it but misses.
|1.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, Fuller ball around off. Buttler drives it crisply but straight to the cover fielder.
|1.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, A length ball on off. Buttler hops and taps it to cover.
|1.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler, A widish yorker to start for Bumrah and there is late swing as well. Buttler wildly swings at it but misses.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Jasprit BumrahÂ it is.
|0.0 : ">Rajasthan players will be wearing a special jersey 'SW23'Â for this game against Mumbai, as a tribute to their former player and coach, Shane Warne.
|0.6 : Daniel Sams to Devdutt Padikkal, On a length and on off. Devdutt blocks it out on the off side.
|0.5 : Daniel Sams to Devdutt Padikkal, That is the line! On a length and just outside off, bit of shape.Â Padikkal tries to defend inside the line of the ball and misses.
|0.4 : Daniel Sams to Devdutt Padikkal, Too full and angling around off.Â Padikkal does well to dig it out to mid off.
|0.3 : Daniel Sams to Jos Buttler, Short of a length, on middle, pulled away behind square on the leg side for a single.
|0.2 : Daniel Sams to Devdutt Padikkal, Full again, wide outside off, away shape there as well.Â Padikkal square drives it straight to the fielder in the deep for a single.
|0.0 : We are set for the game to begin! The match officials have made their way out to the middle. They are followed by the players of Mumbai and Rajasthan's opening batters, Jos ButtlerÂ and Devdutt Padikkal. Daniel SamsÂ will start with the ball. Let's go...
|0.1 : Daniel Sams to Jos Buttler, Sams start with a fuller delivery, shaping on the pads. Buttler flicks it to deep square leg for a single.Â
|0.0 : The players of both sides have lined up and they are giving a round of applause in the memory ofÂ the former Rajasthan skipper, Shane Warne.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says they will bowl first, as the nature of the pitchÂ suits their game as well. Informs there are two changes. Adds that the preparation happens before the tournament, it's just ticking the boxes and the focus is to win the game while enjoying it. Feels they should stick together as a team.
|Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, says that they are happy to set a target. Adds that they have been playing some brilliant cricket and they will look to continue doing that. Informs that they are unchanged heading into this game.
|RajasthanÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.Â
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David (In for Dewald Brevis), Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya (On Debut) (In for Jaydev Unadkat).
|TOSS - Mumbai have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY...
|Rajasthan are flying high this season with a wonderful squad and someÂ match-winning players in them. They are on a three-game winning streak and also had the upper hand when these two sides met earlier this season. Will they do the double or will Mumbai find a breakthrough? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for further updates.
|The last time Mumbai played it was Sachin Tendulkarâs birthday but the result was again unconventional. Today itâs the Hitman, Rohit Sharmaâs birthday and although the season already looks gloomy,Â Mumbai will hope that the skipper would give a returnÂ gift to his team by registering their first win of the season.
|Super Saturday means a double dose of entertainment and the second match is between two teams who are travelling in unparalleled ways, it is Rajasthan vs Mumbai. One team is at the top half of the points table,Â while the other is hanging down with a sullen look. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage. Who are you cheering forÂ tonight?