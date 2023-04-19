|0.0 : KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow starts by saying he would've bowled first as well as this is the first game being played here. Mentions that it is imporant for them to start well and put a big score on the board. Adds that his side has had quality across all the facets of the game. Informs that they try to keep the left-hand, right-hand combination as deep as possible. States that it is a bit unfortunate for Quinton de KockÂ to stay out, he himself has loved to the bat with him, but Mayers is d
|Sanju Samson, the captain for Rajasthan is in for a chat. HeÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that it looks like a good surface and happy to be back in Jaipur after 4 years. Mentions that it is all about how they react in tough situation and respond to the challenges. Says that they are playing with positive attitude and fearless mindset as well as backing themselves. Closes by sharing the change for them. Holder comes in for Zampa
|Impact players for LucknowÂ - Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra.
|Impact players for Rajasthan - Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini.
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(C/ WK), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder (In for Adam Zampa), Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
|Lucknow (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-HaqÂ (In for Mark Wood), Ravi Bishnoi.